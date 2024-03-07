(Translation)

Enclosure No. 2

Documents for registration, Manual for registration and meeting, and voting methodAttending through electronic means (E-meeting / Online)

Evidence of identification

Natural person

(1) For the Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting through electronic means by yourself :

Notification of Meeting (with barcode)

Certified true copy of your identification which has not expired such as identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.

If you wish to appoint a proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting through electronic means on your behalf :

Notification of Meeting (with barcode)

holder

which has not expired such as identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.

Certified true copy of the proxy holder which has not expired such as identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.

Juristic person

In case a juristic person wishes to have its authorized director attended the meeting on behalf of it through electronic means:

Notification of Meeting (with barcode)

certification document specifying the authorization of the authorized director.

Certified true copy

official identification card or driving license, or passport which has not expired.

(2) In case a juristic person wishes to appoint a person to attend and vote through electronic means:

Notification of Meeting (with barcode)

Completed proxy holder

the certification document showing that persons who sign in a proxy are authorized directors.

Certified true copy of proxy holder

official identification card or driving license, or passport which has not expired.

For the Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting through electronic means by Independent Directors to vote on your behalf, may submit proxy and required documents through electronic channel. Processes of shareholder / proxy holder

self-identification through the application IR PLUS AGM