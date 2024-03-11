True Corporation Public Company Limited
3. BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT
3.1 Sustainability Policy and Goal
The Company is committed and dedicated to conducting business with responsibility towards society and the environment, grounded in respect for the human rights of all stakeholders throughout the value chain. This commitment aims to generate positive impacts and sustainable development across the economy, society, and the environment as a whole.
The Company has established the True Sustainability Framework to serve as the organizational framework for sustainable operations, aligning with global standards such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the fundamental 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and core conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO). This framework emphasizes inclusive participation from stakeholders and the assessment of key sustainability issues.
3.1.1 True Sustainability Policy
The Company has established the Sustainability Policy to ensure that its business operations generate positive impacts on the economy, society, and the environment, aligning with the Company's vision and mission. The key elements of the policy include:
- The Company conducts sustainable operations that cover its entire business processes and extend to its business partners, suppliers, and joint ventures to facilitate continuous development throughout the value chain.
- Identification of key stakeholders associated with the Company's operations, including the establishment of relationship processes with stakeholders following international standards such as AA1000SES and ISO 26000. This involves creating guidelines and communication channels to receive feedback, concerns, and expectations, as well as utilizing data to develop and enhance various operational processes of the Company.
- Regular sustainability materiality assessments are conducted to consistently identify and prioritize ESG issues that are significant to business operations and relevant to internal and external stakeholders.
The Company's sustainability operations are overseen by the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, which supervise and review various initiatives to ensure alignment with the Company's sustainability policies and established standards. The Sustainability Division is responsible for strategizing, goal-setting,
project management, and other activities aimed at achieving objectives, as well as fostering relationships and communication with stakeholders.
3.1.2 Sustainability Goals and Strategy
The Company has developed the True Sustainability Framework, covering the dimensions governance and economic aspects, social aspects, and environmental aspects (ESG - Environmental Dimension, Social Dimension, Governance, and Economic Dimension). This framework reflects the principles of responsible business practices, serving as a strategy to achieve the Company's vision and mission in leading digital infrastructure and technology systems. The goal is to enable Thai people to maximize the benefits of communication technology, leading to the development of the economy and society.
The True Sustainability Framework comprises key issues crucial to the Company's sustainability, derived from the Sustainability Materiality Assessment process. Long-term goals for the year 2030, known as True Sustainability Goals 2030, have been established for each issue. The details are as follows:
Issues
2030 Targets
Corporate
Highest ratting received from the Corporate Governance
Governance
Reporting (CGR)
Human Rights
100 percent human rights due diligence conducted in own
business operations and in significant tier-1 suppliers
Digital Inclusion and
36 million people and internet users receiving access to
Education
education, life-long learning and digital upskilling
Leadership &
100 percent employees participating in digital reskilling and
Human Capital
upskilling
Development
Cybersecurity &
100 percent of significant business operations certified on
Data Privacy
ISO 27000 and compliant to Personal Data Privacy Act B.E.
2562 (PDPA)
Health & Well-being
25 percent of total revenue from products and services that
of Consumers
help promote health and/or well-being of consumers
Social Impact &
500,000 smallholder entrepreneurs and individuals of
Economic
vulnerable groups receiving digital upskilling for jobs and
Contribution
income generation opportunities
Innovation
200 patents of innovations and interventions granted and
filed.
Stakeholder
85 percent engagement score of multi-stakeholder
Engagement
perception survey
Network Availability
95 percent of 5G network coverage of population
throughout the nation
Climate Resilience
Reduction of carbon emissions of organization's operations
and become Carbon Neutrality in Scope 1 and 2, compared
to 2020 base year
Issues
2030 Targets
Electronic Weaste
100 percent zero-landfill in electronic waste from business
Management
operations and those of consumer voluntary campaigns
Water Stewardship
35 percent reduction in water withdrawals per unit revenue
compared to 2020 baseline year
Responsible Supply
100 percent of significant tier-1 suppliers are audited.
