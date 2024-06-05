Bangkok, June 5th, 2024 - Thai football fans across the country can rejoice as TrueVisions delivers live broadcasts of UEFA EURO 2024, covering every match. True Corporation, through TrueVisions, continues to reinforce its position as the "King of Sports," leading in premium sports content in Thailand. TrueVisions will broadcast every game from the UEFA EURO 2024 live, offering 51 matches in total without any additional charge. TrueVisions members with packages such as HAPPY FAMILY, SMART FAMILY, SPORT FAMILY, SUPER FAMILY, GOLD, and PLATINUM can watch via both satellite and cable systems, or through TrueVisions Now on the TrueID app. Additionally, members with the Now Plus package on the new TrueVisions Now app can enjoy the matches as well. Key features include live commentary by top professional Thai commentators throughout the tournament, in-depth analysis, 30-minute pre-match previews for every game, and post-match analysis with highlights available on all live broadcast channels from the first match on June 15th to the final on July 15th, 2024. Special programs like The Stadium EURO will be available online via TrueVisions' Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok channels.

Thai football enthusiasts who do not want to miss any UEFA EURO 2024 match can subscribe to the Now Plus package on the new TrueVisions Now app for just 249 baht per month, which allows viewing on two devices simultaneously.

Mr. Ongard Prapakamol, CEO of TrueVisions and Chief Media Officer, True Corporation Plc said that "True Corporation is committed to elevating the world-class customer experience by selecting services and exclusive benefits tailored to customers' lifestyles, especially sports lovers. TrueVisions, as the 'King of Sports,' continues to lead in broadcasting top global sports events. We are thrilled to offer Thai football fans exclusive live broadcasts of the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament in Germany, providing current TrueVisions members* with free access throughout the tournament via various platforms, including satellite and cable systems, TrueVisions Now on the TrueID app, and the new TrueVisions Now app. The Now Plus package allows viewing on two devices simultaneously from the first round to the final match on June 15th to July 15th, 2024."

Football fans without TrueVisions packages who wish to follow all live matches from top European teams can subscribe to the Now Plus package on the new TrueVisions Now app for only 249 baht per month or choose the TrueVisions Now Standard package on the TrueID app for the same price. Enjoy all 51 matches live and on-demand, with re-runs and exciting commentary from top professional Thai commentators, including Hang - Attchapong Sima, Chit - Chitpol Supkhum, Thom - Pathompob Inbumrung, Top - Nusorn Silpaphan, Fluke - Thirayuth Bunnongsao, Chai - Sarut Vithuwinit, Wow - Charuwat Pribhwai, and Golf - Narongrit Sriworawieng. Special in-depth analysis and live pre-match previews will be broadcast 30 minutes before each game, along with post-match analysis and highlights through all live channels, including True Premier Football 3 (603) from the first match to the final on June 15th to July 15th, 2024. The special program The Stadium Euro will also be available online via TrueVisions' Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok channels from 18:00 to 19:00 on every match day.

"We are confident that TrueVisions members will enjoy watching and cheering for their favorite sports as if they were at the stadium. TrueVisions is the ultimate destination for sports content, reinforcing its strength in sports content under the concept 'King of Sports,' continuously bringing popular sports content from around the world to our members and sports fans," Mr. Ongart concluded.

Customers with the following True packages can watch UEFA EURO 2024 live broadcasts at no additional cost:

I. Satellite and cable system packages:

* HAPPY FAMILY, SMART FAMILY, SPORT FAMILY, SUPER FAMILY, GOLD, and PLATINUM

II. TrueVisions Now on the TrueID app packages:

* TrueVisions Now Standard 249 baht per month

* TrueVisions Now Premium 449 baht per month

* TrueVisions Now EPL & UEFA 499 baht per month

* TrueVisions Now Gold 999 baht per month

* TrueVisions Now Platinum 1,499 baht per month

III. TrueVisions Now (new app) packages:

* TrueVisions Now Plus 249 baht per month

Interested customers can download the new TrueVisions Now app today by searching for "TrueVisions NOW" on the App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), and TV stores such as Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV, or click https://truevisions-now.onelink.me/RQwi/zrw142fi.