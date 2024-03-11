True Corporation Public Company Limited
Annual Registration Statements For the Year 2023
5. CORPORATE INFORMATION AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION
5.1 General information
Name
:
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Head office location
:
18 True Tower, Ratchadaphisek Road,
HuaiKhwang, Bangkok 10310
Telephone
:
(662) 859-1111
Fax
:
(662) 859-9134
Website
:
http://www.truecorp.co.th
referential persons
Registrar
Registrar
:
Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited
93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng,Bangkok 10400
Telephone: (662) 009 9999 Fax: (662) 009 9991
Debenture Registrar/ Debentureholders' Representative
Debenture Registrar and
: Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited
Debentureholders'
1222 AA Floor Rama III Road,
Representative
Bang Phongphang, Yannawa, Bangkok 10120
(for debentures of
Telephone: (662) 296-2000 Ext. 55591, 55588
the Company and TUC)
Debenture
: Siam Commercial Bank PCL.
(for debentures of TUC)
9, 17 Floor Zone B&C, Ratchadaphisek Road,
Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900
Telephone: (662) 795-7996-7, (662) 795-6305-7
Debenture Registrar and
: Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited
Debentureholders'
333 Silom Road, Silom Sub-district,
Representative (for
Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500
debentures of DTN
Telephone:(662) 230-1478
(former), transferred to
Fax :(662) 626-4545-6
TUC debentures after the
amalgamation of TUC
and DTN)
Auditor
Auditor
: 1)
Mr. PisitThangtanagul
C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 4095
2)
Mr. PaiboonTunkoon
C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 4298
3)
Ms. NuntikaLimviriyalers
C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 7358
PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited
179/74-80 Bangkok City Tower, 15th Floor,South Sathorn Road,
Sathorn, Bangkok 10120
Telephone:(662) 286-9999, (662) 344-1000
Fax: (662) 286-5050
5.2 Other significant information
5.2.1 Summary of Agreements in Relation to the Businesses Operation
This section is the summary of some key terms of significant agreements entered into by True Corporation Public Company Limited ("True") and its affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, the "True Group") with other parties. However, since certain agreements were entered into before a change in the law and/or other relevant regulations governing the telecommunication industry, certain provisions within agreements may no longer be enforceable due to a conflict with the amended laws or relevant regulations. The below information is therefore for reference only.
5.2.1.1 Summary of Agreements in Relation to the Businesses Operation of True Corporation Public Company Limited ("True") and subsidiaries and affiliates of True (collectively, "True Group")
-
HSPA Equipment-leasing agreement to provide mobile service and as amended from time to time (the "HSPA Equipment-Leasing Agreement") between CAT Telecom Public Company Limited ("CAT Telecom") (at present, National Telecom Public Company Limited or NT) as the Lesser and BFKT (Thailand) Limited ("BFKT") as the Lessor dated 27 January 2011, for the period of 14.5 years (27 January 2011 - 3 August 2025) and the attached MOU dated 27 January 2011 and dated 17 February 2011 and as amended from time to time.
The Objective of HSPA Equipment-Leasing Agreement is for CAT Telecom (at present is National Telecom Public Company Limited or NT, result of the merger between TOT and CAT Telecom) to lease HSPA equipment from BFKT and BFKT will also install the equipment on CAT Telecom Network and telecommunication tower in central and provincial area. BFKT agrees to rent out and to manage, change, fix
and maintain the leasing HSPA equipment around the country for 14.5 years (in accordance with the duration of CAT Telecom's type 3 license). BFKT receives the rental fee in return from CAT Telecom calculation method stated in the HSPA Equipment-Leasing Agreement. However, BFKT or CAT Telecom may adjust the rental fee from time to time as per the terms and conditions specified in the HSPA Equipment-Leasing Agreement.
-
The Wholesaling of Mobile Service Agreement (HSPA) and as amended from time to time (the "Agreement") between CAT Telecom (at present, National Telecom Public Company Limited or NT) as the wholesaler and True Move H Universal Communication Company Limited ("TUC") as a reseller dated 27 January 2011 for the period of 14.5 years (27 January 2011 - 3 August 2025) and the attached MOU dated 27 January 2011 and dated 17 February 2011 and as amended from time to time.
The Agreement Agreement is made in accordance with the NTC's Rule on the Operation of Telecommunication Business by Wholesaling and Reselling which is announced in the Royal Gazette, number 123 special parts 136 NG, dated 29 December 2006 including other rules relating to the reselling of mobile service to be announced in the future. By the above-mentioned wholesale of mobile service, CAT Telecom (at present, National Telecom PLC. or NT, as a result of the merger between TOT and CAT Telecom) agrees to wholesale its mobile service to TUC or other resellers obtaining a license to resale from the NBTC.
