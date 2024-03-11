7.2 Information on the Board of Directors

7.2.1 The composition of the Board of Directors

The Company's Articles of Association stipulate that the Board of Directors shall consist of not less than 5 directors and not less than one half of them shall reside within the Kingdom. The qualifications of the Company's directors shall be as prescribed by law.

As of 31 December 2023, the Company's Board of Directors consisted of 11 directors as follows:

11 Non-Executive Directors, accounting for 100% of the total numbers of the board, consisted of: 4 Independent Directors, accounting for 36.36% of the total numbers of the board which is in compliance with the regulation of the Capital Market Supervisory Board

7 Directors from various organizations irrelevant to the Company's business management, including representatives of the major Shareholders. There is a clear delegation of authority between the Board of Directors and the management. Details are disclosed under the heading "Division of work between the Board and the CEO"

In this regard, the information and related details of the Company's directors Appears in Attachment 1 (Information of Directors, Executives, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting and Company Secretary)

Definitions:

Non-ExecutiveDirectormeans

A director who does not hold a management position and does not engage in the Company's business management, whether or not he or she is an Independent Director.

Independent Directormeans

A director who is independent of any major Shareholders, the group of major Shareholders and the management of any juristic person who is the major Shareholder of the Company including any relationship that would interfere with the exercise of independent judgment and have qualification as prescribed by the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Capital Market Supervisory Board and the Corporate Governance Policy of the Company.