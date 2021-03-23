TRU Precious Metals Hires Pearce Bradley, P.Geo. as Exploration Manager

Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU), (OTCQB: TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Pearce Bradley, BSc, P.Geo. as Exploration Manager for the Company's district-scale property portfolio in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Mr. Bradley will oversee the planning, managing, and overall implementation of the Company's mineral exploration programs, working closely with the Company's Vice President of Property Development, Barry Greene, P.Geo.

A geologist with over 35 years' experience, Mr. Bradley has worked across Canada in multiple roles in mineral exploration, mining, geotechnical and wellsite geology. He has performed many leadership and project management functions in each of these aspects, with a significant focus on Newfoundland exploration and mining development projects. Mr. Bradley most recently worked for Maritime Resources Corp. on its Hammerdown and Whisker Valley gold projects in the Baie Verte-Springdale Mining District in Newfoundland.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented, "I am delighted to welcome Pearce to TRU. He is an excellent choice as our Exploration Manager, bringing a wealth of geological knowledge of Newfoundland. Pearce also has familiarity with the mine development process, both open pit and underground, from his prior employment with numerous gold and copper mining projects in Newfoundland. Pearce's addition further amplifies our exploration team, to which we have also just added a Field Geologist for the 2021 exploration season. With TRU's recent over-subscribed $3.5 million financing closed earlier this month, and the ongoing build-out of our team, TRU is increasingly well-positioned to unlock value for our enlarged shareholder base."

TRU Exploration Manager Pearce Bradley added: "I am very excited about this opportunity to work with TRU on its exploration projects within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project. I look forward to helping the entire team advance and build on the work that has already been done in amassing a promising land package in the region, and contributing to TRU's systematic approach to its current and future exploration projects."

The Company also wishes to provide an update that it continues to work with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") in order to complete its Change of Business (as defined in Exchange policies) as expeditiously as possible, and thereafter to resume the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. The Company filed its comprehensive submission with the Exchange in mid-March, and will provide a further update in this regard when there is any material development.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of 5 gold exploration properties in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company has entered into a definitive option agreement with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation for the option to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and 3 under-explored properties including its Rolling Pond Property (under option) bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s high-grade Queensway Project. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's LinkedIn profile at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to Mr. Bradley's expected contributions to the Company; the Company's corporate strategy, and hiring and exploration plans; and the Change of Business. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, Mr. Bradley's involvement, the Company's prospects, and Exchange review processes, that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel; the exploration or monetization potential of the Company's mineral properties; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; regulatory approval processes; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

