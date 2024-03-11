True Corporation Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based telecommunication technology company. The Company's segments include Mobile, Pay TV, and Broadband and other. The Mobile segment provides mobile services under TrueMove H and dtac brands with a comprehensive spectrum portfolio accommodating all market segments and ecosystems. The Pay TV segment offers services via digital direct-to-home satellite (DStv) and digital hybrid-fiber-coaxial (HFC) cable network platforms, as well as content provider for local and foreign markets. The Company operates Pay TV business under True Visions Group. The Company provides a range of broadband Internet propositions for both standalone and convergence packages with a combination of various products and services, including mobile, fiber broadband, Wi-Fi, fixed-line telephone, content through linear TV and digital platform, other digital and connectivity services as well as privileges. It also offers a portfolio of digital platforms and services.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services