TUC has agreed to buy mobile capacity from CAT Telecom in order to resell the mobile service to end users as a reseller of HSPA network. By this, the conditions and terms of the Agreement will be used as a standard wholesaling agreement and apply to every reseller. CAT Telecom has the right to wholesale the capacity which has not been used by TUC to other resellers.
- Mobile Domestic Roaming Agreement between dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. ("DTN") (currently, True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd.) and TOT Public Company Limited (currently, National Telecom Public Company Limited or NT) dated 23 April 2018
The Mobile Domestic Roaming Agreement, dated 23 April 2018, has the objective of allowing DTN to use mobile domestic roaming services onthe 2300 MHz network (roaming) of TOT (currently, National Telecommunications Public Company Limited or NT from the merger between CAT Telecom and TOT Public Company Limited), which TOT has received permission to use the 2300 MHz spectrumfrom the NBTC, which will allow DTN to provide its mobile phone users with mobile domestic roaming service (roaming) on TOT's 2300 MHz network, subject to payment of remuneration for the usage of system work and service fees for mobile domestic roaming service (roaming) to TOT according to the details and methods for calculating service fees specified in the agreement, in accordance with the agreement term from 23 April 2018 to 3 August 2025.
- Lease of Telecommunications Equipment Agreement between TeleAssets Co., Ltd. and TOT Public Company Limited (currently, National Telecom Public Company Limited or NT) dated 23 April 2018
The objective of the Lease of Telecommunications Equipment Agreement dated 23 April 2018 is to engage TeleAssets to procure, install and maintain the telecommunications equipment ("Telecom Equipment") and to lease out such Telecom Equipment to TOT (currently as National Telecom Public Company Limited or NT by a merger of CAT Telecom and TOT) as licensed by the NBTC to use 2300 MHz spectrum between 2310 - 2370 MHz so that TOT can use such Telecom Equipment to provide telecommunications service on the 2300 MHz spectrum, provided that TeleAssets shall receive the monthly rental and service fees from TOT at the rate specified in the Lease Agreement only for those Base Stations which have been delivered, accepted and are in service. The Term of this Lease Agreement is from 23 April 2018 to 3 August 2025.
Under the Lease of Telecommunications Equipment Agreement, TeleAssets shall (1) procure and install the Telecom Equipment (including all relevant software) on location and in accordance with the specifications laid out in the Lease Agreement. The Parties agree that TeleAssets shall procure 20,400 base stations by 31 December 2020
-
Relationship between True Group and Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund
Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") is the first and largest telecommunications infrastructure fund in Thailand and it is an independent telecommunications infrastructure platform, in that it does not operate own mobile telecommunications service. Units of the Fund are listed and publicly traded on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. True is a major unitholder of the Fund holding approximately 20.56% of the total number of the Fund's investment units as of 6 December 2023.
As of the date of this document, the Fund invests in telecommunications infrastructure assets acquired from True Group in the forms of ownership, long-term leasehold right and right to receive the net revenues generated from the rental of (a) telecommunications towers comprising 16,059 towers; (b) approximately 95,560 kilometres of FOC, or equivalent to approximately 2,872,599 core kilometres in capacity; and (c) 1.2 million ports of an upcountry broadband system encompassing 6,114 kilometres of FOC, or equivalent to approximately 198,085 core kilometres in capacity.
TUC and True Internet Corporation Company Limited ("TICC") are currently leasing, operating and managing certain of the Fund's telecommunications infrastructure assets as the founding lessees under the relevant Amended and Restated Master Lease, Operation
and Management Agreements pursuant to which each of them, as the founding lessee, is responsible for maintaining and operating the leased assets, including bearing expenses in connection with operation and maintenance of such leased assets, in accordance with the service standards specified under the Amended and Restated Master Lease, Operation and Management Agreements. In addition, Telecom Asset Management Company Limited ("TAM") is appointed by the Fund as the Telecom Asset Manager to provide certain administrative and marketing services for the Fund.
