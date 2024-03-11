True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) 4. Management's Discussion and Analysis Total Access Communication Public Company Limited and True Corporation Public Company Limited have amalgamated into a new company under the name True Corporation Public Company Limited on 1st March 2023. The financial information reflecting prior periods in this document is based on pro-forma financial statements of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited and True Corporation Public Company Limited. Subscriber definition has been changed to align between the two companies. Mobile prepaid subscribers are re-defined as subscribers who refill to extend validity within 45 days or subscribers who are active with usage in last 90 days. Mobile postpaid subscribers are redefined as subscribers whose payment status is not overdue more than 60 days from due date. Broadband internet subscribers are re-defined as subscribers whose payment status is not overdue more than 60 days from due date. In Q323, the reporting of certain content revenues between dtac & True have been aligned which now follows net reporting (i.e. reporting revenues net of related costs) instead of gross reporting. This change has been given effect since March 1, 2023 in Q323. As a result, "mobile service revenue", "service revenue excl. IC", "mobile ARPU" and "other cost of providing service" for prior periods have been reclassified to facilitate comparisons. There is no impact on reported EBITDA. In Q323, certain commission expenses previously reported in Other cost of providing services have been reclassified to SG&A. This change has been given effect since March 1, 2023 in Q323. There is no impact on reported EBITDA 2023 Overview 2023 brought several positive aspects to the development of macroeconomics in Thailand, however, the lingering effects of the previous year continued to hamper businesses and consumers alike. The year started with high influx of tourists and migrants, boosting economic recovery, with the trend continuing for the rest of the year. Inflation rates continued to remain high while a revised energy price hike resulted in increased utility costs towards the beginning of the year. However, during the second half of the year, the economic recovery benefitted from lower inflations rates, while the energy price tariffs were reduced twice, benefitting the overall economy. 2023 marked an improvement in the competition landscape in the ICT sector after several years of aggressive competition leading to value destruction in the past. During the first quarter, the industry players started to focus more on providing lucrative and higher value products for customers via partnerships and service bundling as opposed to lower-priced products. Throughout the second quarter, the competition remained stable with the reduction of discounted offers, removal of unlimited packs on lower tariffs and improvement of value propositions for customers by providing lifestyle benefits. Further offer rationalization took place in the third and fourth quarters through revision of data offerings and reduction of discounted offers amidst changing consumer behavior patterns. The amalgamation between Total Access Communication Public Company Limited and True Corporation Public Company Limited was completed on 1st March 2023. The new company, Part I Management's Discussion and Analysis Topic 4 - Page 1

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) under the name True Corporation Public Company Limited, was subsequently listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on 3rd March 2023. True Corporation is committed to the highest governance standard and fostering a digital ecosystem to promote technological leadership that is poised to benefit many businesses and industries, promote a digital economy, and fostering a digitally inclusive society for all. The amalgamation will enhance the Company's operational efficiency and the ability to compete and, as a result, deliver higher value for stakeholders. The global expertise and know-how of strategic partners and major shareholders will further help the Company achieve its targets while benefiting from scale. On the 1st of March 2023, True Corporation PLC (TRUE) was assigned an "A+" rating, reflecting the credit profile as the newly formed entity as the result of the amalgamation between the former TRUE Corporation PLC (TRUEE, "BBB+" Rating) and Total Access Communication PLC (DTAC, "AA" Rating). With the new company's upgraded rating, the interest expenses are expected to gradually reduce as old debts mature and are refinanced under the new rating. Throughout 2023, True Corporation has remained focused on creating value for customers and shareholders by delivering synergy values through the execution of its well-structured integration plan. In addition, the Company established a single organization structure and way of work, along with the creation of a common culture and performance-driven mindset across its people. At its first Capital Market's Day held in September, the Company defined its synergy values and key areas contributing to the realization of synergies in extensive detail with year- wise target and ambitions. With the ambition to provide best-in-class experience to customers, True Corporation delivered enhanced network experience with a wide range of products and services with enhanced lifestyle benefits to customers. Upon the amalgamation, both customers of dtac and True benefited from the improved network quality, better indoor coverage, and high speed 5G experience in all 77 provinces of the country. Within the second quarter, the Company extended its 5G footprint to 90% population coverage and 4G footprint to 99% population coverage, resulting in the widest and deepest 5G network in Thailand. At the end of 2023, the largest 5G subscriber base of 10.5 million also makes True's 5G network the most preferred network in Thailand. Continuous efforts to enhance customer experience has led to QoQ improvement in both 4G and 5G data usage, with consistent uplift in 5G ARPU. The appointment of network integration vendors and the subsequent start of network modernization during the third quarter, along with the amalgamation of TUC and DTN, enabled roaming benefits for the total subscriber base, enjoying up to 2.3x higher 5G speeds and deeper indoor coverage. By the end of the year, the Company made significant progress towards network consolidation, overachieving on the targets set for the year, leading to higher realization of synergies along with improved customer satisfaction. Customers of dtac and True have been benefitting from the rich portfolio of products and services, leading to sequential month on month growth of cross selling and improved customer loyalty, realizing revenue opportunities. Fixed to Mobile Convergence (FMC) offerings, which are cross-selling and up-selling products and services between the subscriber bases of dtac and True, resulted in continuous monthly uptake ending the year with 16% higher FMC subscribers with approximately 30% ARPU uplift. Part I Management's Discussion and Analysis Topic 4 - Page 2

