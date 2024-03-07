สิ่งที่ส่งมาด้วยล 1าดับที่ Enclosure No. 1 Proxy If you wish to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the meeting on your behalf for the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024, the Company provide you with three (3) proxy forms as hereunder; Proxy (Form A.) General form Proxy (Form B.) Proxy form containing specific details 3. Proxy (Form C.) For foreign shareholders who have custodians in Thailand only Please execute only one proxy form from the above three forms. Please complete the enclosed proxy, affixed with the stamp duty, and In case that Shareholders wish the proxy holder to attend the meeting through the electronic means (E-Meeting / Online), please upload the completed proxy form and required documents to IR PLUS AGM Application. Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic

(E-Meeting / Online), please upload the completed proxy form and required documents to IR PLUS AGM Application. Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic "Attending the meeting through the electronic means (E-Meeting / Online)" In case that Shareholders wish the proxy holder to attend the meeting at True Tower, please deposit the completed and executed proxy, affixed with the stamp duty, with the Company's officer at the registration counter prior to attending the meeting. Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic "Attending the meeting at the Auditorium room (Onsite)" . If you wish to appoint the Company's Independent Directors to vote on your behalf, please complete and duly execute the proxy to assign Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak or Mrs. Pratana Mongkolkul as a proxy holderand The Company provided the electronic channel for shareholders to submit proxy and required documents by entering into IR PLUS AGM Application in "Proxy" menu and selecting "Proxy to an Independent Directors". Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic

menu and selecting Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic "Attending the meeting through the electronic means (E-Meeting / Online) Processes of shareholder / proxy holder self-identification through the application IR PLUS AGM" Deposit such proxy and required documents to : True Corporation Public Company Limited Company Secretary Department, 26th Floor, No. 18 True Tower Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310 Your proxy and required documents must be reach us within 4th April 2024in order that the Company's staff could have sufficient time to review the documents. Enclosed herewith are details of Independent Directors (Proxy for shareholders). In this connection, the Company hereby certified that the Independent Directors will vote as assigned by the Shareholders. In case the Shareholders wish to cancel the Proxy to the Independent Directors, please send written notice to us at the above-mentioned address. The written notice must reach us within 4th April 2024. In case you have any questions about proxy, please contact Tel: 0-2022-6200 ext. 2 or 626 on Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., during 19th March - 5th April 2024. "The Shareholders should carefully study the meeting agendas before making a decision to appoint a proxy." 1/22

Enclosure No. 1 Proxy (Form A.) (General Form) 2/22

Enclosure No. 1 ( 20 ) Duty Stamp 20 Baht Proxy (Form A.) General Form 5 2 50 Ref : Notification of Department of Business Development regarding Proxy Form (No.5) B.E.2550 --------------------- Written at Date Month Year (1) I/We nationality Address Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code (2) being a shareholder of True Corporation Public Company Limited holding the total amount of shares and having the right to vote equal to votes as follows ordinary share shares and having the right to vote equal to votes preference share shares and having the right to vote equal to votes (3) Hereby appoint (1) age years, residing at Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code or (2) age years, residing at Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code or (3) age years, residing at Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code 3/22

Enclosure No. 1 27 Anyone of the above as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024 5 2 7 14 00 (E-Meeting) 21 18 to be held on 5th April 2024 at 2.00 p m In a form of Hybrid meeting (through electronic means (E-Meeting) or at the Auditorium Room on 21st Floor, True Tower, located at No. 18 Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang Sub-District, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok) or any adjournment at any date, time and place thereof Any act performed by the proxy holder at said meeting shall be deemed as having been performed by myself/ourselves in all respects. /Signed /Grantor /Signed. /Proxy Holder /Signed /Proxy Holder /Signed /Proxy Holder : Remarks : The shareholder shall authorize only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not split the number of shares to several proxy holders for splitting votes. 4/22

Enclosure No. 1 Proxy (Form B.) (Proxy Form containing specific details) 5/22

Enclosure No. 1 ( 20 ) Duty Stamp 20 Baht Proxy (Form B.) Proxy Form containing specific details 5 2 50 Ref : Notification of Department of Business Development regarding Proxy Form (No.5) B.E.2550 --------------------- Written at Date Month Year (1) I/We nationality Address Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code (2) being a shareholder of True Corporation Public Company Limited holding the total amount of shares and having the right to vote equal to votes as follows ordinary share shares and having the right to vote equal to votes preference share shares and having the right to vote equal to votes (3) Hereby appoint (1) age years, residing at Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code or (2) age years, residing at Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code or (3) age years, residing at Road Sub-District District Province Postal Code 6/22

Enclosure No. 1 27 Anyone of the above as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024 5 2 7 14 00 (E-Meeting) 21 18 to be held on 5th April 2024 at 2.00 p m In a form of Hybrid meeting (through electronic means (E-Meeting) or at the Auditorium Room on 21st Floor, True Tower, located at No. 18 Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang Sub-District, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok) or any adjournment at any date, time and place thereof (4) In this Meeting, Iwe grant myour proxy to vote on myour behalf as follows (1) 1 Agenda Item 1 Subject To acknowledge the report on the result of business operation of the Company Remark This matter is for acknowledgement. The resolution is not required. 2 31 2566 Agenda Item 2 Subject To consider and approve the Statements of Financial Position and the Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Fiscal Year ended 31st December 2023 of the Company aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows ApproveDisapproveAbstain 3 2566 2566 Agenda Item 3 Subject To consider and approve the appropriation of net profit for the Year 2023 as a legal reserve required by law and omission of dividend payment for the Year 2023 aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows Approve Disapprove Abstain 4 2 8

Please note that Agenda Item 4 is under Item (2) on page 8 5 Agenda Item 5 Subject aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows Approve Disapprove Abstain 7/22

Enclosure No. 1 6 2 7 Agenda Item 6 Subject To consider the app Auditors and determination of the Audit Fee for the Year 2024 aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows ApproveDisapproveAbstain (2) 4 Agenda Item 4 Subject To consider the election of directors to replace the directors who retire by rotation aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows Vote for all the nominated candidates as a whole Approve Disapprove Abstain Vote for an individual nominee 1. Mrs. Kamonwan Wipulakorn Approve Disapprove Abstain 2. Mr. Vichaow Rakphongphairoj Approve Disapprove Abstain 3. s name Dr. Gao Tongqing Approve Disapprove Abstain 4. Ms Ruza Sabanovic Approve Disapprove Abstain (5) Voting of proxy holder in any agenda that is not as specified in this proxy shall be considered as invalid and not be my voting as a shareholder. (6) In case Iwe have not specified myour voting intention in any agenda or not clearly specified or in case the meeting considers or passes resolutions in any matters other than those specified above, including in case there is any amendment or addition of any fact, the proxy holder shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects. 8/22

Enclosure No. 1 Any act performed by the proxy holder at said meeting except in case that the proxy holder does not vote as I specify in the proxy form shall be deemed as having been performed by myself/ourselves in all respects. /Signed /Grantor /Signed /Proxy Holder /Signed /Proxy Holder /Signed /Proxy Holder : Remarks : The shareholder shall authorize only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not split the number of shares to several proxy holders for splitting votes. For Agenda election of directors, either the whole nominated candidates or an individual nominee can be elected. In case there is any further agenda apart from specified above brought into consideration in the Meeting, the Grantor may use the Allonge of Proxy Form B. as attached. 9/22