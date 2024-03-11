True Corporation Public Company Limited

Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

Appendix 1 Information of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting and Company Secretary

1. Information of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting and Company Secretary

1.1 Details of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting of the Company and Company Secretary (as of 31 December 2023)

Directors

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont

Chair of the Board and

Chair of the Risk, Cybersecurity and

Finance Committee

(Non-Executive Director / Authorized Director)

Age 56 Years

Date of Appointment

1 March 2023

Date of appointment at TRUE before the amalgamation : 11 February 1993)

The Years of Directorship

10 Months

The total years of directorship, Since TRUE before the amalgamation - 31 December 2023 : 30 years 10 months)

Securities holding in True (as of 31 December 2023)

Ordinary share

Debenture

-

Individual

:

9,538,937 shares (0.03%)

-

Individual : - None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

: 17,084 shares (<0.01%)

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

Debenture holding in True's subsidiaries (as of 31

December 2023)

TUC

DTN

-

Individual

:

- None -

-

Individual : - None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

: - None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

Familial relationship between director and executive - None -

Education

  • Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Management, Khon Kaen University
  • Honorary Doctorate Degree in Marketing, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan
  • Honorary Doctorate Degree in Mass Communications, Ramkamhaeng University
  • Bachelor of Business Administration in Financial Management, Boston University, USA

Expertise

  • Integrated Telecom Services GICS 50101020 / Information & Communication Technology
  • Financial / Accounting and Auditing
  • Economics
  • Capital Market
  • Sustainability and Corporate Governance
  • Marketing
  • Business Management
  • Leadership
  • Risk and Crisis Management
  • Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Training

  • Information security workshop including annual Information Security policy risk picture (2023), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Director Accreditation Program (DAP 92/2011), Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD)
  • Metaverse (2022), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Cyber Security Law (2021), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • 3D Heatmap Project (2021), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Digital Media and Content (2020), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Cloud-Solutionsthat Support the Society with the Possibility of Distance Learning, Distance Working, and Distance Medical Consultation (2020), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Introduction to Internet of Things Products (2019), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Digital Business for Organizational Development (2019), True Corporation Public Company Limited

Major Experience

The Company and its Subsidiaries (in the past 5 years)

Mar 2023 - Present

Chair of the Board and

Chair of the Risk, Cybersecurity and Finance Committee,

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Present

Director and Chief Executive Officer, True Visions Group Company Limited

Director, Satellite Service Company Limited

Director, Panther Entertainment Company Limited

Director, Cineplex Company Limited

Present

Director, True Media Solutions Company Limited

Director, K.I.N. (Thailand) Company Limited

Director, True Internet Technology (Shanghai) Company Limited

April 2015 - Present

Director, True Incube Company Limited

2014 - Present

Director, TRUE4U Station Company Limited

Mar 2010- Aug 2023

Director, True Move H Universal Communication Company Limited

Jun 2019 - Feb 2023

Chairman of the Board, True Corporation Public Company Limited

Feb 2017 - Feb 2023

Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee,

True Corporation Public Company Limited

2007 - May 2022

Director, True Music Company Limited

1993 - May 2018

Director, Telecom Holding Company Limited

1999 - Feb 2017

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Positions held in Other Organizations in the Last Year

Other Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Mar 2022 - Present

Independent Director, Member of the Governance and Nomination Committee,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Oct 2021 - Present

Chairman of the Executive Committee,

CP Axtra Public Company Limited (formerly : Siam Makro Public Company Limited)

Feb 2020 - Present

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

CP Axtra Public Company Limited (formerly : Siam Makro Public Company Limited)

2019 - Present

Vice Chairman and Member of Remuneration and Nomination Committee,

CP All Public Company Limited

2019 - Present

Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee,

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Non - Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Present

