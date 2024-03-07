Date
:
7th March 2024
Subject
:
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the year 2024
in the form of Hybrid Meeting
Attention
:
All Shareholders of the Company
Enclosures : 1. Proxy Forms and details of Independent Directors (Proxy for Shareholders)
- Documents for registration, Manual for registration and meeting, and voting method, both onsite and online
- Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) and copy of the audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2023 (QR CODE format)
- Details of the nominees proposed to be elected as Directors of the Company to replace the Directors who retire by rotation and definition of Independent Director
- Details of the Auditors
- Content of the Company's Articles of Association regarding the shareholders meeting
- Map to the venue of the shareholders meeting and other related information
The Board of Directors Meeting of True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders ("AGM") for the year 2024 on 5th April 2024 at 2:00 p.m. which will be held in the form of Hybrid Meeting. The Shareholders can choose to attend the 2024 AGM through electronic means, according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563 (2020) or at the Auditorium Room on 21st Floor, True Tower, located at No. 18 Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang Sub-District, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok. The Company has announced the schedule and agenda of the 2024 AGM on the websites of the Company (www.truecorp.co.th) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (www.set.or.th) since 22nd February 2024.
In this connection, the Company has posted the Notice and Enclosures of 2024 AGM in advance on its website since 7th March 2024 in order to provide sufficient time for shareholders to consider the meeting materials prior to receiving a hard copy from the Company.
Furthermore, the Company provided opportunities for minority shareholders to propose agenda items for the Board of Directors' consideration in advance of the AGM and to nominate person(s) to be director(s) by announcing the criteria of such proposal on the Company's website from 1st October 2023 to 31st December 2023. For the 2024 AGM, there is no suggested agenda item were proposed by minority shareholders. Therefore, the Board of Directors sets forth the agenda as follows:
Agenda Item 1
To acknowledge the report on the result of business operation
of the Company
Background Information
The report on the result of business operation of the Company appears
under Topic 4 the "Management's Discussion and Analysis" of Part 1
of the Annual Report (Form 56-1 One Report) which is distributed
to the shareholders along with this Invitation (Enclosure No. 3).
Opinion of the Board
The Board of Directors was of the opinion that the result of business
operation of the Company should be reported to the shareholders
meeting for acknowledgement.
Required Vote
This agenda item is for informational purposes only. The resolution
is not required for this Agenda Item.
Agenda Item 2
To consider and approve the Statements of Financial Position
and the Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Fiscal Year
ended 31st December 2023 of the Company
Background Information
The Statements of
Financial
Position and
the Statements
of Comprehensive Income of the Company for the fiscal year ended
31st December 2023, which have been audited by the auditor,
are summarized as follows:
Total Assets
Baht
565,861
Million
Total Liabilities
Baht
260,699
Million
Total Revenues
Baht
14,681
Million
Net Profit
Baht
3,999
Million
Details of which is as appeared in the copy of the Financial Statements under Part 3 "Financial Statements" of the Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report) which is distributed to the shareholders with this Invitation (Enclosure No. 3).
Opinion of the Board
The Board of Directors concurred with the Audit Committee's
recommendation and was of the opinion that the Statements of
Financial Position and the Statements of Comprehensive Income,
which were the report on the financial activities occurred in the fiscal
year ended 31st December 2023, and had been audited by the auditor,
should be proposed to the shareholders meeting for approval.
Required Vote
This matter requires affirmative resolution of a majority vote of
the total number of votes of shareholders attending and casting votes
at the meeting.
Agenda Item 3
To consider and approve the appropriation of net profit for
the Year 2023 as a legal reserve required by law and omission of
dividend payment for the Year 2023
Background Information
The dividend payment policy of the Company is to pay no less than 50%
of its net profit based on the separate financial statements of the Company
(after deduction of legal reserve), depending on its financial position
and future business plans.
In the Year 2023, considering separate financial statements of
the Company, the Company had net profit from its operations and
did not have any accumulated loss, thus, the Company has a legal
obligation to appropriate not less than five percent of its annual net
profit as a legal reserve. In this connection, the Risk, Cybersecurity
and Finance Committee proposed recommendation to the Board of
Directors to propose the shareholders meeting for consideration and
approval of the appropriation from the 2023 net profit of the Company
as a legal reserve according to the law, totaling Baht 199,953,958.57,
which is equal to 5 percent of the 2023 net profit. Furthermore,
the Board of Directors also recommended to propose the shareholders
meeting for consideration and approval of the omission of dividend
payment for the Year 2023 since the consolidated financial
statements of the Company still has deficit and the Company needs
to reserve cash for future business operation.
