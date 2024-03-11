True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

1. Organizational structure and operation of the group of companies

1.1 Company Background and Business Overview

1.1.1 The Company's vision, objective and long term goal

The Company's vision is to be Thailand's leading telecom-tech company, transforming the lives of Thai people and propelling businesses to the forefront of the digital economy with the key mission as follows:

To build a strong tech ecosystem of digital talent and capabilities

To provide innovative services which improve our customers' lives, and

To support a sustainable society

To accomplish its vision and mission, the Company has adopted the following seven strategic pillars:

1. Be the Undisputed Network Leader

True Corporation's infrastructure potential creates superlative mobile and fixed broadband experiences, with high upload and download speeds for both essential communication and online entertainment services such as gaming and video. This potential leads to improved efficiency and more opportunities to invest in innovative solutions to create fully digitalization services. True Corporation also aims to increase network quality, reliability, and speed along with our 5G coverage expansion.

The infrastructure's efficiency and environmental impact will meet the highest international standards, leveraging our strong sustainability commitments and global partnerships.

Set the Bar for Customer Experience in Thailand

True Corporation offers the ultimate customer experience in core services and new innovative combined services beyond connectivity. Reaching millions of people in Thailand through wide coverage the largest distribution and retail network in urban and rural areas allows the company to keep abreast of customer needs. Consumers will be able to enjoy value-driven services and hyper-personalized offerings catering to different lifestyle needs with consistent and seamless experiences across all touchpoints. Enhance Smart Life for Thai Customers

True Corporation offers connected solutions to uplift the standard of living of Thai consumers and revolutionize their lifestyles. Customers can enjoy a complete digital ecosystem that bundles connectivity, entertainment content, security and all aspects to fulfill their smart life.