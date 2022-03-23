Troy Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TRY

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Tranche one vests 20 June 2022, expires 2025 and is split 60% Absolute Total Shareholder Return (ATSR) and 40% Growth in Ore Reserves
ATSR Performance Condition is the percentage growth in shareholder value, which takes into account factors such as changes in share price and dividends paid. The index will be $0.022, which is the share price of the recapitalisation announced 5 January 2022.
Relative ATSR Condition
% Contribution of the number of performance shares to vest
Below the index plus 30%
0%
Between 30% and 60% above the index
Pro-rata from 50% to 100%
60% above the index
100%
Ore Reserves growth is referenced to the Ore Reserves of 89,400 ounces as announced 26 July 2021.
Ore Reserves Growth
% Contribution of the number of performance shares to vest
Below the index plus 30%
0%
Between 30% and 60% above the index
Pro-rata from 50% to 100%
60% above the index
100%
Issue details
Number of +securities
7,000,000
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
7,000,000 Performance Rights with an expiry date of 30
June 2026
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
23/3/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
3,500,000
Ms R Broughton
Ms R Broughton
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
