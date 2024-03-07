(Translation)
Evidence of identification
Natural person
(1) For the Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting through electronic means by yourself :
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
Certified true copy of your identification which has not expired such as identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.
- If you wish to appoint a proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting through electronic means on your behalf :
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
holder
which has not expired such as identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.
Certified true copy of the proxy holder which has not expired such as identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.
Juristic person
- In case a juristic person wishes to have its authorized director attended the meeting on behalf of it through electronic means:
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
certification document specifying the authorization of the authorized director.
Certified true copy
official identification card or driving license, or passport which has not expired.
(2) In case a juristic person wishes to appoint a person to attend and vote through electronic means:
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
Completed proxy holder
the certification document showing that persons who sign in a proxy are authorized directors.
Certified true copy of proxy holder
official identification card or driving license, or passport which has not expired.
For the Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting through electronic means by Independent Directors to vote on your behalf, may submit proxy and required documents through electronic channel. Processes of shareholder / proxy holder
self-identification through the application IR PLUS AGM
1
Processes of shareholder / proxy holder self-identiﬁcation through the application
IR PLUS AGM
In case of shareholders
In case of appointing
In case of proxy
attending the meeting
a proxy to
attending
by themselves.
an independent director
the meeting
Please prepare your invitation letter
Enter to menu "Proxy"
issued from TSD/ID card or passport.
Enter to menu "Proxy Direct"
Proxies perform self-authentication in the Proxy Direct menu.
The shareholder proceeds the
self-identiﬁcation through the barcode scan in invitation letter or the insertion of ID card or passport digits
with entering to the next steps
of self-identiﬁcation.
Please insert personal data and
upload your photo for self-identiﬁcation and then waiting for the approval.
To set-up the Pincode for entering to the shareholder's meeting.
Choose proxy holder to an independent
member and select the name of
the independent director who wishes to appoint a proxy holder.
Please upload a photocopy of your
ID card and the power of attorney letter and then press the conﬁrm button.
**This must be completed 1 day prior to the meeting date
To prepare an invitation letter received from the TSD/ ID card and passport a photocopy of your ID card
a photocopy of ID card of the proxy and the Power of Attorney Letter signed by a shareholder.
Please insert data proxy and upload
a photocopy of your ID card, supplementing document,
the Power of Attorney Letter and then waiting for the approval.
To set-up the Pincode for entering to the shareholder's meeting.
On the date of meeting, all shareholders are encouraged to access to the Application IR PLUS AGM, and insert Pincode for registration with attending to the meeting.
The Application IR PLUS AGM,
The Application IR PLUS AGM,
The Manual for
Meeting on web App
iOS system,
ANDROID system,
Using Application IR PLUS AGM
"webagm.irplus.in.th"
Version 14.5 upwards
Version 8 upward
@irplusagm
For your future
information
please add id line
Scan QR Code
Call Center : 02-022-6200 ext.2
IR PLUS AGM
Electronic-Annual General Meeting (E-AGM)
1. Download and Install application "IR PLUS AGM"
From App Store (Support since iOS 14.5) and Google Play Store (Support since Android 8)
"webagm.irplus.in.th"
Or attend the meeting via the Web App "webagm.irplus.in.th" on Google without an application or program installed.
2. Identity verification process (KYC)
- Select the company you want to attend the meeting. And select the status of the user, then Login to access the system with the ID card number of the shareholders.
- Please insert personal data, upload your photo of the ID card, and then take a photograph of the shareholder holding the ID card for identity verification.
- Fill up the OTP received from the system via selected channels (text/e-mail)
- The system will notify the result of identity verification (KYC) as "Approve" or "Disapprove" In case of Disapprove, the shareholder must proceed with the KYC procedure again.
- Set up the Pin code for attend the meeting.
In case of shareholders attending.
the meeting by themselves.
Please prepare your invitation letter issued
from TSD/ID card or passport.
The shareholder proceeds the
self-identification through the barcode scan in invitation letter or the insertion of ID card or passport digits with entering to the next steps of self-identification.
Please insert personal data and upload your photo for self-identification and then waiting for the approval.
To set-up the Pin code 6 digits for entering
to the shareholder's meeting.
-
In case of appointing a proxy to
an independent director.
Enter to menu "Proxy"
Choose proxy holder to an independent
member and select the name of the
independent director who wishes to appoint
a proxy holder.
