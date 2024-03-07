สิ่งที่ส่งมาด้วยล 1าดับที่
Enclosure No. 1
Proxy
If you wish to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the meeting on your behalf for the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024, the Company provide you with three (3) proxy forms as hereunder;
- Proxy (Form A.) General form
- Proxy (Form B.)
Proxy form containing specific details 3. Proxy (Form C.)
For foreign shareholders who have custodians in Thailand only Please execute only one proxy form from the above three forms.
Please complete the enclosed proxy, affixed with the stamp duty, and
-
In case that Shareholders wish the proxy holder to attend the meeting through the electronic means (E-Meeting / Online), please upload the completed proxy form and required documents to IR PLUS AGM Application. Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic
"Attending the meeting through the electronic means (E-Meeting / Online)", or
- In case that Shareholders wish the proxy holder to attend the meeting at True Tower, please deposit the completed and executed proxy, affixed with the stamp duty, with the Company's officer at the registration counter prior to attending the meeting. Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic "Attending the meeting at the Auditorium room (Onsite)".
If you wish to appoint the Company's Independent Directors to vote on your behalf, please complete and duly execute the proxy to assign Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak or Mrs. Pratana Mongkolkul as a proxy holderand
-
The Company provided the electronic channel for shareholders to submit proxy and required documents by entering into IR PLUS AGM Application in "Proxy" menu and selecting "Proxy to an Independent Directors". Details of which are as summarized in Enclosure No. 2, under Topic
"Attending the meeting through the electronic means (E-Meeting / Online) → Processes of shareholder / proxy holder self-identification through the application IR PLUS AGM", or
- Deposit such proxy and required documents to :
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Company Secretary Department, 26th Floor, No. 18 True Tower
Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
Your proxy and required documents must be reach us within 4th April 2024in order that the Company's staff could have sufficient time to review the documents.
Enclosed herewith are details of Independent Directors (Proxy for shareholders).
In this connection, the Company hereby certified that the Independent Directors will vote as assigned by the Shareholders. In case the Shareholders wish to cancel the Proxy to the Independent Directors, please send written notice to us at the above-mentioned address. The written notice must reach us within 4th April 2024.
In case you have any questions about proxy, please contact Tel: 0-2022-6200 ext. 2 or 626 on Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., during 19th March - 5th April 2024.
"The Shareholders should carefully study the meeting agendas
before making a decision to appoint a proxy."
1/22
Enclosure No. 1
Proxy (Form A.)
(General Form)
2/22
Enclosure No. 1
(
20
)
Duty Stamp 20 Baht
Proxy (Form A.)
General Form
5
2
50
Ref : Notification of Department of Business Development regarding Proxy Form (No.5) B.E.2550
---------------------
Written at
Date
Month
Year
(1)
I/We
nationality
Address
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
(2)
being a shareholder of True Corporation Public Company Limited
holding the total amount of
shares and having the right to vote equal to
votes as follows
ordinary share
shares
and having the right to vote equal to
votes
preference share
shares
and having the right to vote equal to
votes
(3)
Hereby appoint
(1)
age
years,
residing at
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
or
(2)
age
years,
residing at
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
or
(3)
age
years,
residing at
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
3/22
Enclosure No. 1
27
Anyone of the above as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024
5
2
7
14 00
(E-Meeting)
21
18
to be held on 5th April 2024
at 2.00 p m
In a form of Hybrid meeting
(through electronic means (E-Meeting) or at the Auditorium Room
on 21st Floor, True Tower, located at No. 18 Ratchadapisek Road,
Huai Khwang Sub-District, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok)
or any adjournment at any date, time and place thereof
Any act performed by the proxy holder at said meeting shall be deemed as having been performed by myself/ourselves in all respects.
/Signed
/Grantor
/Signed.
/Proxy Holder
/Signed
/Proxy Holder
/Signed
/Proxy Holder
:
Remarks :
The shareholder shall authorize only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not split the number of shares to several proxy holders for splitting votes.
4/22
Enclosure No. 1
Proxy (Form B.)
(Proxy Form containing specific details)
5/22
Enclosure No. 1
(
20
)
Duty Stamp 20 Baht
Proxy (Form B.)