Summary of key information of agreements in relation to acquisition of telecommunications infrastructure assets and agreements in relation to utilization of telecommunications infrastructure assets is as follows:
-
Agreements in relation to acquisition of telecommunications infrastructure assets
True Group and the Fund had entered into agreements in relation to acquisition of telecommunications infrastructure assets as follows:
1. Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement
1.1 Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement between BFKT as a seller and the Fund (previously known as TRUE Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund) as a purchaser ("BFKT Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement") for the period of 12 years (24 December 2013 - 3 August 2025)
The objective of BFKT Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement is to sell and transfer to the Fund revenue expected to be received by BFKT which is derived from: (a) the rental of the BFKT Telecom Assets being 1,485 telecommunications towers and 9,169 links of FOC grid and transmission equipment pursuant to the HSPA Equipment-Leasing Agreement, (including all claims and other rights arising out of such revenue as specified in the BFKT Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement) from the commencement date (1 October 2013) until the expiry date; and (b) the rental of up to 50 telecommunications towers of BFKT from the date following the earlier of the expiry date or the date on which the HSPA Equipment-Leasing Agreement is terminated prior to its term or extended term (the "HSPA Termination Date") until the 10th anniversary of such relevant date, in each case less certain costs and expenses for operation and maintenance, rental payments under land leases (including property tax), insurance premiums and costs associated with securing rights of way in order to constitute net revenue of BFKT to be transferred to the Fund.
In addition, BFKT irrevocably grants to the Fund the option to purchase certain BFKT Telecom Assets (the "BFKT Main Specified Assets") at Baht 10 million exercisable upon the earlier of the expiry date and the HSPA Termination Date (as the case may be). The BFKT Main Specified Assets consist of 1,435 telecommunications towers and 9,169 links of FOC grid and transmission equipment comprising 47,250 kilometres of FOC, or equivalent to approximately 680,400 core kilometres in capacity.
1.2 Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement between Asia Wireless Communication Company Limited ("AWC") as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement") for the period of 12 years (24 December 2013 - 3 August 2025)
The objective of AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement is to sell and transfer to the Fund revenue expected to be received by AWC which is derived from: (a) the rental of the AWC Towers being 4,360 telecommunications towers pursuant to the AWC Tower Leasing Agreement dated 1 October 2013 entered into between BFKT and AWC, as amended from time to time (the "AWC Tower Lease Agreement"), (including all claims and other rights arising out of such revenue as specified in the AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement) from the commencement date until the date on which the AWC Tower Lease Agreement expires (the "AWC Expiry Date"); and (b) the rental of up to 392 telecommunications towers of AWC from the date following the earlier of the AWC Expiry Date and the date on which the AWC Tower Lease Agreement is terminated prior to its term or extended term (the "AWC Termination Date"), until the 10th anniversary of such relevant date, in each case less certain costs and expenses for operation and maintenance, rental payments under land leases (including property tax) and insurance premiums in order to constitute net revenue of AWC to be transferred to the Fund.
Upon the earlier of the AWC Expiry Date and the AWC Termination Date (as the case may be), AWC shall transfer to the Fund, and the Fund shall accept, certain AWC Towers being 3,968 telecommunications towers (the "AWC Main Specified Assets") on the date which is scheduled to be the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the AWC Main Specified Assets.
- Additional Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement between AWC as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 1") for the period of 10 years (1 March 2015 - 3 August 2025)
The objective of AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 1 is for AWC to sell and transfer to the Fund, and the Fund to purchase and accept, the revenue expected to be received by AWC from the rental of AWC's telecommunications towers being 338 telecommunications towers ("AWC Towers for Additional Investment No. 1") pursuant to the Additional AWC Tower Leasing Agreement No. 1, (including all claims and other rights arising out of such revenue as specified in the AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 1) from the commencement date for additional investment No. 1 until the date on which the Additional AWC Tower Leasing Agreement No. 1 expires (the "AWC Expiry Date for Additional Investment No. 1"), in each case less certain costs and expenses for operation and maintenance, rental payments under land leases (including house and land tax) and insurance premiums in order to constitute net revenue of AWC for additional investment No. 1 to be transferred to the Fund.
Upon the AWC Expiry Date for Additional Investment No. 1 or the date on which the Additional AWC Tower Leasing Agreement No. 1 is terminated prior to its term or extended term, as the case may be, AWC shall transfer to the Fund, and the Fund shall accept, certain AWC Towers for Additional Investment No. 1 (the "AWC Assets for Additional Investment No. 1") on the date which is scheduled to be the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the AWC Assets for Additional Investment No. 1.
