TRUE INVITES YOU TO DISPOSE ELECTRONIC WASTE ON THE OCCASION OF NEW YEAR 2024 CELEBRATION, PINNING ALL LITTERING POINTS UNDER THE E-WASTE "TINKTOOKTEE DTORJAI" PROJECT

Bangkok, December 27th, 2023 - New Year occasion is a good opportunity for everyone to let go and clear out unnecessary things. One of the most popular items that Thai people in the digital era often change is smartphones, mobile phones and accessories that will eventually become electronic waste and a toxin that can later return to destroy our health and the environment. Therefore, to throw away old things and start good things in the right way, True Corporation has collected e-Waste littering points under the "e-Waste TinkTookTee DTorJai" Project for everyone to celebrate the coming soon New Year 2024. Where are they? Let's go to litter the e-waste!

1. True Shop, TrueSphere and dtac shop Nationwide

True-dtac customers and the public can litter their unused smart phones, mobile phones, accessories and micro electrical devices at e-Waste points available at 154 branches of True Shop, TrueSphere and dtac shop nationwide. Check the branches joining the "e-Waste TinkTookTee DTorJai" Project at https://bit.ly/TinkTookTee-DTorJai

2. NBTC on Soi Sailom

One of the main centers for those who are environmental-conscious is the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Paholyothin 8 Road (Sailom). This is a spot to provide convenience for the public, officers and staff to litter e-Waste at NBTC office on the 1st floor of Meeting Hall, Building 2 and Building 3.

3. Lotus's throughout Bangkok and the Vicinity Area

For shoppers who are shopping for New Year gifts and preparing for celebration at Lotus, don't forget to drop e-waste available at 20 Lotus's branches throughout Bangkok and the vicinity area. These comprise in Bangkok at Fortune Town, Lat Phrao, Bang Kapi, Wang Hin, Sukhumvit 50, Ramindra, Sukhapiban 1, Seacon Square, Prachachuen, Lak Si, Liap Khlong 2, Pinklao, Bang Khae, Rama 2, Rama 3 and Rama 4, and Lotus's Nawamin Head Office as well as in Nonthaburi at Rattanathibet, Bang Yai and Bang Kruai-Sai Noi.

4.TrueSpace

For those who are still busy with their work, today True Space Coworking Space, a new era co working space, has opened its homes to facilitate customers and the public to dispose e-waste at all 5 branches at Siam Square Soi 2, ICONSIAM, Asoke, Mahidol University, Salaya and Rangsit University.

5. Universities under True Lab Collaboration

Last but not least is the important littering point for the new generation where all Gen Z of college students can dispose e-Waste at 9 leading educational institutions under the collaboration of True Lab Project, comprising Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, Thammasat University, Mahidol University, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Srinakharinwirot University, Chiang Mai University, Assumption University and Mahanakorn University of Technology.

Every item of electronic waste that is littered at all points under the "e-Waste TinkTookTee DTorJai" Project, will be recycled in a proper manner and 100% safe so that everyone can be confident that this is another good and impactful activity of New Year 2024 celebration for a better quality of life together.

#ทิ้งถูกที่ดีต่อใจ

#truesustainability