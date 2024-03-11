True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) Part II Corporate Governance 6. Corporate Governance Policy 6.1 Overview of corporate governance policies and practices The Board of Directors has established corporate governance policies and practices that set out the Company's key governance bodies and processes with regard to rights of shareholders and equitable treatment of shareholders, consideration of the role of stakeholders and business development for sustainability, disclosure and transparency and responsibilities of the board of directors. The Company places great emphasis on the principles and practices of good corporate governance, which are consistent with the Principles of Good Corporate Governance for Listed Companies issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and in accordance with the evaluation criteria of the Corporate Governance Survey of listed companies of the Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD), divided into 4 categories as follows: Rights of Shareholders and Equitable Treatment of Shareholders Consideration of the role of stakeholders and business development for sustainability Disclosure and Transparency Responsibilities of the Board of Directors Section 1 Rights of Shareholders and Equitable Treatment of Shareholders 1.1 Taking care of shareholders' rights and protecting basic rights equally The Company has established a policy for determining remuneration and disclosing the criteria for remuneration of directors for each director, both monetary and other remuneration, in proposing the remuneration of directors for shareholders' approval. The Company has established guidelines to facilitate and encourage shareholders to attend the shareholders' meeting.

(2.1) Before the meeting The Company has given shareholders the opportunity to propose matters for consideration in the agenda and nominate candidates to be elected as directors of the Company or submit questions in advance of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company announced it in the form of a newsletter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and on the Company's website.

The Company informs the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 30 days prior to the meeting by publishing it in the form of a newsletter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and on the Company's website.

The Company has assigned Securities Depository (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the Registrar of the Company, to deliver the invitation letter of the shareholders' meeting and the supporting documents to the shareholders at least 14 days in advance, and the Company has arranged for the publication of the notice of the shareholders' meeting and the supporting documents in both Thai and English on the Company's website 30 days in advance of the meeting.

Invitation to shareholders' meeting clearly define the agenda of each agenda as a proposal for acknowledgement or consideration, along with details of various agendas, meeting documents, and opinions of the Board of Directors in each agenda.

The Company has attached a proxy form as specified by the Ministry of Commerce in the invitation letter to the shareholders' meeting and there are no conditions that are difficult to proxy. As well as nominating at least two independent directors in the proxy statement, as an alternative to shareholders to proxy for one of the independent directors. (2.2) Date of shareholders' meeting The Company holds a shareholders' meeting on weekdays in the same province as the Company's head office where is convenient for traveling.

The Company may consider holding a hybrid meeting that is both on-site meeting and E-meeting in accordance with the Royal Decree on Electronic Meeting B.E. 2563 at the same time. The Company will provide opportunities for shareholders to attend the shareholders' meeting in both physical and electronic forms.

The Company promotes the use of technology at shareholders' meetings to help promote transparency in meetings by implementing electronic registration systems and electronic vote counting systems in shareholders' meetings.

The Company conducts meetings transparently and has mechanisms that can be monitored, as well as providing opportunities for shareholders to ask questions and express opinions related to the agenda which are recorded and summarized in the minutes of meeting.

The Company encourages all directors, Chief Executive Officer, relevant senior executives and auditors to attend the shareholders' meeting.

The Company has arranged to clarify the rules and procedures for voting to shareholders prior to the start of the meeting. Shareholders and proxies have the right to vote according to the number of shares in each term without being able to split the votes, except for proxies according to the form c. In the election of directors, the Company has given shareholders the opportunity to exercise their right to elect directors individually.

The counting of votes for each agenda is open, transparent, and electronic traffic data is collected for later verification. The Company arranges for witnesses of voting by inviting independent legal advisors to be witnesses.

At the shareholders' meeting, the Chair of the Meeting has given shareholders the opportunity to express their opinions and ask questions on matters related to the Company and the agenda of the meeting. (2.3) After the meeting The Company has informed the resolutions of the shareholders' meeting stating the voting results for each agenda. Classify the votes as "agree" , "disagree" and "abstain" by sending the newsletter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on the same day after the shareholders' meeting.

