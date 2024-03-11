True Corporation Public Company Limited

3. BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT

3.1 Sustainability Policy and Goal

The Company is committed and dedicated to conducting business with responsibility towards society and the environment, grounded in respect for the human rights of all stakeholders throughout the value chain. This commitment aims to generate positive impacts and sustainable development across the economy, society, and the environment as a whole.

The Company has established the True Sustainability Framework to serve as the organizational framework for sustainable operations, aligning with global standards such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the fundamental 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and core conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO). This framework emphasizes inclusive participation from stakeholders and the assessment of key sustainability issues.

3.1.1 True Sustainability Policy

The Company has established the Sustainability Policy to ensure that its business operations generate positive impacts on the economy, society, and the environment, aligning with the Company's vision and mission. The key elements of the policy include:

  • The Company conducts sustainable operations that cover its entire business processes and extend to its business partners, suppliers, and joint ventures to facilitate continuous development throughout the value chain.
  • Identification of key stakeholders associated with the Company's operations, including the establishment of relationship processes with stakeholders following international standards such as AA1000SES and ISO 26000. This involves creating guidelines and communication channels to receive feedback, concerns, and expectations, as well as utilizing data to develop and enhance various operational processes of the Company.
  • Regular sustainability materiality assessments are conducted to consistently identify and prioritize ESG issues that are significant to business operations and relevant to internal and external stakeholders.

The Company's sustainability operations are overseen by the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, which supervise and review various initiatives to ensure alignment with the Company's sustainability policies and established standards. The Sustainability Division is responsible for strategizing, goal-setting,

project management, and other activities aimed at achieving objectives, as well as fostering relationships and communication with stakeholders.

3.1.2 Sustainability Goals and Strategy

The Company has developed the True Sustainability Framework, covering the dimensions governance and economic aspects, social aspects, and environmental aspects (ESG - Environmental Dimension, Social Dimension, Governance, and Economic Dimension). This framework reflects the principles of responsible business practices, serving as a strategy to achieve the Company's vision and mission in leading digital infrastructure and technology systems. The goal is to enable Thai people to maximize the benefits of communication technology, leading to the development of the economy and society.

The True Sustainability Framework comprises key issues crucial to the Company's sustainability, derived from the Sustainability Materiality Assessment process. Long-term goals for the year 2030, known as True Sustainability Goals 2030, have been established for each issue. The details are as follows:

Issues

2030 Targets

Corporate

Highest ratting received from the Corporate Governance

Governance

Reporting (CGR)

Human Rights

100 percent human rights due diligence conducted in own

business operations and in significant tier-1 suppliers

Digital Inclusion and

36 million people and internet users receiving access to

Education

education, life-long learning and digital upskilling

Leadership &

100 percent employees participating in digital reskilling and

Human Capital

upskilling

Development

Cybersecurity &

100 percent of significant business operations certified on

Data Privacy

ISO 27000 and compliant to Personal Data Privacy Act B.E.

2562 (PDPA)

Health & Well-being

25 percent of total revenue from products and services that

of Consumers

help promote health and/or well-being of consumers

Social Impact &

500,000 smallholder entrepreneurs and individuals of

Economic

vulnerable groups receiving digital upskilling for jobs and

Contribution

income generation opportunities

Innovation

200 patents of innovations and interventions granted and

filed.

Stakeholder

85 percent engagement score of multi-stakeholder

Engagement

perception survey

Network Availability

95 percent of 5G network coverage of population

throughout the nation

Climate Resilience

Reduction of carbon emissions of organization's operations

and become Carbon Neutrality in Scope 1 and 2, compared

to 2020 base year

Issues

2030 Targets

Electronic Weaste

100 percent zero-landfill in electronic waste from business

Management

operations and those of consumer voluntary campaigns

Water Stewardship

35 percent reduction in water withdrawals per unit revenue

compared to 2020 baseline year

Responsible Supply

100 percent of significant tier-1 suppliers are audited.