Opinion of the Board
The Board of Directors concurred with the Risk, Cybersecurity and
Finance Committee's recommendation and was of the opinion that
the appropriation of net profit for the Year 2023 as a legal reserve
required by law at
the amount of Baht 199,953,958.57; and
the omission of dividend payment for the Year 2023 should be proposed
to the shareholders' meeting for approval, details as above-mentioned.
Required Vote
This matter requires affirmative resolution of a majority vote of
the total number of votes of shareholders attending and casting votes
at the meeting.
Agenda Item 4
To consider the election of directors to replace the directors
who retire by rotation
Background Information
The law and the Articles of Association of the Company require
an election of directors to replace the directors who retire by rotation.
The directors who will retire by rotation at the 2024 AGM are as follows:
1)
Mrs. Kamonwan
Wipulakorn 2) Mr. Vichaow
Rakphongphairoj
3)
Dr. Gao
Tongqing 4) Ms. Ruza
Sabanovic.
To comply with the Good Corporate Governance Principles, the Company provides opportunities for shareholders to nominate person(s) to be director(s) by announcing the criteria of such proposal on the Company's website from 1st October 2023 to 31st December 2023. For the 2024 AGM, there is no nominated person(s) be proposed by the shareholders to the Company.
Opinion of the Board
The
Board of
Directors has
considered and concurred with
the Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendation
and opined that the above-mentioned retiring directors Nos. (1) - (4)
should be proposed to the Shareholders' meeting for re-election
as directors of the Company for another term. The Board of Directors
opined that the retiring directors Nos. (1) - (4) have undergone
the nomination procedure prescribed by the Company and were qualified
in accordance with the relevant regulations and suitable for the business
of the Company. In addition, they also had extensive knowledge and
experience which are consistent with the Company's business
strategies. With regard to the Independent Director (which is the retiring
director No. (1) above), the Board of Directors opined that she is
qualified in accordance with the regulations relevant to independent
director and corporate governance practices of the Company as well as
could express opinion independently. Therefore, the Board of
Directors was of the opinion that the following retiring 4 directors
should be proposed to the Shareholders' meeting for re-election
as directors of the Company for another term. The summary of
name list are as follows:
1)
Mrs. Kamonwan
Wipulakorn
Independent Director
2)
Mr. Vichaow
Rakphongphairoj
Director
3)
Dr. Gao
Tongqing
Director
4)
Ms. Ruza
Sabanovic
Director
To facilitate the decision making of the shareholders, summarized
qualifications of each candidate and definition of Independent Director are
provided to the shareholders along with this Invitation (Enclosure No. 4).
Required Vote
This matter requires affirmative resolution of a majority vote with
the following rules and procedures:
(1)
One shareholder shall have one vote for each share;
(2)
Each shareholder shall exercise all the votes he/she has under (1)
to appoint one or several person(s) to be director(s), provided that
he/she cannot divide his/her votes to any person to any extent;
(3) Persons receiving the most votes are those who are elected to be
directors, in descending order, to the number of directors
who are to be elected. If there is a tie in the last to be elected
and this exceeds the said number of directors, the presiding
chairman shall have an additional casting vote.
To follow the Good Corporate Governance Principles, the Company
provides opportunities for shareholders to vote on individual nominee
by
proposing
the shareholders
meeting
to cast the vote on
an individual basis.
Agenda Item 5
To consider and approve the directors' remuneration
Background InformationThe directors' remuneration of the Company is only one type, which is on a fixed monthly basis and categorized by positions. There are no other forms of directors' remuneration. In this regard, the proposed directors' remuneration for the year 2024 is only one type of remuneration for directors, which is on a fixed monthly basis, categorized by positions, and at the same rate as approved by the 2023 AGM. The detail of the directors' remuneration is as follows:
"Directors receive remuneration on a monthly basis
Chairperson
Baht
300,000 per month
Vice Chairperson
Baht
150,000 per month
Director
Baht
100,000 per month
(Independent or not Independent)
Independent Director, who is also
a member of one or more Committees
Baht
200,000 per month
Independent Director, who is also
a Chairperson of one or more Committees
Baht
300,000 per month
In this connection, any director being the Company's employee shall not be
entitled to receive the director's remuneration. The foregoing resolutions
shall remain in effect until otherwise resolved by another shareholders meeting."
