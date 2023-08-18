TRU Precious Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

TRU Precious Metals Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.610731 million compared to CAD 1.37 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.976839 million compared to CAD 2.32 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.