Chain Management
The Company has set sustainability goals as a key performance indicator (KPI) in the organization's business operations that every executive and employee must actively participate in and take responsibility for achieving the goals. These goals include: 1) Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for both scope 1 and scope 2, with an aim of achieving Carbon Neutrality; 2) Implementation of cybersecurity measures in alignment with the ISO 27000 standards; and 3) Ensuring personal data privacy protection in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The Company consistently monitors performance to drive the accomplishment of these sustainability goals as outlined.
3.2 Supply Chain Impact Management
3.2.1 Business Value Chain
The Company's core business is to provide mobile network services, as well as value-added services to facilitate customers in accessing products and services offered by suppliers and partners through the Company's signal networks. We have also devised a strategic action plan, focusing on continuously expanding networks and service channels, creating value-added products and services to meet the needs of customers and stakeholders, and taking steps toward becoming an agile organization.
The Company is prepared to cope with the rapid changes in digital technology and seeks business opportunities through the development of various innovations. This serves as a foundation for the emergence of new developments in the Thai society, encompassing the economic, environmental, and full-scale digital aspects in the future throughout the value chain.
The core businesses of True are divided into four groups: TrueMoveH: A mobile phone service provider ranked second in the country, with a comprehensive nationwide network through complete frequency coverage. TrueOnline: A leading provider of broadband internet and WiFi services with a high-quality fiber optic network. TrueVisions: A leader in subscription-based television services and HD services nationwide. True Digital Group: A leader in digital platforms, emphasizing innovation and offering solutions through cutting-edge technology.
3.2.2 Materiality Analysis
The Company conducts an annual analysis and assessment of material sustainability issues in alignment with the 2021 General Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standard. This process involves the identification of the most significant issues derived from the corporate context, global sustainability standards and guidance, peer benchmarks, leadership insights, expert opinions, and input from both internal and external stakeholders.
The materiality assessment aligns with the Double Materiality concept, encompassing not only financial impacts, such as expenses, revenues, risks, and business opportunities, but also evaluating the Company's effects on economic, environmental, social, and human rights aspects. This comprehensive approach aims to inform future corporate strategy, operations, and improvement measures.
The materiality issues were validated by external experts, approved by management, and endorsed by the Board of Directors. For these top-priority material issues, the Company adopts a comprehensive management approach, setting targets for short-term,medium-term, and long-term periods to effectively address impacts. Subsequently, these issues are publicly disclosed in accordance with the GRI Standards 2021 guideline.
Sustainability Material Issues 2022/2023
Top-priority Material Issues
High-priority Material Issues
Cybersecurity,
Risk and crisis management,
Labor practice and employee diversity
Corporate governance,
& inclusion, health, safety & wellness,
Leadership, talent attraction &
Data protection,
retention and human capital
Digital inclusion & education,
development,
Climate change management,
Corporate social responsibility,
Human rights management,
Customer relationship management,
Responsible supply chain management,
Environmental management: energy,
Network reliability & availability, and
waste, water, and biodiversity.
- Innovation management.
The results of the Materiality Issues for 2023/2024 are currently undergoing analysis and will be disclosed in the Sustainability Report 2023 on the corporate website.
3.2.3 Stakeholder Analysis and Engagement Across The Business Value Chain
The Company endeavors to operate its business in alignment with the expectations of all six stakeholder groups, encompassing employees, communities and society, business partners and suppliers, customers, government agencies, and shareholders. We uphold stakeholders' rights, ensure equitable treatment, actively listen to their concerns, and foster understanding and trust. This commitment is integral to achieving sustainable business performance and maintaining positive relationships, which we actively nurture through our stakeholder engagement program.
