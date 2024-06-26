Enhancing Digital Life: True Corporation Introduces the New True iService App, Unifying All Services in One Place with Advanced Digital Technology and AI for World-Class Customer Service - Easy, Convenient, Fulfilling Every Lifestyle

Bangkok, June 26th 2024 - True Corporation is opening a new, smarter experience with True iService app, allowing True customers to enjoy a more seamless and convenient digital life. The app integrates all digital transactions with AI technology that efficiently understands individual user behaviors and needs. Whether it's paying bills, checking balances, topping up, adding internet packages, shopping, reporting issues, or utilizing the all-in-one service for after-sales support, maintenance tracking, new service recommendations, and self-service troubleshooting, the True iService app covers it all.

Embracing the concept of a "Gateway to Infinite Digital Lifestyle," the app serves as a limitless gateway to a digital lifestyle, enabling customers to access various services easily and conveniently. The four main features are:

Easy and Convenient: Conduct transactions anytime, anywhere through a smartphone with just a tap. Access All Digital Services: Over 50 functions covering top-ups, bill payments, package purchases, usage checks, and more. Always Find Better Deals: Exclusive in-app offers, special internet and phone packages, lifestyle deals, flash deals, and monthly special campaigns. Enjoy Thousands of Privileges: Earn TruePoints from bill payments to redeem exclusive offers from leading brands and participate in daily prize-winning activities.

Nititum Kovitgoolkri, Head of Product & Services Division Services at True Corporation Public Company Limited,, said, "With True's vision as a leader in telecommunications and technology, we aim to enhance service potential and elevate customer experience to world-class standards. We continue to develop True iService into a comprehensive digital service hub for True customers. The app integrates AI technology to analyze user behavior and provide precise assistance and service recommendations. Through the advanced Mari AI, including Mari Chat, we offer 24/7 customer support. We also integrate Generative AI and Chat GPT for enhanced learning and customer service. Customers can use Mari Chat to compare models, find desired phones within a set budget, and proceed to purchase directly. The app can also check home internet signals and provide solutions or arrange technician visits if necessary. We plan to develop True iService into an "Everyday Chatbot" for all generations, embodying the Gateway to Infinite Digital Lifestyle concept.

Currently, True's digital channel has over 12 million users per month, significantly reducing branch and call center inquiries by over 80% through the app's comprehensive functionalities and AI-driven problem analysis. The app allows customers to check current packages, contract details, data and voice usage, bill details (past and present), pay bills for themselves or others, troubleshoot mobile signal issues, configure data settings, change packages, manage roaming, block SMS spam, activate SIMs, switch or transfer eSIMs, adjust home internet speed, change WiFi names and passwords, track technician status, and subscribe to IoT services (like CCTV cameras and TrueID boxes).

True iService is ready to lead you into a more convenient digital world. Experience the new service by downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play, available for iOS and Android. New users will receive 3GB of data for one day. For more information, click https://iservice.true.th/

#TrueiService #digitallife #Truelife