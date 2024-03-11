True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) 3. BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT 3.1 Sustainability Policy and Goal The Company is committed and dedicated to conducting business with responsibility towards society and the environment, grounded in respect for the human rights of all stakeholders throughout the value chain. This commitment aims to generate positive impacts and sustainable development across the economy, society, and the environment as a whole. The Company has established the True Sustainability Framework to serve as the organizational framework for sustainable operations, aligning with global standards such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the fundamental 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and core conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO). This framework emphasizes inclusive participation from stakeholders and the assessment of key sustainability issues. 3.1.1 True Sustainability Policy The Company has established the Sustainability Policy to ensure that its business operations generate positive impacts on the economy, society, and the environment, aligning with the Company's vision and mission. The key elements of the policy include: The Company conducts sustainable operations that cover its entire business processes and extend to its business partners, suppliers, and joint ventures to facilitate continuous development throughout the value chain.

Identification of key stakeholders associated with the Company's operations, including the establishment of relationship processes with stakeholders following international standards such as AA1000SES and ISO 26000. This involves creating guidelines and communication channels to receive feedback, concerns, and expectations, as well as utilizing data to develop and enhance various operational processes of the Company.

Regular sustainability materiality assessments are conducted to consistently identify and prioritize ESG issues that are significant to business operations and relevant to internal and external stakeholders. The Company's sustainability operations are overseen by the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, which supervise and review various initiatives to ensure alignment with the Company's sustainability policies and established standards. The Sustainability Division is responsible for strategizing, goal-setting, Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 1

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) project management, and other activities aimed at achieving objectives, as well as fostering relationships and communication with stakeholders. 3.1.2 Sustainability Goals and Strategy The Company has developed the True Sustainability Framework, covering the dimensions governance and economic aspects, social aspects, and environmental aspects (ESG - Environmental Dimension, Social Dimension, Governance, and Economic Dimension). This framework reflects the principles of responsible business practices, serving as a strategy to achieve the Company's vision and mission in leading digital infrastructure and technology systems. The goal is to enable Thai people to maximize the benefits of communication technology, leading to the development of the economy and society. The True Sustainability Framework comprises key issues crucial to the Company's sustainability, derived from the Sustainability Materiality Assessment process. Long-term goals for the year 2030, known as True Sustainability Goals 2030, have been established for each issue. The details are as follows: Issues 2030 Targets Corporate Highest ratting received from the Corporate Governance Governance Reporting (CGR) Human Rights 100 percent human rights due diligence conducted in own business operations and in significant tier-1 suppliers Digital Inclusion and 36 million people and internet users receiving access to Education education, life-long learning and digital upskilling Leadership & 100 percent employees participating in digital reskilling and Human Capital upskilling Development Cybersecurity & 100 percent of significant business operations certified on Data Privacy ISO 27000 and compliant to Personal Data Privacy Act B.E. 2562 (PDPA) Health & Well-being 25 percent of total revenue from products and services that of Consumers help promote health and/or well-being of consumers Social Impact & 500,000 smallholder entrepreneurs and individuals of Economic vulnerable groups receiving digital upskilling for jobs and Contribution income generation opportunities Innovation 200 patents of innovations and interventions granted and filed. Stakeholder 85 percent engagement score of multi-stakeholder Engagement perception survey Network Availability 95 percent of 5G network coverage of population throughout the nation Climate Resilience Reduction of carbon emissions of organization's operations and become Carbon Neutrality in Scope 1 and 2, compared to 2020 base year Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 2

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Issues 2030 Targets Electronic Weaste 100 percent zero-landfill in electronic waste from business Management operations and those of consumer voluntary campaigns Water Stewardship 35 percent reduction in water withdrawals per unit revenue compared to 2020 baseline year Responsible Supply 100 percent of significant tier-1 suppliers are audited. Chain Management The Company has set sustainability goals as a key performance indicator (KPI) in the organization's business operations that every executive and employee must actively participate in and take responsibility for achieving the goals. These goals include: 1) Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for both scope 1 and scope 2, with an aim of achieving Carbon Neutrality; 2) Implementation of cybersecurity measures in alignment with the ISO 27000 standards; and 3) Ensuring personal data privacy protection in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The Company consistently monitors performance to drive the accomplishment of these sustainability goals as outlined. 3.2 Supply Chain Impact Management 3.2.1 Business Value Chain The Company's core business is to provide mobile network services, as well as value-added services to facilitate customers in accessing products and services offered by suppliers and partners through the Company's signal networks. We have also devised a strategic action plan, focusing on continuously expanding networks and service channels, creating value-added products and services to meet the needs of customers and stakeholders, and taking steps toward becoming an agile organization. The Company is prepared to cope with the rapid changes in digital technology and seeks business opportunities through the development of various innovations. This serves as a foundation for the emergence of new developments in the Thai society, encompassing the economic, environmental, and full-scale digital aspects in the future throughout the value chain. The core businesses of True are divided into four groups: TrueMoveH: A mobile phone service provider ranked second in the country, with a comprehensive nationwide network through complete frequency coverage. TrueOnline: A leading provider of broadband internet and WiFi services with a high-quality fiber optic network. TrueVisions: A leader in subscription-based television services and HD services nationwide. True Digital Group: A leader in digital platforms, emphasizing innovation and offering solutions through cutting-edge technology. Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 3