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) 2023 Operational Summary Mobile service revenue was Baht 125,894 million in 2023, improved mainly due to higher tourist influx and growth in migrant segment, aided by focused subscriber base management. Throughout the year, competition in the mobile space rationalized through the removal of unlimited data packs on lower tariffs, removal of free voice minutes and reduction of fair usage policy on data, leading to stabling ARPU. Mobile service revenue was benefitted by ongoing return of tourists, resulting in higher daily average tourist revenue. Prepaid subscriber acquisition remained strong driven by ongoing return of tourists and migrants, reaching 36.3 million, while postpaid subscribers marginally declined to 15.6 million due to focus on quality subscriber acquisition. Overall mobile subscribers reached 51.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Prepaid ARPU was Baht 109 per month while postpaid ARPU was Baht 420 per month. Blended ARPU was Baht 204 per month. 5G subscribers reached 10.5 million with improved usage and visible ARPU uplift driven by higher 5G adaptation. Online service revenue was Baht 23,655 million in 2023, driven by improvement in subscriptions revenue driven by removal of discounts and revision of existing offers. The Company focused on quality subscriber acquisition through removal of discounts and imposing entry fee, leading to three consecutive quarters of ARPU uplift. Online service revenue also benefited from the cross-selling opportunities arising from the amalgamation. Online subscribers were reported at 3.8 million while online ARPU was reported at Baht 494 per month as of Q423. Pay TV service revenue was Baht 6,311 million in 2023, challenged by rising consumption of content via digital and OTT platforms. Subscription revenue declined over the year, mainly affected by seasonal sporting and concert events impacting music and entertainment revenue. The Company continued to aggregate popular content through multiple platforms. PayTV subscribers was reported at 1.4 million, along with ARPU of Baht 279 per month. Operating statistics Mobile Q4-2022Q1-2023 Q2-2023Q3-2023 Q4-2023 Customers ('000 subs) 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 Total 49,784 50,461 51,120 51,374 51,886 Pre-paid 34,019 34,717 35,385 35,706 36,315 Post-paid 15,765 15,744 15,735 15,668 15,571 ARPU (Baht/sub/month) 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 Blended 206 201 201 198 204 Pre-paid 108 103 104 103 109 Post-paid 416 415 416 416 420 Reclassified* ARPU 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 Blended 205 200 200 200 204 Pre-paid 107 102 102 104 109 Post-paid 414 414 416 417 420 Online 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 Customers ('000 subs) 3,822 3,835 3,827 3,788 3,778 ARPU (Baht/sub/month) 470 463 475 477 494 Pay TV 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 Customers ('000 subs) 1,486 1,447 1,415 1,401 1,371 ARPU (Baht/sub/month) 271 279 280 278 279 Part I Management's Discussion and Analysis Topic 4 - Page 3

