TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 MARCH 2023 (DATE OF AMALGAMATION) TO 31 DECEMBER 2023
Index
Page
Auditor's report
1
Statements of financial position
7
Statements of comprehensive income
10
Statements of changes in equity
11
Statements of cash flows
13
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
1
General information
15
2
Agreements and licences for operation
15
3
Basis of preparation
17
4
New and amended financial reporting standards
20
5
Accounting policies
5.1
Principles of consolidation and equity accounting
21
5.2
Business combination
22
5.3
Foreign currency translation
23
5.4
Cash and cash equivalents
23
5.5
Trade accounts receivables
23
5.6
Inventories
23
5.7
Financial assets
24
5.8
Investment property
26
5.9
Property, plant and equipment
26
5.10
Goodwill
27
5.11
Intangible assets
27
5.12
Impairment of assets
28
5.13
Leases
28
5.14
Financial liabilities
29
5.15
Borrowing Costs
29
5.16
Current and deferred income taxes
30
5.17
Provisions
30
5.18
Employee benefits
30
5.19
Share capital
31
5.20
Revenue recognition
31
5.21
Segment reporting
32
5.22
Dividend distribution
32
5.23
Derivatives and hedging activities
32
6
Financial risk management
6.1
Financial risk factors
34
6.1.1
Market risk
34
(a)
Foreign exchange risk
34
(b) Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk
36
6.1.2
Credit risk
36
(a)
Risk management
36
(b)
Security
37
(c) Impairment of financial assets
37
6.1.3
Liquidity risk
37
6.2
Capital management
38
7
Critical accounting estimates and judgements
7.1
Critical accounting estimates and assumptions
39
(a) Estimation impairment of goodwill
39
(b) Estimated impairment of assets
39
(c) Determination of discount rate applied to leases and decommissioning liability
39
7.2
Critical judgements in applying the entity's accounting policies
(a)
Investment in associates
39
(b)
Joint arrangements
39
8
Consolidated segment information
40
9
Fair value
41
10
Expenses by nature
45
11
Finance costs
46
12
Income tax
46
13
Basic earnings per share
47
14
Cash and cash equivalents
47
15
Restricted cash at bank
47
16
Trade and other receivables
48
17
Financial assets and financial liabilities
50
Index
Page
18
Inventories
50
19
Other current assets
50
20
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and interests in joint ventures
50
21
Property, plant and equipment
59
22
Right-of-use assets
61
23
Goodwill
61
24
Intangible assets
63
25
Deferred income taxes
65
26
Other non-current assets
67
27
Borrowings
67
28
Trade and other payables
70
29
Other current liabilities
70
30
Lease liabilities
71
31
Liabilities under agreements and licences for operation
72
32
Employee benefits obligations
72
33
Provisions
74
34
Other non-current liabilities
74
35
Cost of providing services
75
36
Other income
75
37
Share capital and premium on share capital
75
38
Legal reserve
76
39
Assets and liabilities relating to contracts with customers
76
40
Commitments and contingent liabilities
77
41
Contracts
78
42
Litigations and Arbitration disputes and contingent liabilities
79
43
Related party transactions
87
44
Amalgamation
90
45
Event after reporting date
91
List of abbreviations
Subsidiaries
Abbreviation
AP&J Production Co., Ltd.
AP&J
Asia Wireless Communication Co., Ltd.
AWC
Bangkok Inter Teletech Public Company Limited
BITCO
BFKT (Thailand) Limited
BFKT
Cineplex Co., Ltd.
CNP
Seekone Holding company Limited
Seekone
Seekster Co., Ltd.
Seekster
Seekforce Co., Ltd.
Seekforce
Chiwiborirak Co., Ltd.
CHIIWII
Hutchison CAT Wireless MultiMedia Limited
HCAT
Hutchison MultiMedia Services (Thailand) Limited
HMSTL
Hutchison Telecommunications (Thailand) Company Limited
HTTCL
Hutchison Wireless MultiMedia Holdings Limited
HWMH
Internet Knowledge Service Center Co., Ltd.
IKSC
KSC Commercial Internet Co., Ltd.
KSC
MKSC World Dot Com Co., Ltd.
MKSC
Panther Entertainment Co., Ltd.
PTE
Samut Pakan Media Corporation Co., Ltd.
SPM
Satellite Service Co., Ltd.
SSV
SM True Co., Ltd.
SM True
Song Dao Co., Ltd.
SD
Telecom Asset Management Co., Ltd.
TAM
Telecom Holding Co., Ltd.
TH
Thai News Network (TNN) Co., Ltd.
TNN
True Digital Group Co., Ltd.
TDG
True Digital Park Co., Ltd.
TDPK
True Distribution and Sales Co., Ltd.
TDS
True4U Station Co., Ltd.
True4U
True E-Logistic Co., Ltd.
TEL
True Icontent Co., Ltd.
TICT
True Incube Co., Ltd.
TINC
True International Gateway Co., Ltd.
TIG
True Internet Corporation Co., Ltd.
TICC
True Life Plus Co., Ltd.
TLP
True Media Solutions Co., Ltd.
TSC
True Move Co., Ltd.
TMV
True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd.*
TUC
True Multimedia Co., Ltd.
TM
True Music Co., Ltd.
TMS
True Public Communication Co., Ltd.
TPC
True United Football Club Co., Ltd.
TUFC
True Visions Cable Public Company Limited
True Cable
True Visions Group Co., Ltd.
TVG
True Visions Public Company Limited
True Visions
True Voice Co., Ltd.
TV
WorldPhone Shop Co., Ltd.
WPS
TAC Property Co., Ltd .
TACP
dtac TriNet Co., Ltd.*
DTN
dtac Accelerate Co., Ltd.
DAC
dtac Digital Media Co., Ltd.
DDM
TeleAssets Co., Ltd.
TELE
K.I.N. (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
KINBVI
- On 3 August 2023, TUC and DTN completed a registration of their amalgamation with the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce. As a result, DTN has ceased its status as a juristic person, while TUC continues to be a legal entity. TUC received all assets, liabilities, rights, and obligations of DTN by operation of law.