Please upload a photocopy of your
ID card and the power of attorney letter
and then press the confirm button.
**This must be completed 1 day prior to
the meeting date
In case of proxy attending
the meeting.
Enter to menu "Proxy Direct"
Proxies perform self-authentication in the
Proxy Direct menu.
To prepare an invitation letter received from the TSD/ ID card and passport a photocopy of your ID card
a photocopy of ID card of the proxy and the Power
Please insert data proxy and upload
a photocopy of your ID card, supplementing document, the Power of Attorney Letter and then waiting for the approval.
To set-up the Pin code 6 digits for entering
to the shareholder's meeting.
3. How to vote.
The system will Default vote "Agree" on every agenda that can change the vote result "Disagree" or "Abstain" Then press the bottom confirms to confirm. The system Will change the voting result immediately.
As shown in the picture.
4. Asking question, Text format and VDO Call format
- In case, Asking questions via VDO Call
Click that shown on your screen, then type the question.
Then wait for the staff will get back to you.
- In case, Asking questions via Text
Click that shown in every agenda to send questions to be asked in that agenda. You can ask a question in the system at any time until the agenda is closed.
5. Other Menu
- : Document
- : Media or VDO Presentation
- : Proxy *Incase Provide proxy to independent directors only.
This must be completed 1 day prior the meeting date
- : Profile
- : Log out
**When you confirm to log out the meeting
Your vote will eliminate from the vote base immediately.
- : Live stream
If you encounter problems in the use please contact : IR PLUS AGM Call Center
Call : 02-022 6200 ext. 2, 626 Office hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
Add Line id : @irplusagm
Or scan QR Code to report a problem using the system to get help quickly.
Attending the meeting at the Auditorium room (Onsite)
1. Evidence of identification
Natural person
(1) For the Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting by yourself:
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
Please present your identification which has not expired such as identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.
- If you wish to appoint a proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting through electronic means on your behalf :
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.
identification card, or government official identification card or driving license, or passport.
Juristic person
(1) In case a juristic person wish to have its authorized director attended the meeting on behalf of it:
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
of the authorized director. Please present o
official identification card or driving license, or passport which has not expired.
(2) In case a juristic person wish to appoint a person to attend and vote at the meeting on its behalf:
Notification of Meeting (with barcode)
document showing that persons who sign in a proxy are authorized directors. Please present
identification card or driving license, or passport which has not expired.
2. Registration
The Company will open for the registration either 2 hours before the Meeting opened or 12.00 p.m. onwards. As the registration will be proceeded by the Barcode System, shareholders or proxy holders should bring the Notice, registration form and proxy for convenience.
A right to attend and vote at the meeting shall be reserved to the shareholder/the proxy holder
who brings the completed documents and evidence of identification only.
5
Voting Method
- 1 share is entitled to 1 vote.
- Shareholders and proxy holders under proxy Form A or B may not split votes in each agenda.
- Custodians who are appointed by foreign investors may spilt votes under proxy Form C.
- Shareholders may only cast their vote to approve, disapprove, or abstain from voting.
- For shareholders and proxy holders who attend Onsite meeting, the Company provides the ballot for every agenda item requesting the votes. The Company will distribute ballots to shareholders and proxy holders at the registration time. The shareholders or proxy holders who registered after the Meeting started will therefore receive the ballot for the remaining agenda item.
-
In each agenda item, the Chairman of the shareholders meeting will request the shareholders to vote. In order to save time of the overall shareholders:
(6.1) For the shareholders who attend the meeting through electronic means, the shareholders who
take any action through the electronic voting system, while the shareholders
through electronic voting system except in the proxy case that the grantor specified the voting in the proxy, the Company would count the voting according to such proxy at the registration time.
(6.2) For shareholders and proxy holders who attend Onsite meeting,
confirm their intention by putting a mark [] and their signature in the ballots distributed and
in the proxy case that the grantor specified the voting in the proxy, the Company would count the voting according to such proxy at the registration time.
(7) In case that any shareholder or proxy holder who attend Onsite meeting wishes to leave before the Meeting adjourned, please inform
- In case the Shareholders or proxies attend the Meeting after completion of voting in any of the agenda items, the Shareholders or proxies have a right to vote only in the next agenda item(s) for which the voting system is still open. For fairness and transparency, when the voting system is closed, the Company cannot amend any information in the voting system.
6
