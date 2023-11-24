Troy Minerals Inc. announced that the first phase of drilling on the Lac Jacques REE property has been completed. Four diamond drill holes have been completed on the property totaling 832 meters of NQ core. Drilling took place on two separate pads with two holes drilled from each pad: one at -45 degrees and the second drilled at -65 degrees.

The target was the historic high-grade REE exposed in a trench. Recent prospecting shows that the high-grade dyke material may have a strike length of 4+ kilometers and this drilling focused on adding initial strike length to the trenched mineralization. Drill core samples have been submitted to Activation Laboratories in Val D'or for analysis and results are expected back before the end of the year.