Chain Management

The Company has set sustainability goals as a key performance indicator (KPI) in the organization's business operations that every executive and employee must actively participate in and take responsibility for achieving the goals. These goals include: 1) Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for both scope 1 and scope 2, with an aim of achieving Carbon Neutrality; 2) Implementation of cybersecurity measures in alignment with the ISO 27000 standards; and 3) Ensuring personal data privacy protection in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The Company consistently monitors performance to drive the accomplishment of these sustainability goals as outlined.

3.2 Supply Chain Impact Management

3.2.1 Business Value Chain

The Company's core business is to provide mobile network services, as well as value-added services to facilitate customers in accessing products and services offered by suppliers and partners through the Company's signal networks. We have also devised a strategic action plan, focusing on continuously expanding networks and service channels, creating value-added products and services to meet the needs of customers and stakeholders, and taking steps toward becoming an agile organization.

The Company is prepared to cope with the rapid changes in digital technology and seeks business opportunities through the development of various innovations. This serves as a foundation for the emergence of new developments in the Thai society, encompassing the economic, environmental, and full-scale digital aspects in the future throughout the value chain.

The core businesses of True are divided into four groups: TrueMoveH: A mobile phone service provider ranked second in the country, with a comprehensive nationwide network through complete frequency coverage. TrueOnline: A leading provider of broadband internet and WiFi services with a high-quality fiber optic network. TrueVisions: A leader in subscription-based television services and HD services nationwide. True Digital Group: A leader in digital platforms, emphasizing innovation and offering solutions through cutting-edge technology.

3.2.2 Materiality Analysis

The Company conducts an annual analysis and assessment of material sustainability issues in alignment with the 2021 General Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standard. This process involves the identification of the most significant issues derived from the corporate context, global sustainability standards and guidance, peer benchmarks, leadership insights, expert opinions, and input from both internal and external stakeholders.

The materiality assessment aligns with the Double Materiality concept, encompassing not only financial impacts, such as expenses, revenues, risks, and business opportunities, but also evaluating the Company's effects on economic, environmental, social, and human rights aspects. This comprehensive approach aims to inform future corporate strategy, operations, and improvement measures.

The materiality issues were validated by external experts, approved by management, and endorsed by the Board of Directors. For these top-priority material issues, the Company adopts a comprehensive management approach, setting targets for short-term,medium-term, and long-term periods to effectively address impacts. Subsequently, these issues are publicly disclosed in accordance with the GRI Standards 2021 guideline.

Sustainability Material Issues 2022/2023

Top-priority Material Issues

High-priority Material Issues

Cybersecurity,

 Risk and crisis management,

Labor practice and employee diversity

Corporate governance,

& inclusion, health, safety & wellness,

 Leadership, talent attraction &

Data protection,

retention and human capital

Digital inclusion & education,

development,

Climate change management,

Corporate social responsibility,

Human rights management,

Customer relationship management,

Responsible supply chain management,

Environmental management: energy,

Network reliability & availability, and

waste, water, and biodiversity.

  • Innovation management.

The results of the Materiality Issues for 2023/2024 are currently undergoing analysis and will be disclosed in the Sustainability Report 2023 on the corporate website.

3.2.3 Stakeholder Analysis and Engagement Across The Business Value Chain

The Company endeavors to operate its business in alignment with the expectations of all six stakeholder groups, encompassing employees, communities and society, business partners and suppliers, customers, government agencies, and shareholders. We uphold stakeholders' rights, ensure equitable treatment, actively listen to their concerns, and foster understanding and trust. This commitment is integral to achieving sustainable business performance and maintaining positive relationships, which we actively nurture through our stakeholder engagement program.

