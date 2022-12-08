Tropical Battery : TROPICAL) Dividend Consideration
Tropical Battery Company Limited (Tropical) advises that its Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, December 15
th, 2022 to consider the payment of dividends to stockholders.
Sales 2021
1 997 M
13,1 M
13,1 M
Net income 2021
88,3 M
0,58 M
0,58 M
Net Debt 2021
398 M
2,61 M
2,61 M
P/E ratio 2021
20,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 146 M
20,7 M
20,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,07x
EV / Sales 2021
1,09x
Nbr of Employees
121
Free-Float
-