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee
has reviewed
the appropriateness of the above Directors' remuneration structure
and rate, taking into account the same industry and the size of industry,
experience, obligations and responsibilities of Directors and recommended
to the Board of Directors' meeting that the directors' remuneration
for the year 2024 at the same rate as the previous year, which is
consistent with the resolution previously approved at the Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2023 should be
proposed to the Shareholders meeting for approval.
In this regard, the Company has disclosed the information relating to
the payment of directors' remuneration under Part 2, Topic 8.1.2
"Attendance and Remuneration of the Director" of the Annual
Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)
which
is
distributed to
the shareholders along with this Invitation (Enclosure No. 3).
Opinion of the Board
The Company does not propose any change of directors' remuneration;
therefore the resolution is not required according to the Law.
However, in accordance with Good Corporate Governance Principle,
the Board of Directors concurred with the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee's recommendation and was of the opinion that the aforesaid
remuneration of directors, which is the same rate as approved by
the 2023 AGM, should be proposed to the shareholders meeting for approval.
Required Vote
This matter requires affirmative resolution of not less than two-thirds
of the total number of votes of shareholders attending the meeting.
In this regard, any director who is also a shareholder of the Company
has no right to vote.
Agenda Item 6
To consider the appointment of the Company's Auditors and
determination of the Audit Fee for the Year 2024
Background Information
In order to comply with the Laws and the Articles of Association
of the Company, the appointment of the auditor and the determination
of the audit fee for the Year 2024 shall be approved. In this regard,
the auditors of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited have been
performing auditing functions for the Company since 2023. The auditor
requests the auditing fee of Baht 6 million for the Year 2024 (which
is lower than the Year 2023). In this regard, PricewaterhouseCoopers
ABAS Limited and its proposed auditors have no relationship or
interests with the Company, subsidiaries, management, major shareholders
including their related persons, which would affect the independence
of their performing. Details of the auditors are attached herewith
(Enclosure No. 5) for shareholders' consideration. In addition,
details of the audit fee for the Year 2023 of the Company and
its subsidiaries, which were categorized into audit fee and other
service fee, were disclosed on Part 2, Topic 7.6.3 "Remuneration for
Audit Firm" of the 2023 Annual Report (Form 56-1 One Report)
(Enclosure No. 3).
The Auditors of all subsidiaries and the Company are the same audit firm.
Opinion of the Board
Due to the Audit Committee's consideration and opinion, it is deemed
appropriate to propose to the Board of Directors for consideration
and submission to the shareholders' meeting for appointment of
Mr. Pisit Thangtanagul, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)
No. 4095, Mr. Paiboon Tunkoon, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)
No. 4298, and Ms. Nuntika Limviriyalers, Certified Public Accountant
(Thailand) No. 7358 of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited as
the Company's auditors for the Year 2024, whereby any one of them
being authorized to conduct the audit and express an opinion on
the financial statements of the Company. In the absence of
the above-named auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited
is authorized to appoint other Certified Public Accountants of
PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited to carry out the work.
The audit fee for the Year 2024 should be fixed in total of Baht 6 million.
Furthermore, if there are additional auditing works beyond the regular
annual audits, the Audit Committee proposes to the Board of Directors
to request authorization at the shareholders' meeting to authorize
the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration for additional
auditing work on a case-by-case basis.
The Board of Directors concurred with the Audit Committee's
recommendation and was of the opinion that Mr. Pisit Thangtanagul,
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4095, Mr. Paiboon
Tunkoon, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4298, and
Ms. Nuntika Limviriyalers, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)
No. 7358 of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited should be proposed
Required Vote
After completion of considering all matters set forth in the agenda
to the shareholders meeting for appointment as the Company's auditors for the Year 2024, whereby any one of them being authorized to conduct the audit and express an opinion on the financial statements of the Company. In the absence of the above-named auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited is authorized to appoint other Certified Public Accountants of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited to carry out the work. The audit fee for the Year 2024 should be fixed in total of Baht 6 million. In this connection, the Board of Directors requests the shareholders meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to have power to determine the remuneration for additional auditing work on case-by-case basis, should there be additional work.