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Integration & Synergy Realization At its Capital Markets Day held on 26 September 2023, the management revealed synergies of Baht 250 billion in Net Present Value (NPV). The management also outlined details of key areas contributing to the synergies, with 35% delivered by the network modernization project. Over 100 initiatives contribute to the Baht 250 billion synergies, with the top 15 driving 85% of all synergy values. The bulk of the integration related spending will be taking place by 2024, as a result of which the company will achieve net positive synergies in 2025, becoming profitable. True will realize steady state cashflow savings of approximately Baht 22 billion from 2026 onwards. With continued focus on structural optimization of costs, sweating of assets and profitable growth, EBTIDA will grow faster than Service Revenue, with EBITDA to Service Revenue Margin expected to improve 11 pp by 2027. Benefiting from procurement synergies and network modernization including spectrum pooling, disciplined capex management which has been engrained in our way of work, the CAPEX intensity of True is expected to be half of pre- amalgamation levels after the completion of network consolidation. As a leading technology provider with competitive edge from the strengths of our shareholders, True Corporation is well positioned in Thailand to grab untapped opportunities and deliver value for all stakeholders. Since the completion of the amalgamation, gross synergies amounted to Baht 12.9 billion for the year of 2023, with net synergies of Baht 1.0 billion, driven by multiple initiatives benefiting EBITDA and CAPEX. Net synergies higher than expectation of THB 700 million was due to accelerated execution of organization modernization, which was partly offset by higher integration costs related to the execution of network modernization. Integration costs for 2023 amounted to THB 11.9 billion driven by higher integration CAPEX related to the accelerated roll out of network modernization. Integration costs are one-off in nature while gross synergies realization will be recurring benefit with the exclusion of cost savings on network procurement which are directly related to the integration costs. Non-cash items are not considered in integration costs. 2023 Financial Summary The Company reported a consolidated net loss to shareholders of the parent company of Baht 15,689 million in 2023, which is summarized as below: The Company reported total revenue of Baht 202,765 million for the year of 2023, decreasing 5.3% YoY mainly due to 30.2% lower product sales, while service revenue remained flat YoY mainly due to higher contribution from mobile and online segments. EBITDA was reported at Baht 85,735 million, benefitted by topline growth, realization of synergies, and structural efficiency initiatives. Net loss to shareholders of the parent company was Baht 15,689 million, negatively impacted by one-time effects and impairment of assets amounting to Baht 10,899 million. Normalized for one-time effects, net loss for the year amounted to Baht 4,790 million. Part I Management's Discussion and Analysis Topic 4 - Page 4

