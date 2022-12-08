Advanced search
    TROPICAL   JME202000092

TROPICAL BATTERY COMPANY LIMITED

(TROPICAL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-06
2.420 JMD   -2.02%
01:33pTropical Battery : TROPICAL) Dividend Consideration
PU
08/13Tropical Battery Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12Tropical Battery : TROPICAL) Unaudited Financial Statements For the 3rd Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
Tropical Battery : TROPICAL) Dividend Consideration

12/08/2022 | 01:33pm EST
Tropical Battery Company Limited (Tropical) advises that its Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 to consider the payment of dividends to stockholders.

Tropical Battery Company Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 997 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2021 88,3 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net Debt 2021 398 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 146 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float -
