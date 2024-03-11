In addition, BFKT irrevocably grants to the Fund the option to purchase certain BFKT Telecom Assets (the "BFKT Main Specified Assets") at Baht 10 million exercisable upon the earlier of the expiry date and the HSPA Termination Date (as the case may be). The BFKT Main Specified Assets consist of 1,435 telecommunications towers and 9,169 links of FOC grid and transmission equipment comprising 47,250 kilometres of FOC, or equivalent to approximately 680,400 core kilometres in capacity.

1.2 Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement between Asia Wireless Communication Company Limited ("AWC") as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement") for the period of 12 years (24 December 2013 - 3 August 2025)

The objective of AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement is to sell and transfer to the Fund revenue expected to be received by AWC which is derived from: (a) the rental of the AWC Towers being 4,360 telecommunications towers pursuant to the AWC Tower Leasing Agreement dated 1 October 2013 entered into between BFKT and AWC, as amended from time to time (the "AWC Tower Lease Agreement"), (including all claims and other rights arising out of such revenue as specified in the AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement) from the commencement date until the date on which the AWC Tower Lease Agreement expires (the "AWC Expiry Date"); and (b) the rental of up to 392 telecommunications towers of AWC from the date following the earlier of the AWC Expiry Date and the date on which the AWC Tower Lease Agreement is terminated prior to its term or extended term (the "AWC Termination Date"), until the 10th anniversary of such relevant date, in each case less certain costs and expenses for operation and maintenance, rental payments under land leases (including property tax) and insurance premiums in order to constitute net revenue of AWC to be transferred to the Fund.

Upon the earlier of the AWC Expiry Date and the AWC Termination Date (as the case may be), AWC shall transfer to the Fund, and the Fund shall accept, certain AWC Towers being 3,968 telecommunications towers (the "AWC Main Specified Assets") on the date which is scheduled to be the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the AWC Main Specified Assets.