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Normalized & Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) on Pro Forma Basis 2022 2023 % Change (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) Y-o-Y Mobile (affected by reclassification) 127,356 125,894 (1.1) Online 23,580 23,655 0.3 Pay TV 6,647 6,311 (5.1) Others 1,990 2,839 42.7 Service revenue excl. IC (affected by reclassification) 159,574 158,700 (0.5) Interconnection revenue 1,831 2,616 42.9 Spectrum arrangement (Network equipment rental) 23,585 20,542 (12.9) Revenues from product sales 30,080 20,998 (30.2) Total revenues (affected by reclassification) 215,070 202,856 (5.7) Regulatory costs 3,351 4,388 30.9 Interconnection costs 1,986 93 (95.3) Network costs 14,242 16,824 18.1 Others cost of providing services (affected by reclassification) 49,760 45,993 (7.6) Cost of sales 31,742 22,265 (29.9) Selling and administrative expenses 31,867 27,721 (13.0) Total operating expenses excl. depreciation and amortization 132,948 117,283 (11.8) Depreciation and amortization (63,718) (69,866) (9.6) Operating profit 18,404 15,707 (14.7) Share of results in subsidiaries and associates 2,426 1,848 (23.8) Financial cost (22,216) (23,300) (4.9) Income tax (expense) revenue (1,399) (1,818) (29.9) Gain (Loss) on foreign exchange (1,192) 1,960 NM Other income (expense) (2,045) (10,149) (396.4) Non-controlling interests 109 64 (41.3) Net profit (loss) to equity holders of the Company (5,914) (15,689) (165.3) 2022 2023 % Change EBITDA (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) Y-o-Y Net profit (loss) to equity holders of the Company (5,914) (15,689) (165.3) Share of results in subsidiaries and associates (2,426) (1,848) 23.8 Financial cost 22,216 23,300 4.9 Income tax (expense) revenue 1,399 1,818 29.9 Depreciation and amortization 63,718 69,866 9.6 Other items 3,796 8,288 118.3 EBITDA 82,790 85,735 3.6 EBITDA on service revenue excl. IC 51.9% 54.0% EBITDA on total revenue 38.5% 42.3% Reclassified for adjustments (no impact on EBITDA) 2022 2023 % Change (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) Y-o-Y 1. Adjustment for net reporting of content revenues instead of gross (901) (91) - Mobile (reported) 127,356 125,894 (1.1) Mobile (reclassified) 126,455 125,803 (0.5) Service revenue excl. IC (reported) 159,574 158,700 (0.5) Service revenue excl. IC (reclassified) 158,673 158,609 (0.04) Total revenues (reported) 215,070 202,856 (5.7) Total revenues (reclassified) 214,169 202,765 (5.3) Other cost of providing services (reported) 49,760 45,993 (7.6) Other cost of providing services (reclassified for net content revenues) 48,859 45,902 (6.1) 2. Adjustment for commission expenses (761) (164) - Selling and administrative expenses (reported) 31,867 27,721 (13.0) Selling and administrative expenses (reclassified) 32,628 27,885 (14.5) Other cost of providing services (reclassified for reporting of net content revenues) 48,859 45,902 (6.1) Other cost of providing services (reclassified for net content revenues and commission expenses) 48,098 45,739 (4.9) Total operating expenses excl. depreciation and amortization (reported) 132,948 117,283 (11.8) Total operating expenses excl. depreciation and amortization (reclassified for net content revenues) 132,047 117,192 (11.2) Part I Management's Discussion and Analysis Topic 4 - Page 5

True Corporation Public Company LimitedAnnual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-23 % Change YoY Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 32,662 33,580 2.8 Restricted cash at bank 9 14 46.4 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 497 0 (100.0) Derivative assets - 380 NM Trade and other receivables 59,422 51,794 (12.8) Lease receivable - current portion 1,269 - (100.0) Short-term loans to related parties 2 2 - Other financial assets at amortised cost - - NM Inventories 2,324 2,281 (1.8) Income tax deducted at source 8,242 9,841 19.4 Claimable value added tax 4,310 4,923 14.2 Other current assets 10,332 6,149 (40.5) Total current assets 119,070 108,963 (8.5) Non-current assets Restricted cash at bank 22 16 (29.9) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,905 1,845 (62.4) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 261 261 0.2 Lease receivable - net of current portion 3,421 - (100.0) Derivative assets - 509 NM Investment in associates and interests in joint ventures 21,929 21,711 (1.0) Investment property 1,613 1,188 (26.4) Property, plant and equipment 223,956 222,628 (0.6) Right-of-use assets 106,018 99,578 (6.1) Intangible assets 158,519 142,850 (9.9) Goodwill 125,064 126,329 1.0 Deferred tax assets 13,921 11,586 (16.8) Other non-current assets 14,993 7,258 (51.6) Total non-current assets 674,622 635,759 (5.8) Total assets 793,692 744,722 (6.2) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 20,954 14,589 (30.4) Derivative liabilities - 368 NM Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 880 - (100.0) Financial liabilities at fair value through other comprehensive income 340 - (100.0) Trade and other payables 116,582 101,387 (13.0) Current portion of long-term borrowings 17,954 65,132 NM Current portion of lease liabilities 70,831 18,620 (73.7) Income tax payable 2,543 394 (84.5) Other current liabilities 4,335 2,641 (39.1) Total current liabilities 234,419 203,131 (13.3) Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 261,913 285,501 9.0 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 108 - (100.0) Derivative liabilities - 1,165 NM Deferred tax liabilities 7,601 4,874 (35.9) Lease liabilities 106,971 93,681 (12.4) Liabilities under agreements and licences for operation 64,390 50,670 (21.3) Employee benefits obligations 3,788 3,186 (15.9) Provisions 6,387 7,215 13.0 Other non-current liabilities 9,173 9,159 (0.2) Total non-current liabilities 460,331 455,450 (1.1) Total liabilities 694,750 658,581 (5.2) Equity Issued and fully paid-up share capital 138,208 138,208 - Premium on share capital 32,926 145,076 NM Premium on share capital from amalgamation 112,150 - (100.0) Premium on treasury shares 51 51 - Retained earnings - - NM Appropriated - legal reserve 1,655 1,855 12.1 Appropriated - treasury shares reserve - - NM Retained earnings (deficits) (184,279) (196,970) (6.9) Less Treasury shares - - NM Other components of equity (2,194) (2,441) (11.3) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 98,517 85,779 (12.9) Non-controlling interests 425 361 (14.9) Total equity 98,942 86,140 (12.9) Total liabilities and equity 793,692 744,722 (6.2) Part I Management's Discussion and Analysis Topic 4 - Page 6

