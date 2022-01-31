Troy Resources : Dec 21 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

TROY RESOURCES QUARTERLY REPORT & APPENDIX 4C

OPERATIONS

KAROUNI, GUYANA (Troy 100% through Troy Resources Guyana Inc.)

Care and Maintenance

As previously reported, operations were placed into a period of care and maintenance from August 2021 following the depletion of open pit ore reserves. The period of care and maintenance is expected to last until the commencement of the Smarts Underground project.

The Company is currently working through its pre-feasibility study as released to the ASX on 26 July 2021 "Maiden Smarts Underground Ore Reserve".

A comprehensive care and maintenance program is in place and includes a defined schedule of weekly and monthly checks on plant and mobile equipment to ensure the integrity and operability of the company's physical assets are maintained during this period. The main power station has been shutdown to reduce fuel costs, with power now being supplied by portable generators installed at primary locations (camp, mill admin, plant).

The camp continues to operate with a minimal population to support the care and maintenance program. Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) activities increased during the quarter with the addition of field staff and contractors. Troy continues to provide support to Barrick in terms of camp and office accommodations, light vehicle use and maintenance, medical and security which has allowed for sharing of many of the site operating costs.

Care and maintenance activities have included the review and sale of redundant mobile equipment, spares, and inventory items with a life span of less than one year such as explosives and mill reagents.

The sale of items has resulted in AUD$0.284 million in sundry income during the quarter.

Health and Safety

As at 31 December 2021, the 12-month rolling Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) was 9.2 and the 12-month rolling Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate (LTIFR) was 1.3. The TRIFR increases slightly over the last quarter (due to one Medical Aid); however, the LTIFR decreased to below 2.0.

Manhours for the period averaged approximately 26,000 per month including TRGI staff, Barrick staff and contractors.