Chief Sustainability Officer,

Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited

Oct 2021 - Present

Senior Vice Chairman,

Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited

Feb 2021 - Present

Chairman,

Lotus's Stores (Thailand) Company Limited

2017 - Present

Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board,

Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited

2016 - Present

Director, Pracharath Rak Samakkee Social Enterprise (Thailand) Company Limited

Present

Independent Director, SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited

Director, CPF Global Food Solution Public Company Limited

Director, CPPC Public Company Limited

Director, Asia Freewill Company Limited

Present

Director, Freewill Solutions Company Limited

Director, Asia Era One Company Limited

Director, Magnolia International Corporation Company Limited

Director, C.P. Retail Development Company Limited

Director, CP Future City Development Corporation Limited

Director, CP Fresh Company Limited

Director, CP Research & Development Center Company Limited

Director, CP Social Impact Company Limited

Director, CPH Telco Company Limited

Director, C.P. Merchandising Company Limited

Director, CP Seeding Social Impact Company Limited

Director, CP.CSE Company Limited

Director, Ross Breeders Siam Company Limited

Director, Arbor Acres Thailand Company Limited

Director, Alter Vim Company Limited

Director, Altervim Power EV Company Limited

Director, Ascend Money Company Limited

Director, Ascend Group Company Limited

Director, Ascend Bit Company Limited

Director, Ascend AI Company Limited

Director, True Properties Company Limited

Director, Pantavanij Company Limited

Director, All Now Management Company Limited

Director, All Now Logistics Company Limited

Feb 2021 - Oct 2021

Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee,

C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited

Other Affiliations

Present

Honorary President of the Telecommunications Association of Thailand under

the Royal Patronage (TCT)

Chairman, Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT)

Director, Princess Sirivannavari Cultivated Arts Foundation

2019 - Present

Honorary Advisor of the E-Learning Association of Thailand

Oct 2019 - Present

Chairman of the Digital Council of Thailand

Aug 2018 - Present

Member of the Public Engagement Committee, Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation

2017 - Present

Advisor, The Thai Chamber of Commerce

Advisor, The University Council of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce

2010

- Present

Director and Advisor of Master of Science Program and Doctor of Philosophy

Program in Technopreneurship and Innovation Management (TIP),

Chulalongkorn University

Director of Ramathibodi Foundation

2006

- Present

Chairman of the Sub Committee for Fund Raising Thai Red Cross Eye Bank

Member of the Thai Red Cross Eye Bank Committee

Mar 2022 - Aug 2022

Director, The Thai Red Cross Society

2017

- 2020

Director of the Telecommunications Association of Thailand under the Royal

Patronage (TCT)

Jul 2017 - 2019

President, The Thai Federation of ICT Technology Association (TFIT)

Mr. Petter-Boerre Furberg

Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and

Chair of the Executive Committee

(Non-Executive Director / Authorized Director)

Age 56 Years

Date of Appointment

5 October 2023

The Years of Directorship

3 Months

Securities holding in True (as of 31 December 2023)

Ordinary share

Debenture

-

Individual

:

- None -

-

Individual : - None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

Debenture holding in True's subsidiaries (as of 31 December 2023)

TUC

DTN

-

Individual

:

- None -

-

Individual : - None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

Familial relationship between director and executive - None -

Education

  • Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), Norway AFA / CEFA, Certified European Financial Analyst
  • Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), Norway
    Siviløkonom (four years graduate level degree in Economics and Business Administration)
  • Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management, USA MBA Exchange Student, Marketing & Finance
  • University of Bergen (UiB), Norway
    One semester study of Russian language

Expertise

  • Financial / Accounting and Auditing
  • Economics
  • Capital Market
  • Marketing
  • Business Management
  • Leadership

Training

  • IMD, High Performing Boards, Executive director training
  • INSEAD, Leading from the Chair, Executive director training

Major Experience

The Company and its Subsidiaries (in the past 5 years)

Oct 2023 - Present Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Executive Committee, True Corporation Public Company Limited

Positions held in Other Organizations in the Last Year

Other Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

- None -

Non - Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

April 2023 - Present

Director of the Board of Directors, DnB ASA, Norway

Oct 2023 - Present

Executive Vice President and Head of Telenor Asia, Singapore

Sep 2022 - Oct 2023

Executive Vice President and Head of Telenor Nordics, Norway

Apr 2019 - Aug 2022

Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Norway & Executive Vice President Member

of Group Management team, Telenor Group, Oslo, Norway

Mar 2017 - Mar 2019

Executive Vice President Head of Emerging Asia

Nov 2016 - May 2017

Chief Executive Officer (interim) Grameenphone Ltd, Bangladesh

Aug 2016 - Oct 2016

Senior Vice President, Telenor Digital Services

Jul 2013 - Jul 2016

Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Myanmar

May 2012 - Jun 2013

Chief Financial Officer,

Total Access Communication PLC.