Stakeholders

Stakeholder Expectations

Company Responses

Internal Stakeholders

Employees

Job security after the

Communicating the

business amalgamation

Company's goals, strategies,

Employee compensation and

and operating results to

benefits

employees at all levels,

Competency development

Managing performance

and career advancement,

rewards, benefits, and

Effective and fair

privileges is in accordance

performance appraisals,

with legal requirements or

Employee welfare, and

exceeds legal requirements

safety,

and competitive in the market.

Employee participation and

Developing employee

involvement, and

competencies, skills, and

Office equipment and

knowledge on diverse topics

technologies suitable for

through learning channels

current situation.

that suit employees' behavior,

Supporting career

advancement by developing

effective performance

appraisals to help

employees recognize their

competencies and reskill to

advance toward their career

goals, as well as

implementing effective

human resource planning

and management,

Paying compensation on

time and at appropriate rates,

Establishing an employee

welfare working team,

consisting of elected and

appointed employees, to

communicate the problems

Stakeholders

Stakeholder Expectations

Company Responses

and opinions of employees

to the Company,

Complying strictly with

policies and practices

related to health, welfare,

safety, and the

environment, and

Providing laptops and

allowing employees to work

from anywhere.

External Stakeholders

Communities and  Collaboration with civil

societysociety organizations at national and international levels to drive sustainable development, reduce inequality, and address economic, social, and environmental problems,

  • Contributing to economic and social development by leveraging the Company's expertise in digital technology, communications, and other resources, creating public benefits and assisting the disadvantaged,
  • Complaints and reports on misconducts are fairly managed.
  • Promoting activities that benefit the community, encourage participation, and provide support and assistance to society, especially in crisis situations.
  • Impacts from business activities, such as electromagnetic radiation from cell towers and tower installation,
  • Respect for human rights in business conduct
  • Organizing activities to promote the use of technology, such as CONNEXT ED, True Plookpanya, VROOM, VLEARN, MorDee by True Health
  • Organizing activities to promote income generation for the community, including vulnerable groups, such as "Net for Living" initiatives for the development of individual potential, "Autistic People Development" program and the "Smart Farmer" project that encourages the use of technology among farmers.
  • Strictly complying with the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 and national and local government agencies' regulations to build a strong understanding of electromagnetic radiation, safety, and other issues related to cell tower installation and network expansion,
  • Assessing the impact of business activities on the environment, and
  • Building relationships and networks with civil society

Stakeholders

Stakeholder Expectations

Company Responses

organizations, especially

those working to address

inequality and safety.

Business partners

Fair and equitable treatment

Complying with policies

and suppliers

of suppliers,

relating to fair, transparent,

Transparent, fair, and

and equitable treatment of

accountable procurement

suppliers and corporate

processes,

governance,

To provide knowledge and

Complying with a written

grow together,

and fair procurement policy

Full and on-time payments,

to build suppliers' confidence

Protection of trade secrets,

in the selection procedure

such as product ideas,

and to inform them of the

Compliance with the Supplier

bidding process,

Code of Conduct that

Taking steps to ensure

encompasses ESG issues,

suppliers comply with the

Participation and

Business Partner Code of

involvement to share ideas

Conduct that encompasses

to enhance mutual business

ESG, which is a globally

operations, and

recognized social

Sustainable mutual business

responsibility standard,

operations.

Requiring directors, service

providers, employees, and

any other persons acting on

behalf of the Company to

respect and avoid infringing

the intellectual property

rights of suppliers and

others in compliance with

the Business Partner Code of

Conduct,

Conducting tier-1 supplier

on-site audits and updating

the audit checklist regularly

to reduce risks and improve

the supply chain,

Making payments on time

and in full, and

Assessing suppliers'

expectation and suggestion

for improvement.

Customers

Uninterrupted services, even

Maintaining and expanding

during emergencies,

networks to support home

disasters, and pandemics,

internet data usage in

response to lockdown

Stakeholders

Stakeholder Expectations

Quality products, services,

and after-sale services,

Continuous improvement of

services and after-sale

services to make them more

efficient, faster, and better

able to meet customer

needs,

A wide range of

environmentally friendly

product packages at fair

prices, and

Measures to protect

customer personal data

and privacy.

