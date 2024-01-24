Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based investment trust managed by Troy Asset Management - Net asset value per share grows 2.8% to 70.42 pence per share as at September 30 from 68.48p a year prior. NAV total return for the financial year ended September 30 is 6.6%, swung from negative 9.9% a year ago but significantly underperforming against the FTSE All-Share Index, which returned 13.8% in financial 2023 and had returned negative 4.0% a year prior. Declares final dividend of 0.53p per share, up 5.8% from 0.50p a year prior. This brings the total dividend for financial 2023 to 2.05p, up 4.1% from 1.97p in financial 2022. Looking ahead, Troy Income expects continued pressures on earnings. Chair Bridget Guerin says: "The board sees clear virtues in an emphasis on quality, low cyclicality business models that can fund growing, comfortably covered dividends and we remain optimistic about this investment style for the future."

Current stock price: 68.74 pence, down 0.8% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 2.4%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