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) 3.2.2 Materiality Analysis The Company conducts an annual analysis and assessment of material sustainability issues in alignment with the 2021 General Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standard. This process involves the identification of the most significant issues derived from the corporate context, global sustainability standards and guidance, peer benchmarks, leadership insights, expert opinions, and input from both internal and external stakeholders. The materiality assessment aligns with the Double Materiality concept, encompassing not only financial impacts, such as expenses, revenues, risks, and business opportunities, but also evaluating the Company's effects on economic, environmental, social, and human rights aspects. This comprehensive approach aims to inform future corporate strategy, operations, and improvement measures. The materiality issues were validated by external experts, approved by management, and endorsed by the Board of Directors. For these top-priority material issues, the Company adopts a comprehensive management approach, setting targets for short-term,medium-term, and long-term periods to effectively address impacts. Subsequently, these issues are publicly disclosed in accordance with the GRI Standards 2021 guideline. Sustainability Material Issues 2022/2023 Top-priority Material Issues High-priority Material Issues  Cybersecurity,  Risk and crisis management,  Labor practice and employee diversity  Corporate governance,  & inclusion, health, safety & wellness,  Leadership, talent attraction & Data protection, retention and human capital  Digital inclusion & education, development,  Climate change management,  Corporate social responsibility,  Human rights management,  Customer relationship management,  Responsible supply chain management,  Environmental management: energy,  Network reliability & availability, and waste, water, and biodiversity. Innovation management. The results of the Materiality Issues for 2023/2024 are currently undergoing analysis and will be disclosed in the Sustainability Report 2023 on the corporate website. Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 4

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) 3.2.3 Stakeholder Analysis and Engagement Across The Business Value Chain The Company endeavors to operate its business in alignment with the expectations of all six stakeholder groups, encompassing employees, communities and society, business partners and suppliers, customers, government agencies, and shareholders. We uphold stakeholders' rights, ensure equitable treatment, actively listen to their concerns, and foster understanding and trust. This commitment is integral to achieving sustainable business performance and maintaining positive relationships, which we actively nurture through our stakeholder engagement program. Stakeholders Stakeholder Expectations Company Responses Internal Stakeholders Employees  Job security after the  Communicating the business amalgamation Company's goals, strategies,  Employee compensation and and operating results to  benefits  employees at all levels, Competency development Managing performance and career advancement, rewards, benefits, and  Effective and fair privileges is in accordance performance appraisals, with legal requirements or  Employee welfare, and exceeds legal requirements safety,  and competitive in the market.  Employee participation and Developing employee involvement, and competencies, skills, and  Office equipment and knowledge on diverse topics technologies suitable for through learning channels current situation.  that suit employees' behavior, Supporting career advancement by developing effective performance appraisals to help employees recognize their competencies and reskill to advance toward their career goals, as well as implementing effective human resource planning and management,  Paying compensation on  time and at appropriate rates, Establishing an employee welfare working team, consisting of elected and appointed employees, to communicate the problems Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 5

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Stakeholders Stakeholder Expectations Company Responses and opinions of employees to the Company,  Complying strictly with policies and practices related to health, welfare, safety, and the environment, and  Providing laptops and allowing employees to work from anywhere. External Stakeholders Communities and  Collaboration with civil societysociety organizations at national and international levels to drive sustainable development, reduce inequality, and address economic, social, and environmental problems, Contributing to economic and social development by leveraging the Company's expertise in digital technology, communications, and other resources, creating public benefits and assisting the disadvantaged,

Complaints and reports on misconducts are fairly managed.