Proxy Form containing specific details
5
2
50
Ref : Notification of Department of Business Development regarding Proxy Form (No.5) B.E.2550
---------------------
Written at
Date
Month
Year
(1)
I/We
nationality
Address
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
(2)
being a shareholder of True Corporation Public Company Limited
holding the total amount of
shares and having the right to vote equal to
votes as follows
ordinary share
shares
and having the right to vote equal to
votes
preference share
shares
and having the right to vote equal to
votes
(3)
Hereby appoint
(1)
age
years,
residing at
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
or
(2)
age
years,
residing at
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
or
(3)
age
years,
residing at
Road
Sub-District
District
Province
Postal Code
6/22
Enclosure No. 1
27
Anyone of the above as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024
5
2
7
14 00
(E-Meeting)
21
18
to be held on 5th April 2024
at 2.00 p m
In a form of Hybrid meeting
(through electronic means (E-Meeting) or at the Auditorium Room
on 21st Floor, True Tower, located at No. 18 Ratchadapisek Road,
Huai Khwang Sub-District, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok)
or any adjournment at any date, time and place thereof
(4)
In this Meeting, Iwe grant myour proxy to vote on myour behalf as follows
(1)
1
Agenda Item
1
Subject
To acknowledge the report on the result of business operation of the Company
Remark
This matter is for acknowledgement. The resolution is not required.
2
31
2566
Agenda Item
2
Subject
To consider and approve the Statements of Financial Position and the Statements of
Comprehensive Income for the Fiscal Year ended 31st December 2023 of the Company
aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects
bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows
ApproveDisapproveAbstain
3
2566
2566
Agenda Item 3 Subject
To consider and approve the appropriation of net profit for the Year 2023 as a legal
reserve required by law and omission of dividend payment for the Year 2023
aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects
bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
- 4 2 8
- Please note that Agenda Item 4 is under Item (2) on page 8
5
Agenda Item 5 Subject
aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects
bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
7/22
Enclosure No. 1
6
2
7
Agenda Item 6 Subject To consider the app
Auditors and determination of
the Audit Fee for the Year 2024
aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects
bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows
ApproveDisapproveAbstain
(2)
4
Agenda Item
4 Subject To consider the election of directors to replace the directors who retire by rotation
aTo grant myour proxy holder to consider and vote on myour behalf as appropriate in all respects
bTo grant myour proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows
Vote for all the nominated candidates as a whole
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Vote for an individual nominee
1.
Mrs. Kamonwan
Wipulakorn
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
2.
Mr. Vichaow
Rakphongphairoj
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
3.
s name
Dr. Gao
Tongqing
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
4.
Ms Ruza
Sabanovic
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
(5)
Voting of proxy holder in any agenda that is not as specified in this proxy shall be considered as invalid and not be my voting as a shareholder.
(6)
In case Iwe have not specified myour voting intention in any agenda or not clearly specified or in case the meeting considers or passes resolutions in any matters other than those specified above, including in case there is any amendment or addition of any fact, the proxy holder shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
8/22
Enclosure No. 1
Any act performed by the proxy holder at said meeting except in case that the proxy holder does not vote as I specify in the proxy form shall be deemed as having been performed by myself/ourselves in all respects.
/Signed
/Grantor
/Signed
/Proxy Holder
/Signed
/Proxy Holder
/Signed
/Proxy Holder
:
Remarks :
- The shareholder shall authorize only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not split the number of shares to several proxy holders for splitting votes.
- For Agenda election of directors, either the whole nominated candidates or an individual nominee can be elected.
- In case there is any further agenda apart from specified above brought into consideration in the Meeting, the Grantor may use the Allonge of Proxy Form B. as attached.
9/22
Enclosure No. 1
Allonge of Proxy Form B.
The appointment of proxy by the shareholder of True Corporation Public Company Limited
27
At the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024
5
2
7
14 00
(E-Meeting)
21
18
to be held on 5th April 2024
at 2.00 p m
In a form of Hybrid meeting
(through electronic means (E-Meeting) or at the Auditorium Room
on 21st Floor, True Tower, located at No. 18 Ratchadapisek Road,
Huai Khwang Sub-District, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok)
or any adjournment at any date, time and place thereof
---------------------------------------------
Agenda Item
Subject
a
To grant my our proxy holder to consider and vote on my our behalf as appropriate in all respects
b
To grant my our proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda Item
Subject
a
To grant my our proxy holder to consider and vote on my our behalf as appropriate in all respects
b
To grant my our proxy holder to vote at my/our desire as follows
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Agenda Item
Subject
To approve the appointment of new directors (Continued)
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
Approve
Disapprove
Abstain
10/22
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
True Corporation pcl published this content on 06 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 12:27:29 UTC.