- Additional Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement No. 2 between AWC as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2") for the period of approximately 7 years (1 December 2017 - 3 August 2025)
The objective of AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2 is for AWC to sell and transfer to the Fund, and the Fund to purchase and accept, the revenue expected to be received by AWC from the rental of AWC's telecommunications towers being 149 telecommunications towers and other relevant passive telecommunications equipment ("AWC Towers for Additional Investment No. 2") pursuant to the Additional AWC Leasing Agreement No. 2, (including all claims and other rights arising out of such revenue as specified in the AWC Asset and Revenue Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2) from the
commencement date for additional investment No. 2 until the expiry date of the Additional AWC Leasing Agreement No. 2 ("AWC Expiry Date for Additional Investment No. 2"), less certain costs and expenses for operation and maintenance, rental payments under land leases (including house and land tax) and insurance premiums in order to constitute net revenue of AWC for additional investment No. 2 to be transferred to the Fund.
Upon the AWC Expiry Date for Additional Investment No. 2 or the date on which the Additional AWC Leasing Agreement No. 2 is terminated prior to its term or extended term, as the case may be, AWC shall transfer to the Fund, and the Fund shall accept, the AWC Towers for Additional Investment No. 2 (the "AWC Assets for Additional Investment No. 2") on the date which is scheduled to be the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the AWC Assets for Additional Investment No. 2.
2. Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement
-
Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement between True as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("True Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement")
The objective of True Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement is to sell and transfer to the Fund, and the Fund to purchase and accept the transfer of: (a) 3,000 telecommunications towers by 31 December 2014; and (b) 3,000 telecommunications towers by 31 December 2015 pursuant to which the purchase price for such telecommunication towers is Baht 16,390,555,464.
- Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement between TICC as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("TICC Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement")
The objective of TICC Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement is to sell and transfer to the Fund, and the Fund to purchase and accept the transfer of: (a) 5,112 kilometres of core FOC grid, or equivalent to approximately 122,974 core kilometres in capacity (including transmission equipment) located in the upcountry region of Thailand; and (b) the upcountry broadband system with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million ports (collectively, the "TICC Sale Assets") on 25 December 2013 pursuant to which the purchase price for the TICC Sale Assets is Baht 15,384,010,040.
- Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement between TUC as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("TUC Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2 and No. 3")
The objective of TUC Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2 and No. 3 is to sell and transfer to the Fund, and the Fund to purchase and accept the transfer of ownership in: (1) on the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the TUC Sale Assets for Additional Investment
No. 2 (the "TUC Asset Closing Date for Additional Investment No. 2"), (a) 350 telecommunications towers and (b) 1,113 kilometres of FOC or equivalent to approximately 62,594 core kilometres in capacity currently used for provision of mobile services located in the upcountry region of Thailand (the "TUC Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 2"); and (2) on the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the TUC Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 3 (the "TUC Asset Closing Date for Additional Investment No. 3"), (a) 2,589 telecommunications towers and (b) approximately 8,017 kilometres of FOC or equivalent to approximately 252,006 core kilometres in capacity currently used for provision of mobile services located in the upcountry region of Thailand (the "TUC Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 3").
The purchase price of the TUC Sale Asset for Additional Investment No. 2 is Baht 3,629,906,842 and the purchase price of the TUC Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 3 shall be in the amounts set out in the TUC Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2 and No. 3; and shall be paid in full by the Fund on the TUC Asset Closing Date for Additional Investment No. 2 or the TUC Asset Closing Date for Additional Investment No. 3, as the case may be.
2.4 Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement between True Move Company Limited ("True Move") as a seller and the Fund as a purchaser ("True Move Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2 and No. 3")
The objective of True Move Asset Sale and Transfer Agreement for Additional Investment No. 2 and No. 3 is to sell and transfer to the Fund, and the Fund shall purchase and accept the transfer of ownership in: (1) on the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the True Move Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 2 (the "True Move Asset Closing Date for Additional Investment No. 2"), 542 kilometres of FOC or equivalent to approximately 117,147 core kilometres in capacity currently used for provision of mobile and internet services located in the Bangkok and Metropolitan Area (the "BMA") (the "True Move Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 2"); and (2) on the closing date for the transfer and delivery of the True Move Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 3 (the "True Move Asset Closing Date for Additional Investment No. 3"), (a) approximately 546 kilometres of core FOC or equivalent to approximately 117,871 core kilometres in capacity currently used for provision of mobile and internet services located in the BMA and
- approximately 5,933 kilometres of FOC or equivalent to approximately 220,428 core kilometres currently used under FTTx system (FOC for FTTx) for provision of internet and broadband internet services located in the upcountry region of Thailand (the "True Move Sale Assets for Additional Investment No. 3").