Stakeholders
Stakeholder Expectations
Company Responses
Internal Stakeholders
Employees
Job security after the
Communicating the
business amalgamation
Company's goals, strategies,
Employee compensation and
and operating results to
benefits
employees at all levels,
Competency development
Managing performance
and career advancement,
rewards, benefits, and
Effective and fair
privileges is in accordance
performance appraisals,
with legal requirements or
Employee welfare, and
exceeds legal requirements
safety,
and competitive in the market.
Employee participation and
Developing employee
involvement, and
competencies, skills, and
Office equipment and
knowledge on diverse topics
technologies suitable for
through learning channels
current situation.
that suit employees' behavior,
Supporting career
advancement by developing
effective performance
appraisals to help
employees recognize their
competencies and reskill to
advance toward their career
goals, as well as
implementing effective
human resource planning
and management,
Paying compensation on
time and at appropriate rates,
Establishing an employee
welfare working team,
consisting of elected and
appointed employees, to
communicate the problems
Stakeholders
Stakeholder Expectations
Company Responses
and opinions of employees
to the Company,
Complying strictly with
policies and practices
related to health, welfare,
safety, and the
environment, and
Providing laptops and
allowing employees to work
from anywhere.
External Stakeholders
Communities and Collaboration with civil
societysociety organizations at national and international levels to drive sustainable development, reduce inequality, and address economic, social, and environmental problems,
- Contributing to economic and social development by leveraging the Company's expertise in digital technology, communications, and other resources, creating public benefits and assisting the disadvantaged,
- Complaints and reports on misconducts are fairly managed.
- Promoting activities that benefit the community, encourage participation, and provide support and assistance to society, especially in crisis situations.
- Impacts from business activities, such as electromagnetic radiation from cell towers and tower installation,
- Respect for human rights in business conduct
- Organizing activities to promote the use of technology, such as CONNEXT ED, True Plookpanya, VROOM, VLEARN, MorDee by True Health
- Organizing activities to promote income generation for the community, including vulnerable groups, such as "Net for Living" initiatives for the development of individual potential, "Autistic People Development" program and the "Smart Farmer" project that encourages the use of technology among farmers.
- Strictly complying with the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 and national and local government agencies' regulations to build a strong understanding of electromagnetic radiation, safety, and other issues related to cell tower installation and network expansion,
- Assessing the impact of business activities on the environment, and
- Building relationships and networks with civil society
Stakeholders
Stakeholder Expectations
Company Responses
organizations, especially
those working to address
inequality and safety.
Business partners
Fair and equitable treatment
Complying with policies
and suppliers
of suppliers,
relating to fair, transparent,
Transparent, fair, and
and equitable treatment of
accountable procurement
suppliers and corporate
processes,
governance,
To provide knowledge and
Complying with a written
grow together,
and fair procurement policy
Full and on-time payments,
to build suppliers' confidence
Protection of trade secrets,
in the selection procedure
such as product ideas,
and to inform them of the
Compliance with the Supplier
bidding process,
Code of Conduct that
Taking steps to ensure
encompasses ESG issues,
suppliers comply with the
Participation and
Business Partner Code of
involvement to share ideas
Conduct that encompasses
to enhance mutual business
ESG, which is a globally
operations, and
recognized social
Sustainable mutual business
responsibility standard,
operations.
Requiring directors, service
providers, employees, and
any other persons acting on
behalf of the Company to
respect and avoid infringing
the intellectual property
rights of suppliers and
others in compliance with
the Business Partner Code of
Conduct,
Conducting tier-1 supplier
on-site audits and updating
the audit checklist regularly
to reduce risks and improve
the supply chain,
Making payments on time
and in full, and
Assessing suppliers'
expectation and suggestion
for improvement.
Customers
Uninterrupted services, even
Maintaining and expanding
during emergencies,
networks to support home
disasters, and pandemics,
internet data usage in
response to lockdown
Stakeholders
Stakeholder Expectations
Quality products, services,
and after-sale services,
Continuous improvement of
services and after-sale
services to make them more
efficient, faster, and better
able to meet customer
needs,
A wide range of
environmentally friendly
product packages at fair
prices, and
Measures to protect
customer personal data
and privacy.