This matter requires affirmative resolution of a majority vote of the total number of votes of shareholders attending and casting votes at the meeting.
Question and answer session for the shareholders
To follow the Good Corporate Governance Principle, the Company shall not consider other matters other than the agenda specified in the Invitation. Instead, the Company will provide opportunities to the shareholders to raise their questions regardless of whether they are related to the agenda of the meeting.
The date on which the recorded shareholders are entitled to attend the 2024 AGM (Record Date) is set for 8th March 2024.
Shareholders are provided with the singular option between participating the 2024 AGM either through electronic media (E-Meeting/Online) or attending the meeting in person (onsite), enabling them to choose the option that best suits their convenience.
If the Shareholders wish to attend the meeting through the electronic means (E-Meeting/Online) by yourself or appoint a person to attend and vote on your behalf, please study the Manual for registration and meeting through the application IR PLUS AGM (Enclosure No. 2). In order to prepare the readiness in advance of attending the Meeting, the Company will activate the E-Meeting system to allow the Shareholders or their proxies to verify their identity as from 19th March 2024, at 8:00 a.m. until 5th April 2024, at 12:00 p.m. The Shareholders or their proxies can log-in IR PLUS AGM Application to attend the Meeting on 5th April 2024 as from 12:00 p.m. onwards.
For the Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person (onsite) at True Tower, the registration will begin at 12.00 hour. Please bring your identification card, or government official identification card, or driving license to verify your right to attend the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person to attend and vote at the meeting on your behalf, please complete and duly execute the enclosed proxy. The duly completed and executed proxy, affixed with the stamp duty, must be deposited with the Company's officer at the registration counter prior to attending the meeting provided that the proxy holder shall bring the documents of identification to verify his right to attend the meeting, as per the details appeared in Enclosure No. 2.
Furthermore, in case of the Shareholders may not attend the Meeting and wish to appoint the Company's Independent Directors to vote on your behalf, please complete and duly execute the proxy to assign Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak or Mrs. Pratana Mongkolkul as a proxy holder as the instruction specified in Enclosure No. 1.We would appreciate your kind cooperation to have your proxy and required documents delivered to us by 4th April 2024 at 5:00 p.m.
In case of you have any questions about the meeting, or any inquiries concerning of E-meeting registration or Log-in, please contact Call Center via Tel: 0-2022-6200 ext. 2 or 626 on Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., during 19th March - 5th April 2024.
Yours sincerely,
Mrs. Rangsinee Sujaritsunchai
Company Secretary
As assigned by the resolution of the Board of Directors
Remark:
Should you have any questions regarding the Agenda of the meeting or any other information related to the Company, you may send questions to the Company in advance of the meeting date via the following channels:
-
email : ir_office@truecorp.co.th
(Your kind cooperation to send question 5 days prior to the meeting date would be most appreciated)
- registered post to
"Investor Relations Department,
True Corporation Public Company Limited,
19th Floor, True Tower, No. 18 Ratchadapisek Road,
Huai Khwang Sub-District, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok 10310"
(Your kind cooperation to send question 7 days prior to the meeting date would be most appreciated) Kindly provide your name, address, Email and telephone number for the Company to contact you.
True Corporation Public Company Limited is dedicated to ensuring the protection of shareholders' personal data. To fulfill this commitment, the Company provides a Privacy Policy outlining guidelines for the collection, usage, and disclosure of personal data, as well as identifying relevant processing purposes in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019) ("PDPA"), and current laws and practices. This Privacy Policy is available through our True Privacy Notice at website: www.truecorp.co.th, select "Privacy Policy" or via QR code.
The Company will strictly utilize and retain all personal data only for AGM-related activities as necessary. If shareholders designate a proxy holder to attend the meeting on their behalf, the Company kindly ask you to inform the proxy holder about our Privacy Policy to ensure compliance.
