Troubadour to Fly High-Resolution Airborne Survey at Amarillo

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario to conduct an airborne VTEM and magnetometer survey over the Company's 100% owned Amarillo Copper Project, southwestern BC.

The survey will provide complete coverage over the 5,449 hectare (ha) property and will greatly aid in future drill targeting as the encouraging and highly anomalous copper-molybdenum-gold drill results from the 2019 drill program were near the boundary of existing geophysical coverage. The VTEM time domain EM and high sensitivity cesium magnetometer survey will enable us to map the geological structures and lithologies and will be instrumental in planning follow-up work at the Amarillo. The program will consist of a total of 610-line kilometers and will commence in the coming weeks.

"2021 is off to an exciting start for the Company and this upcoming airborne survey at the Amarillo will further build on this momentum. We plan on aggressively exploring both of our projects this year and this survey will provide us with the data necessary to advance the Amarillo towards discovery," states Geoff Schellenberg, President.

Texas Project Overlimit Rock Sample Results Update

The gold, silver, copper and lead overlimit analysis and gold metallic screening analysis for the seven highest-grade rock samples (see Company news release dated February 25, 2021) from the 2020 field program is underway. The Company expects to receive these results in the coming days and will report on these results in due course.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Amarillo Project

The Amarillo project is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in the world class southern BC porphyry belt in decades. The multiple overprinting anomalies (e.g. soil geochem, prospecting and geophysical anomalies) established over the last couple of years compound the potential for a major discovery.

The Amarillo Project consists of nine (9) mineral tenures totalling 5,449 hectares and is located 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery. The multi-element geochemical signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralizing system and is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring mining operations including the producing Copper Mountain mine, located 60 km to the southwest, and the past producing Brenda mine located just 10 km to the north.