Government agencie  Strict regulatory compliance,

and regulators  Preparation of a performance report to support regulators in planning or assessment of impacts,

  • Provide information to regulators when regulations

Company Responses measures and work-from- home policies,

  • Delivering positive experiences, equal service, and quality products,
  • Treating every customer fairly, equitably, respectfully, and professionally,
  • Strictly complying with personal data protection policy, requiring that personal data be processed cautiously, prudently, and in accordance with procedures and only to the extent necessary to accomplish business purposes, efficiently providing customer care, and supporting related commercial activities only with customer consent,
  • Using satisfaction survey data and input from customers to develop and improve service systems and channels continuously to provide services more efficiently and fix problems for customers quickly,
  • Developing the competencies and skills in employees necessary to provide customer service more efficiently, especially by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) skills and service mind.
  • Participating in developing public policies related to the business and telecommunications industry, especially regarding personal data protection, and prevention and suppression of the use

Stakeholders

Stakeholder Expectations

Company Responses

have a negative impact on

of telecommunication

equitable and transparent

services for crimes and

relationships with the public

illegal transactions,

sector,

Complying with policy to

Cooperation in government

maintain good cooperation

activities, and

and relationships with

Effective complaint handling.

regulators,

Conducting business with

transparency, fairness, and

in compliance with the law,

 Disclosing information in a

transparent manner, and

Implementing corporate

governance in compliance

with laws and regulations

set by regulators.

Shareholders and

Equitable treatment of all

Complying with guidelines

Investors

shareholders,

and regulations set by the

Transparency in

Stock Exchange of Thailand

management,

and Securities and

Effective management

Exchange Commission,

strategies and turning

Upholding good corporate

challenges into opportunities,

governance and social

Disclosure of accurate and

responsibility standards,

timely information through

Clear, transparent

accessible channels,

communication outlining

Business growth and

business priorities in the

profitability, and

short and long term, and

Regular dividend payment.

investment goals to achieve

growth,

Paying dividends as

required by the dividend

policy,

Setting up channels to

disclose information and

communicate with

shareholders and investors,

and

Participating in activities,

such as roadshows and

conferences, to meet with

domestic and international investors regularly.

3.3 Sustainability Management In The Environmental Dimension

3.3.1 Environmental Policy and Practices

The Company has developed the Environmental Policy aiming at enhancing environmental management efficiency through continuous improvement of environmental management systems. Operations under the Environmental Policy cover all aspects of the Company's business processes, considering employees and associated business partners as integral parts of environmental management.

The Sustainability Division is responsible for strategizing and managing environmental aspects in accordance with the policies, including monitoring, reviewing, and reporting on the performance to the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee which is tasked with overseeing sustainability and environmental affairs. The Board of Directors has an oversight of the environmental work and performance. Environmental operations must adhere strictly to laws, regulations, and environmental requirements.

The Company has implemented environmental management and energy management systems to ensure resource efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and comply with ISO 14001:2015 standards. Key focus areas include energy management, climate change mitigation, water management, waste management, and biodiversity management.

3.3.2 Environmental Management Performance

  • Energy Management
    Energy consumption is a crucial component in True's business operations and is considered an operational cost, especially in utilizing electricity for managing the network to provide seamless services to customers and consumers. However, the Company is well aware that energy consumption has environmental impacts. Therefore, it is essential to have management practices in place to align with the Environmental Policy.
  • Greenhouse Gas Emission
    The Company has set a target to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, with a key strategy being the increased use of renewable energy in business operations. This involves modifying processes and business practices in certain activities to reduce energy consumption. Additionally, the Company calculates the amount of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from its business operations annually. This data serves as a foundation for planning and tracking the progress of emissions reduction efforts in line with the Company's sustainability goals and environmental policies.

