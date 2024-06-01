Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its leadership team, with the appointment of Mr. Chris Huggins as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Navin Varshney as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Huggins, who has served as a director of the Company, will continue to hold his board position while stepping into the role of CEO.

Mr. Huggins brings over 25 years of expertise in the mining, technology, and capital equipment industries. Holding a B.Sc. Honours in Geology, he began his career as a regional exploration geologist with Homestake, working on notable projects around Eskay Creek, Snip Mine, Stewart, and Dease Lake Camps. Over the past decade, he has delivered innovative capital equipment and financial solutions for surface and underground mining operations in the Northwest Territories and Yukon. Mr. Huggins has also managed global and national Caterpillar accounts at Finning. Currently, he is the CEO of Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT).

Mr. Varshney has had a four-decade career in the capital markets and mineral exploration and development sector where he has acted as President, CEO, and CFO of multiple TSX-listed issuers and served on many public company boards. He brings significant experience specializing in developing, structuring and financing venture capital companies, specifically in the mining and technology sectors, with over $30 million raised in the past decade in his public and private ventures. Mr. Varshney's extensive experience in analyzing and speculating in the metals, mining, and technology sectors has greatly benefited the organizations he has been associated with including most recently, Usha Resources, where they negotiated a sale of an asset for US$26 million.

Blake Morgan has resigned from his role as Interim CEO but will remain on the Board of Directors. He expressed his confidence in the new appointments, stating, "We are excited to have Chris Huggins and Navin Varshney in their new appointments. Chris's extensive experience in geology and capital markets, combined with Navin's impressive track record in the metals and mining sector, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop our property assets and shareholder value for Troubadour Resources."

Blake Morgan further commented, "Chris's leadership in operational roles and Navin's strategic insights in capital markets and company formation will provide the strong foundation Troubadour Resources needs to achieve its ambitious goals."

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR and the OTCPK Exchange under the symbol TROUF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Mr. Huggins' and Mr. Varshney's expected contributions to the Company; the Company's plans to continue to grow and develop its properties; and the Company growing its shareholder value. There is risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