The Company has prepared the minutes of the shareholders' meeting and arranged for publication on the Company's website within 14 days after the meeting. Details of which are as follows:

attendance of Directors, Executives, and the proportion of attending Directors; voting and vote counting methods, meeting resolutions, and voting results ("for", "against", and "abstain") for each proposed resolution; and questions asked and answers provided during the meeting, including the identity of the persons asking and answering the questions

1.2 Prevention of conflicts of interest The Company established guidelines for directors and senior executives to report on the trading of the Company's shares at least 1 day in advance of trading to the Company Secretary and notify the trading result within 1 day after successful trading. The Company established guidelines regarding the use of the Company's inside information to the directors, executives and all employees and communicate to acknowledge and act, including monitoring to comply with such practices. The Company established guidelines on preventing conflicts of interest for directors, executives and all employees and communicate to them for acknowledgement and implementation, including monitoring to comply with such practices. The Company established the Rules of Entering into Related Party Transactions in accordance with the regulations of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. In the event that the transaction is required to disclose information or seek approval from shareholders, the Company will arrange for the disclosure of details and reasons for the transaction to shareholders.

Section 2 Consideration of the Role of Stakeholders and Business Development for Sustainability Driving business for sustainability

The Company has developed a sustainability strategy in which the Company studies the problems and expectations of stakeholders (ESG materiality assessment) and analyzes stakeholders in the business value chain, starting with identifying key business issues (Materiality) and evaluating direct and indirect stakeholders both inside and outside the Company to ensure that the Company's business operations truly create value and benefits for the Thai economy and society in accordance with the sustainability policy. Responsibility to stakeholders

The Company has identified stakeholder groups which are all related to the operation of the organization, including shareholders and investors, employees, communities and society, customers, business partners, government agencies and regulatory agencies. ( For details on stakeholder rights, please refer to Part 1, Topic 3, Driving Business for Sustainability.)

Employee Rights The Company sets policies and practices fairly without discrimination and provides equal opportunities in the field of employment, dismissal, compensation and benefits people development and collective bargaining rights of employees.

The Company has set up a unit to oversee matters relating to occupational health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE) and establish a policy and a code of conduct on HSSE by specifying and promoting good health and the provision of a safe working environment, as well as relevant security measures to prevent accidents and illnesses due to work, in accordance with internationally accepted standards. The Company has also arranged workshops and activities that promote a culture of safe working environment in the organization. The Company has also set up an HSSE Committee in several areas, which consists of representatives from Employees and the Management working together to report and recommend solutions and improvements for safe working environment, and promote and encourage safe working behavior.

The Company encourages savings and creates financial security for employees, for whom a company provident fund (PVD) has been set up. Customer Rights The Company has established service channels to support customer contact, namely service centers and call centers, as well as the Company has developed various digital contact channels such as applications, websites, emails or social networks to provide assistance to customers in various matters. Rights of Business partners The Company has a policy to treat its partners fairly and equitably, and the Company has established a written procurement policy that is easy to understand and standardized so that the Company's partners can trust in the selection process of the Company's partners.

The Company is deeply mindful of respecting the intellectual property rights of business partners and other third parties. It is the Company's policy that Directors, Executives and Employees of the Company and other persons acting on behalf of the Company should avoid infringement of intellectual property rights of business partners and other third parties. At the same time, the Directors, Executives and Employees of the Company and other persons acting on behalf of the Company shall protect and administer the Company's intellectual property in the interest of the Company as prescribed in the Code of Conduct.