Government agencie Strict regulatory compliance,
and regulators Preparation of a performance report to support regulators in planning or assessment of impacts,
- Provide information to regulators when regulations
Company Responses measures and work-from- home policies,
- Delivering positive experiences, equal service, and quality products,
- Treating every customer fairly, equitably, respectfully, and professionally,
- Strictly complying with personal data protection policy, requiring that personal data be processed cautiously, prudently, and in accordance with procedures and only to the extent necessary to accomplish business purposes, efficiently providing customer care, and supporting related commercial activities only with customer consent,
- Using satisfaction survey data and input from customers to develop and improve service systems and channels continuously to provide services more efficiently and fix problems for customers quickly,
- Developing the competencies and skills in employees necessary to provide customer service more efficiently, especially by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) skills and service mind.
- Participating in developing public policies related to the business and telecommunications industry, especially regarding personal data protection, and prevention and suppression of the use
Stakeholders
Stakeholder Expectations
Company Responses
have a negative impact on
of telecommunication
equitable and transparent
services for crimes and
relationships with the public
illegal transactions,
sector,
Complying with policy to
Cooperation in government
maintain good cooperation
activities, and
and relationships with
Effective complaint handling.
regulators,
Conducting business with
transparency, fairness, and
in compliance with the law,
Disclosing information in a
transparent manner, and
Implementing corporate
governance in compliance
with laws and regulations
set by regulators.
Shareholders and
Equitable treatment of all
Complying with guidelines
Investors
shareholders,
and regulations set by the
Transparency in
Stock Exchange of Thailand
management,
and Securities and
Effective management
Exchange Commission,
strategies and turning
Upholding good corporate
challenges into opportunities,
governance and social
Disclosure of accurate and
responsibility standards,
timely information through
Clear, transparent
accessible channels,
communication outlining
Business growth and
business priorities in the
profitability, and
short and long term, and
Regular dividend payment.
investment goals to achieve
growth,
Paying dividends as
required by the dividend
policy,
Setting up channels to
disclose information and
communicate with
shareholders and investors,
and
Participating in activities,
such as roadshows and
conferences, to meet with
domestic and international investors regularly.
3.3 Sustainability Management In The Environmental Dimension
3.3.1 Environmental Policy and Practices
The Company has developed the Environmental Policy aiming at enhancing environmental management efficiency through continuous improvement of environmental management systems. Operations under the Environmental Policy cover all aspects of the Company's business processes, considering employees and associated business partners as integral parts of environmental management.
The Sustainability Division is responsible for strategizing and managing environmental aspects in accordance with the policies, including monitoring, reviewing, and reporting on the performance to the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee which is tasked with overseeing sustainability and environmental affairs. The Board of Directors has an oversight of the environmental work and performance. Environmental operations must adhere strictly to laws, regulations, and environmental requirements.
The Company has implemented environmental management and energy management systems to ensure resource efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and comply with ISO 14001:2015 standards. Key focus areas include energy management, climate change mitigation, water management, waste management, and biodiversity management.
3.3.2 Environmental Management Performance
-
Energy Management
Energy consumption is a crucial component in True's business operations and is considered an operational cost, especially in utilizing electricity for managing the network to provide seamless services to customers and consumers. However, the Company is well aware that energy consumption has environmental impacts. Therefore, it is essential to have management practices in place to align with the Environmental Policy.
- Greenhouse Gas Emission
The Company has set a target to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, with a key strategy being the increased use of renewable energy in business operations. This involves modifying processes and business practices in certain activities to reduce energy consumption. Additionally, the Company calculates the amount of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from its business operations annually. This data serves as a foundation for planning and tracking the progress of emissions reduction efforts in line with the Company's sustainability goals and environmental policies.