True Corporation Public Company LimitedAnnual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Pro Forma Statement of Cash Flows (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) 31 Dec 22 31 Dec 23 % change Cash flows from operating activities before interest and tax 80,699 90,041 11.6 Net interest and tax paid (17,659) (19,090) (8.1) Cash flows from operating activities (net) 63,040 70,951 12.5 Cash flows (used in) from investing activities (68,251) (60,731) 11.0 Cash flows (used in) from financing activities 13,007 (9,292) NM Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,796 928 (88.1) Beginning cash balance and effects of exchange rate changes 25,605 32,652 27.5 Ending cash balance 33,401 33,580 0.5 Pro Forma Financial Position Asset The Company's total assets decreased 6.2% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 744,722 million. Intangible assets (net) which decreased 9.9% YoY to Baht 142,850 million as mobile spectrum licenses were amortized during the year.

decreased 6.2% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 744,722 million. which decreased 9.9% YoY to Baht 142,850 million as mobile spectrum licenses were amortized during the year. Property, plant and equipment (net) decreased 0.6% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 222,628 million.

decreased 0.6% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 222,628 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 2.8% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 33,580 million due to higher inflow from operations offset by payment of spectrum licenses.

increased by 2.8% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 33,580 million due to higher inflow from operations offset by payment of spectrum licenses. Trade and other receivables decreased 12.8% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 51,794 million due to improved collection. Inventory decreased 1.8% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 2,281 million.

decreased 12.8% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 51,794 million due to improved collection. Inventory decreased 1.8% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 2,281 million. Investment in associates and interest in joint ventures decreased 1.0% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 21,711 million driven by the Company's annual exercise of asset appraisal.

Goodwill (net) increased 1.0% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 126,329 million. Liabilities The Company's total liabilities decreased 5.2% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 658,581 million. Borrowings consisting of short-term,long-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings amounted to Baht 365,222 million due to higher debentures due for repayment within the next 12 months.

decreased 5.2% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 658,581 million. Borrowings consisting of short-term,long-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings amounted to Baht 365,222 million due to higher debentures due for repayment within the next 12 months. Trade and other payables decreased 13.0% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 101,387 million due to vendor payments made during the year.

decreased 13.0% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 101,387 million due to vendor payments made during the year. Liabilities under agreements and licenses for operation decreased 21.3% in 2023 from the end of 2022 to Baht 50,670 million in tandem with license payments during the year. Shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity was Baht 86,140 million in 2023, declining 12.9% from the end of 2022. Part I Management's Discussion and Analysis Topic 4 - Page 7