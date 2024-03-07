Agenda Item 6 To consider the appointment of the Company's Auditors and

determination of the Audit Fee for the Year 2024

Background Information In order to comply with the Laws and the Articles of Association

of the Company, the appointment of the auditor and the determination

of the audit fee for the Year 2024 shall be approved. In this regard,

the auditors of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited have been

performing auditing functions for the Company since 2023. The auditor

requests the auditing fee of Baht 6 million for the Year 2024 (which

is lower than the Year 2023). In this regard, PricewaterhouseCoopers

ABAS Limited and its proposed auditors have no relationship or

interests with the Company, subsidiaries, management, major shareholders

including their related persons, which would affect the independence

of their performing. Details of the auditors are attached herewith

(Enclosure No. 5) for shareholders' consideration. In addition,

details of the audit fee for the Year 2023 of the Company and

its subsidiaries, which were categorized into audit fee and other

service fee, were disclosed on Part 2, Topic 7.6.3 "Remuneration for

Audit Firm" of the 2023 Annual Report (Form 56-1 One Report)

(Enclosure No. 3).

The Auditors of all subsidiaries and the Company are the same audit firm.

Opinion of the Board Due to the Audit Committee's consideration and opinion, it is deemed

appropriate to propose to the Board of Directors for consideration

and submission to the shareholders' meeting for appointment of

Mr. Pisit Thangtanagul, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)

No. 4095, Mr. Paiboon Tunkoon, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)

No. 4298, and Ms. Nuntika Limviriyalers, Certified Public Accountant

(Thailand) No. 7358 of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited as

the Company's auditors for the Year 2024, whereby any one of them

being authorized to conduct the audit and express an opinion on

the financial statements of the Company. In the absence of

the above-named auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited

is authorized to appoint other Certified Public Accountants of

PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited to carry out the work.

The audit fee for the Year 2024 should be fixed in total of Baht 6 million.

Furthermore, if there are additional auditing works beyond the regular

annual audits, the Audit Committee proposes to the Board of Directors

to request authorization at the shareholders' meeting to authorize

the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration for additional

auditing work on a case-by-case basis.

The Board of Directors concurred with the Audit Committee's

recommendation and was of the opinion that Mr. Pisit Thangtanagul,

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4095, Mr. Paiboon

Tunkoon, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4298, and

Ms. Nuntika Limviriyalers, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)