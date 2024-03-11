TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 MARCH 2023 (DATE OF AMALGAMATION) TO 31 DECEMBER 2023

Index

Page

Auditor's report

1

Statements of financial position

7

Statements of comprehensive income

10

Statements of changes in equity

11

Statements of cash flows

13

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements

1

General information

15

2

Agreements and licences for operation

15

3

Basis of preparation

17

4

New and amended financial reporting standards

20

5

Accounting policies

5.1

Principles of consolidation and equity accounting

21

5.2

Business combination

22

5.3

Foreign currency translation

23

5.4

Cash and cash equivalents

23

5.5

Trade accounts receivables

23

5.6

Inventories

23

5.7

Financial assets

24

5.8

Investment property

26

5.9

Property, plant and equipment

26

5.10

Goodwill

27

5.11

Intangible assets

27

5.12

Impairment of assets

28

5.13

Leases

28

5.14

Financial liabilities

29

5.15

Borrowing Costs

29

5.16

Current and deferred income taxes

30

5.17

Provisions

30

5.18

Employee benefits

30

5.19

Share capital

31

5.20

Revenue recognition

31

5.21

Segment reporting

32

5.22

Dividend distribution

32

5.23

Derivatives and hedging activities

32

6

Financial risk management

6.1

Financial risk factors

34

6.1.1

Market risk

34

(a)

Foreign exchange risk

34

(b) Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk

36

6.1.2

Credit risk

36

(a)

Risk management

36

(b)

Security

37

(c) Impairment of financial assets

37

6.1.3

Liquidity risk

37

6.2

Capital management

38

7

Critical accounting estimates and judgements

7.1

Critical accounting estimates and assumptions

39

(a) Estimation impairment of goodwill

39

(b) Estimated impairment of assets

39

(c) Determination of discount rate applied to leases and decommissioning liability

39

7.2

Critical judgements in applying the entity's accounting policies

(a)

Investment in associates

39

(b)

Joint arrangements

39

8

Consolidated segment information

40

9

Fair value

41

10

Expenses by nature

45

11

Finance costs

46

12

Income tax

46

13

Basic earnings per share

47

14

Cash and cash equivalents

47

15

Restricted cash at bank

47

16

Trade and other receivables

48

17

Financial assets and financial liabilities

50

Index

Page

18

Inventories

50

19

Other current assets

50

20

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and interests in joint ventures

50

21

Property, plant and equipment

59

22

Right-of-use assets

61

23

Goodwill

61

24

Intangible assets

63

25

Deferred income taxes

65

26

Other non-current assets

67

27

Borrowings

67

28

Trade and other payables

70

29

Other current liabilities

70

30

Lease liabilities

71

31

Liabilities under agreements and licences for operation

72

32

Employee benefits obligations

72

33

Provisions

74

34

Other non-current liabilities

74

35

Cost of providing services

75

36

Other income

75

37

Share capital and premium on share capital

75

38

Legal reserve

76

39

Assets and liabilities relating to contracts with customers

76

40

Commitments and contingent liabilities

77

41

Contracts

78

42

Litigations and Arbitration disputes and contingent liabilities

79

43

Related party transactions

87

44

Amalgamation

90

45

Event after reporting date

91

List of abbreviations

Subsidiaries

Abbreviation

AP&J Production Co., Ltd.

AP&J

Asia Wireless Communication Co., Ltd.

AWC

Bangkok Inter Teletech Public Company Limited

BITCO

BFKT (Thailand) Limited

BFKT

Cineplex Co., Ltd.

CNP

Seekone Holding company Limited

Seekone

Seekster Co., Ltd.

Seekster

Seekforce Co., Ltd.

Seekforce

Chiwiborirak Co., Ltd.

CHIIWII

Hutchison CAT Wireless MultiMedia Limited

HCAT

Hutchison MultiMedia Services (Thailand) Limited

HMSTL

Hutchison Telecommunications (Thailand) Company Limited

HTTCL

Hutchison Wireless MultiMedia Holdings Limited

HWMH

Internet Knowledge Service Center Co., Ltd.

IKSC

KSC Commercial Internet Co., Ltd.

KSC

MKSC World Dot Com Co., Ltd.

MKSC

Panther Entertainment Co., Ltd.

PTE

Samut Pakan Media Corporation Co., Ltd.

SPM

Satellite Service Co., Ltd.

SSV

SM True Co., Ltd.

SM True

Song Dao Co., Ltd.

SD

Telecom Asset Management Co., Ltd.

TAM

Telecom Holding Co., Ltd.

TH

Thai News Network (TNN) Co., Ltd.

TNN

True Digital Group Co., Ltd.

TDG

True Digital Park Co., Ltd.

TDPK

True Distribution and Sales Co., Ltd.

TDS

True4U Station Co., Ltd.

True4U

True E-Logistic Co., Ltd.

TEL

True Icontent Co., Ltd.

TICT

True Incube Co., Ltd.

TINC

True International Gateway Co., Ltd.

TIG

True Internet Corporation Co., Ltd.

TICC

True Life Plus Co., Ltd.

TLP

True Media Solutions Co., Ltd.

TSC

True Move Co., Ltd.

TMV

True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd.*

TUC

True Multimedia Co., Ltd.

TM

True Music Co., Ltd.

TMS

True Public Communication Co., Ltd.

TPC

True United Football Club Co., Ltd.

TUFC

True Visions Cable Public Company Limited

True Cable

True Visions Group Co., Ltd.

TVG

True Visions Public Company Limited

True Visions

True Voice Co., Ltd.

TV

WorldPhone Shop Co., Ltd.

WPS

TAC Property Co., Ltd .

TACP

dtac TriNet Co., Ltd.*

DTN

dtac Accelerate Co., Ltd.

DAC

dtac Digital Media Co., Ltd.

DDM

TeleAssets Co., Ltd.

TELE

K.I.N. (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

KINBVI

  • On 3 August 2023, TUC and DTN completed a registration of their amalgamation with the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce. As a result, DTN has ceased its status as a juristic person, while TUC continues to be a legal entity. TUC received all assets, liabilities, rights, and obligations of DTN by operation of law.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 04:54:06 UTC.