Jun 2010 - Jan 2013

Chief Marketing Officer,

Total Access Communication PLC.

Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak

Independent Director,

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee, and Chair of the Corporate

Governance and Sustainability Committee

Age 65 Years

Date of Appointment

1 March 2023

Date of appointment at TRUE before the amalgamation : 17 September 2021)

The Years of Directorship

10 Months

The total years of directorship, Since TRUE before the amalgamation - 31 December 2023 : 2 years 3.5 months)

Securities holding in True (as of 31 December 2023)

Ordinary share

Debenture

-

Individual

:

- None -

-

Individual : - None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

Debenture holding in True's subsidiaries (as of 31 December 2023)

TUC

DTN

-

Individual

:

- None -

-

Individual : - None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

-

Spouse and Minor Child

:

- None -

Familial relationship between director and executive - None -

Education

  • Honorary Doctorate Degree, Radboud University, Netherlands
  • Doctor of the Science of Laws (J.S.D.), Stanford University, USA
  • Master of Laws (LL.M.), Harvard University, USA
  • Barrister-at-Law,Institute of Legal Education Thai Bar Association
  • Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Trade and Economic Law, Cornell University, USA
  • Bachelor of Laws (Honors), Chulalongkorn University

Expertise

  • Law
  • Financial / Accounting and Auditing
  • Capital Market
  • Sustainability and Corporate Governance
  • Business Management
  • Leadership
  • Risk and Crisis Management
  • Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Training

  • Information security workshop including annual Information Security policy risk picture (2023), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Advanced Audit Committee Program (AACP 28/2015), Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD)
  • Director Accreditation Program (DAP 112/2014), Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD)
  • Metaverse (2022), True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Cyber Security Law (2021), True Corporation Public Company Limited

Major Experience

The Company and its Subsidiaries (in the past 5 years)

Mar 2023 - Present Independent Director,

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, True Corporation Public Company Limited

Sep 2021 - Feb 2023 Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee, True Corporation Public Company Limited

Positions held in Other Organizations in the Last Year

Other Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Aug 2022 - Present

Member of the Audit Committee,

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Nov 2021 - Present

Member of the Corporate Governance and Sustainable Development Committee,

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Oct 2021 - Present

Independent Director, CP ALL Public Company Limited

Sep 2021 - Present

Independent Director, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Present

Independent Director, Member of the Nomination, Remuneration and

Corporate Governance Committee, Dusit Thani Public Company Limited

Director, Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee

and Member of the Compliance Committee,

Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited

2014 - June 2021

Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee,

PTT Public Company Limited

Non - Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

- None -

Other Affiliations

Feb 2023 - Present

Member of the Board of Committee, The Thai Bar under the Royal Patronage

Aug 2022 - Present

Governor, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

2021 - Present

Advisor, Thailand Institute of Justice (Public Organization) (TIJ)

Member of Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) Council

2019

- Present

Deputy Chairman, the Legal Committee, Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Center

Chancellor, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang

2018

- Present

Committee, Ramathibodi Foundation under the Royal Patronage

of His Majesty, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

2017

- Present

Member of the Executive Committee and Vice Chairman,

Friends in Need (of "PA") Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross

2016

- Present

Professor of Law, Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University

2014

- Present

Chairman, The Council of Bangkok University

2012

- Present

Board of Director, Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital

2011

- Present

Executive Director and Chairman (Thailand Branch),

ASIA Crime Prevention Foundation (ACPF)

2010

- Present

Executive Director, Bajrakitiyabha Fund for Legal Education

2018

- 2022

Director, Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute and

Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital

2015

- 2021

Executive Director, Thailand Institute of Justice (Public Organization) (TIJ)

2014

- 2021

Director, consider improvement on the Code of Criminal Procedure,

Office of the Council of State

2008

- 2021

Member of the Board of Committee, The Thai Bar under the Royal Patronage

2018

- 2020

Vice Chairman, The Council of Mahidol University

2014 - 2020

Director of the Civil Service Sub-commission on Human Resource Management

System Development, Office of the Civil Service Commission

2009

- 2020

Director, The Council of Mahidol University