Promoting activities that benefit the community, encourage participation, and provide support and assistance to society, especially in crisis situations.

Impacts from business activities, such as electromagnetic radiation from cell towers and tower installation,

Respect for human rights in business conduct Organizing activities to promote the use of technology, such as CONNEXT ED, True Plookpanya, VROOM, VLEARN, MorDee by True Health

Organizing activities to promote income generation for the community, including vulnerable groups, such as "Net for Living" initiatives for the development of individual potential, "Autistic People Development" program and the "Smart Farmer" project that encourages the use of technology among farmers.

Strictly complying with the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 and national and local government agencies' regulations to build a strong understanding of electromagnetic radiation, safety, and other issues related to cell tower installation and network expansion,

Assessing the impact of business activities on the environment, and

Building relationships and networks with civil society Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 6

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Stakeholders Stakeholder Expectations Company Responses organizations, especially those working to address inequality and safety. Business partners  Fair and equitable treatment  Complying with policies and suppliers of suppliers, relating to fair, transparent,  Transparent, fair, and and equitable treatment of accountable procurement suppliers and corporate processes,  governance,  To provide knowledge and Complying with a written grow together, and fair procurement policy  Full and on-time payments, to build suppliers' confidence  Protection of trade secrets, in the selection procedure such as product ideas, and to inform them of the  Compliance with the Supplier  bidding process, Code of Conduct that Taking steps to ensure encompasses ESG issues, suppliers comply with the  Participation and Business Partner Code of involvement to share ideas Conduct that encompasses to enhance mutual business ESG, which is a globally operations, and recognized social  Sustainable mutual business  responsibility standard, operations. Requiring directors, service providers, employees, and any other persons acting on behalf of the Company to respect and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of suppliers and others in compliance with the Business Partner Code of Conduct,  Conducting tier-1 supplier on-site audits and updating the audit checklist regularly to reduce risks and improve  the supply chain, Making payments on time and in full, and  Assessing suppliers' expectation and suggestion for improvement. Customers  Uninterrupted services, even  Maintaining and expanding during emergencies, networks to support home disasters, and pandemics, internet data usage in response to lockdown Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 7

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Stakeholders Stakeholder Expectations  Quality products, services, and after-sale services,  Continuous improvement of services and after-sale services to make them more efficient, faster, and better able to meet customer needs,  A wide range of environmentally friendly product packages at fair prices, and  Measures to protect customer personal data and privacy. Government agencie  Strict regulatory compliance, and regulators  Preparation of a performance report to support regulators in planning or assessment of impacts, Provide information to regulators when regulations Company Responses measures and work-from- home policies, Delivering positive experiences, equal service, and quality products,

Treating every customer fairly, equitably, respectfully, and professionally,

Strictly complying with personal data protection policy, requiring that personal data be processed cautiously, prudently, and in accordance with procedures and only to the extent necessary to accomplish business purposes, efficiently providing customer care, and supporting related commercial activities only with customer consent,

Using satisfaction survey data and input from customers to develop and improve service systems and channels continuously to provide services more efficiently and fix problems for customers quickly,

Developing the competencies and skills in employees necessary to provide customer service more efficiently, especially by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) skills and service mind.

Participating in developing public policies related to the business and telecommunications industry, especially regarding personal data protection, and prevention and suppression of the use Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 8

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Stakeholders Stakeholder Expectations Company Responses have a negative impact on of telecommunication equitable and transparent services for crimes and relationships with the public illegal transactions,  sector,  Complying with policy to Cooperation in government maintain good cooperation activities, and and relationships with  Effective complaint handling.  regulators, Conducting business with transparency, fairness, and in compliance with the law,  Disclosing information in a transparent manner, and  Implementing corporate governance in compliance with laws and regulations set by regulators. Shareholders and  Equitable treatment of all  Complying with guidelines Investors shareholders, and regulations set by the  Transparency in Stock Exchange of Thailand management, and Securities and  Effective management  Exchange Commission, strategies and turning Upholding good corporate challenges into opportunities, governance and social  Disclosure of accurate and  responsibility standards, timely information through Clear, transparent accessible channels, communication outlining  Business growth and business priorities in the profitability, and short and long term, and  Regular dividend payment. investment goals to achieve growth,  Paying dividends as required by the dividend policy,  Setting up channels to disclose information and communicate with shareholders and investors, and  Participating in activities, such as roadshows and conferences, to meet with domestic and international investors regularly. Section 1 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Part 3- Page 9