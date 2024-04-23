TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG) (the “Company”), a healthcare solutions company, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an amendment to the Company’s recently adopted limited duration stockholders rights plan (“Rights Plan”), increasing the ownership threshold at which a person, entity or group would trigger the Rights Plan from 10% to 15%. All other terms and conditions of the Rights Plan previously adopted on March 26, 2024 remain unchanged.

The Board determined to amend the Rights Plan after having had the opportunity to engage with its stockholders and carefully consider their input as well as the feedback of governance professionals. The Board appreciates the ongoing dialogue with its stockholders and believes the amended Rights Plan continues to position the Board to fulfill its duties by ensuring that it has sufficient time to make informed judgments that are in the best interests of the Company and all of its stockholders.

Under the amended Rights Plan, rights will become exercisable if a person, entity or group acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more of the outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board. In the event that the rights become exercisable, each right would entitle its holder (other than the person, entity or group triggering the Rights Plan, whose rights would become void and would not be exercisable) to buy at the exercise price additional shares of common stock having a market value equal to twice the exercise price. The Board may, at its option, redeem all rights for $0.001 per right at any time prior to a person, entity or group acquiring beneficial ownership of 15% or more of the common stock.

All other elements of the Rights Plan remain as previously adopted, including a qualifying offer provision, which allows stockholders, under certain circumstances, to demand that the Board call a special meeting to vote on exempting a pending offer from the provisions of the Rights Plan, provided such pending offer meets certain qualifying criteria.

The amendment to the Rights Plan is effective immediately, and the Rights Plan, as amended, will continue to expire on March 25, 2025.

Details regarding the amended Rights Plan will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K being filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology‑first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our solutions champion end-to-end, data-driven patient journeys that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "potential," "may," "continue," "should," "will" and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements related to the anticipated benefits and expected consequences of the Rights Plan. We caution investors that any such forward‑looking statements are only predictions reflecting the best judgment of the Company based upon currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or plans to differ materially from those projected in the forward‑looking statements. Such factors may include risks related to the ability of the Rights Plan to protect stockholders’ interests and maximize value for all stockholders, including that the Rights Plan may not effectively ensure that the Board has sufficient time to make informed judgments that are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release except as otherwise required by applicable law.

