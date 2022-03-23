Troy Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TRY

For personal use only

ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed 7,000,000 Performance Rights with an expiry date of 30 June 2025 +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 3,500,000 Ms R Broughton Ms R Broughton

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02305638-6A1006023?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Tranche one vests 20 June 2022, expires 2025 and is split 60% Absolute Total Shareholder Return (ATSR) and 40% Growth in Ore Reserves

ATSR Performance Condition is the percentage growth in shareholder value, which takes into account factors such as changes in share price and dividends paid. The index will be $0.022, which is the share price of the recapitalisation announced 5 January 2022.