The Company has a policy requiring its business partners to comply with the Supplier Code of Conduct in relation to various matters, such as labor, health, safety, security, environment, and corruption etc., which must be of the same standard as the Company, in line with internationally accepted standards. Competitor's Rights The Company promotes and supports competition based on fairness and openness, and the Company will not take any action that violates or contravenes laws relating to competition or that may cause damage to the reputation of competitors. The Company operates to compete in the market by offering good products and services at reasonable prices and will deal with its competitors in an honest and professional manner. Creditor's Rights The Company has a policy to treat creditors equally and fairly by providing accurate, transparent and audited information to creditors and strictly adhering to the terms and conditions of the contract with creditors in terms of repayment of principal, interest and fees, financial ratio maintenance and other conditions, etc. Sustainability management in the social dimension The Company supports internationally declared human rights which include declarations and treaties of the United Nations on human rights. Directors, Executives, and Employees of the Company and other persons acting on behalf of the Company shall respect the personal dignity, privacy, and individual rights of each person they are in contact with in the course of their duties, and shall not take any action which results in or supports the violation of any human rights. Company clearly defines anti-corruption practices. This includes establishing such guidelines for the Company's business partners to follow as stipulated in the Supplier Code of Conduct and communication to employees. Sustainability management in the environmental dimension

The Company formulates policies and plans regarding environmental measures that address issues related to resource use and the environmental impact of operations, such as energy consumption, water use, waste management, pollution, greenhouse gas management, etc.

2.5 Innovation development The Company promotes work processes that contribute to the invention or development of business and social innovations related to the Company's work processes, products and/or services or business models, with the aim of improving and developing products and work processes, increasing cost efficiency, adding value to the Company's products and services and developing the Company's environmental management practices. Section 3 Disclosure and Transparency Important financial information The Company complies with the regulations of the SEC, the Office of SEC, and the SET with regards to the disclosure of significant information, in particular, financial information, the Company's development, operational information, business performance, and other relevant substantial information through the SET website, in order to ensure transparent and equitable disclosure. The Board of Directors is responsible for the Company's financial statements and the financial information appearing in the Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1 One Report) which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting standards in Thailand. The Company has selected appropriate accounting policies and adopted relevant accounting policies in each fiscal year. The Board of Directors has established an Audit Committee to oversee the quality of the Company's financial reporting and internal control systems, as well as the appropriate disclosure of material information in the notes to the financial statements to ensure that they are complete and appropriate in the interest of shareholders and general investors. The Company has prepared MD&A to analyze factors affecting the Company's future operations by reflecting the link between the Company's business practices and sustainable business practices (ESG) covering issues related to environment, society and corporate governance. The Company determines that information on related transactions shall be fully disclosed. The Company determines that information regarding audit fees and other service fees paid to the auditor and the reasonableness of such fees will be disclosed in the Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1 One Report). Business basics The Company has prepared financial information, dividend payment policy, long-term goals, sustainability goals, policies and social activities. The Board of Directors prepares the Board of Directors' report for presentation in the Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1 One Report) to shareholders to be informed of the operating results and important issues that occurred during the year.

3.3 Information communication channels The Company has established an investor relations unit to communicate regularly with shareholders and general investors. The Company provides a website in both Thai and English that displays the Company's information in its entirety. The Company regularly updates such information. The Company held a Quarterly result announcement meeting for shareholders, investors, analysts, fund managers and interested parties, which was attended by the Company's executives to clarify and answer questions. The Company provides information that can be downloaded from the Company's website, such as the Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1 One Report), Sustainability Report, Invitation to shareholders' meeting, Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting. Section 4 Responsibilities of the Board of Directors 4.1 Board structure The Board of Directors of the Company consists of directors not less than 5 persons and not less than half of the total number of directors must be resident in the Kingdom of Thailand. The Directors of the Company must be qualified as required by law. The Company has established a diversity policy in the structure of the Board of Directors, consisting of independent directors, female directors, and non-executive directors with a variety of qualifications including professional skills, specialization, gender, age, regardless of race, nationality, etc., according to the Board skill matrix evaluation which is in line with the Company's business strategy. The Company determines that the authority and duties of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer are separate and are not the same person. The Company has established a new procedure for the appointment of directors, which includes the selection and nomination process and guidelines for determining the remuneration of directors for approval by the Board of Directors and the shareholders (for more details, please refer to Section 8). The Company has established guidelines for the recruitment of executives, recruitment process consideration of nomination and remuneration in order to propose for the Board of Directors' approval (see Section 8 for more details). The Board of Directors appoints the following sub-committees: Audit Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee Risk, Cybersecurity and Finance Committee Executive Committee

