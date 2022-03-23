Log in
    TRY   AU000000TRY7

TROY RESOURCES LIMITED

(TRY)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08/27 02:10:09 am EDT
0.037 AUD   -7.50%
12:24aTROY RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TRY
PU
01/31TROY RESOURCES : Dec 21 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C
PU
01/24TROY RESOURCES : Sep 21 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
PU
Troy Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TRY

03/23/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TROY RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 23, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

7,000,000 Performance Rights with an expiry date

7,000,000

23/03/2022

to be confirmed

of 30 June 2025

New class - code

7,000,000 Performance Rights with an expiry date

7,000,000

23/03/2022

to be confirmed

of 30 June 2026

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TROY RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33006243750

1.3

ASX issuer code

TRY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

7,000,000 Performance Rights with an expiry date of 30

June 2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

3,500,000

Ms R Broughton

Ms R Broughton

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02305638-6A1006023?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Tranche one vests 20 June 2022, expires 2025 and is split 60% Absolute Total Shareholder Return (ATSR) and 40% Growth in Ore Reserves

ATSR Performance Condition is the percentage growth in shareholder value, which takes into account factors such as changes in share price and dividends paid. The index will be $0.022, which is the share price of the recapitalisation announced 5 January 2022.

Relative ATSR Condition

% Contribution of the number of performance shares to vest

Below the index plus 30%

0%

Between 30% and 60% above the index

Pro-rata from 50% to 100%

60% above the index

100%

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Ore Reserves growth is referenced to the Ore Reserves of 89,400 ounces as announced 26 July 2021.

Ore Reserves Growth

% Contribution of the number of performance shares to vest

Below the index plus 30%

0%

Between 30% and 60% above the index

Pro-rata from 50% to 100%

60% above the index

100%

Issue details

Number of +securities

7,000,000

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

7,000,000 Performance Rights with an expiry date of 30

June 2026

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

3,500,000

Ms R Broughton

Ms R Broughton

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