Compliance The Board of Directors considers the preparation of the Company's corporate governance policy in accordance with good corporate governance guidelines. Preparation and disclosure of the Code of Conduct for Directors, executives and employees. This includes communication guidelines and monitoring to comply with such policies. The Company divides roles and duties between the Board of Directors and the management clearly stated in the charter of the Board of Directors, determination of Chief Executive Officer duties and an approval authority of the Board of Directors. The Company sets guidelines for the supervision of subsidiaries and associated companies, which includes determining the process of appointing directors, key executives in subsidiaries, supervision of internal control systems of subsidiaries. The Board of Directors holds a meeting of the Board of Directors which the meeting plan is prepared in advance throughout the year and the supporting documents for the board meeting must be submitted at least 5 working days in advance. Self-assessment

The Board of Directors conducts an evaluation of the performance of the entire Board of Directors, individuals and all Board-committees every year, and the results are used to improve the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' performance. Development of directors The Board of Directors supports directors to continuously develop their knowledge for courses held for directors or attending an event, seminars that increase operational knowledge every year. The new directors received orientation, covering topics related to business goals, business characteristics, duties of director and the Company's corporate governance structure, etc. 6.2 Code of Conduct The Board of Directors has established the "Code of Conduct" that applies to directors, Executives and employees of the Company, as well as to other persons acting on behalf of the Company, covering issues such as privacy information, human rights, Labor, health, safety, security, environment, conflict of interest, use of inside information, internal control, disclosure of information, corruption, etc. The Company's executives and employees are encouraged to access and use references and to continuously improve their knowledge and understanding of corporate governance practices, e.g., by preparing employee handbooks, organizing orientation sessions for new employees on issues on which the Company focuses, such as conflict of interest, fraud prevention, personal data and privacy, information security, which is the basis for responsible business operations and activities in line with the Company's sustainability strategy and the monitoring system for compliance with corporate governance practices. The Chief Executive Officer is responsible for evaluating the enforcement of the corporate governance documents, including the level of compliance, and reporting the results to the Board of Directors at least once a year. Details of such appear in Appendix 5.

6.3 Major changes and developments of policies Guidelines and corporate governance system in the past year 6.3.1 The information on material changes and developments related to the review on the policy, guidelines and corporate governance system and the Board of Directors' charter during the past year The Board of Directors Meeting No. 7/2566 held on 14 December 2023 approved the revision to the Charter of the Audit Committee. and the Charter of the Board of Directors. The revision of both charters are in order to adhere with the good practice guidelines for the Audit Committee to prevent and deter inappropriate behavior of listed companies issued by the office of Securities and Exchange Commission on 12 September 2023.

True Group was the organization with the highest overall score of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2023 (95 of 100 points) in the Emerging Market category in the world's telecommunications industry. Outstanding in Cyber security management, Privacy protection, Customer relationship management, Human resource development, Human rights and Innovation.

The Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2566 held on 1 March 2023 approved the Code of Conduct including internal policies related to the Company's good governance, effective from 1 March 2023 onwards. 6.3.2 The matter that the company has not yet implemented the principles of good corporate governance for listed companies in the year 2017. The Company has complied with the principles of good corporate governance for listed companies that suitable for the Company's business and only minor parts that are not suitable to the Company's business that in the Year 2023. The Company still could not comply with as the following information: The Board of Directors shall composed of a majority of Independent Directors (more than 50%)

Explanation : Currently, the Company has Independent Directors in the ratio of one third of the total number of all directors (36.36%), provided that all directors are professional and independently perform their duties in their roles and responsibilities. Board of Directors is of the opinion that the element of the Board of Directors is suitable and all directors are independent to take their roles, of which no different from the element that the Board of Directors composed of a majority of Independent Directors (more than 50%). The Board of Directors has a term limit of 9 years or less for Independent Directors.

Explanation : Since the Company's type of business is unique and complex, the Company requires Independent Directors who have knowledge, expertise, specific experience, and truly understanding in the Company's business, of which shall take time to study and understand.