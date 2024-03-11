True Corporation Public Company Limited
Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)
Appendix 1 Information of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting and Company Secretary
1. Information of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting and Company Secretary
1.1 Details of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting of the Company and Company Secretary (as of 31 December 2023)
Directors
Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont
Chair of the Board and
Chair of the Risk, Cybersecurity and
Finance Committee
(Non-Executive Director / Authorized Director)
Age 56 Years
Date of Appointment
1 March 2023
Date of appointment at TRUE before the amalgamation : 11 February 1993)
The Years of Directorship
10 Months
The total years of directorship, Since TRUE before the amalgamation - 31 December 2023 : 30 years 10 months)
Securities holding in True (as of 31 December 2023)
Ordinary share
Debenture
-
Individual
:
9,538,937 shares (0.03%)
-
Individual : - None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
: 17,084 shares (<0.01%)
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
Debenture holding in True's subsidiaries (as of 31
December 2023)
TUC
DTN
-
Individual
:
- None -
-
Individual : - None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
: - None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
Familial relationship between director and executive - None -
Education
- Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Management, Khon Kaen University
- Honorary Doctorate Degree in Marketing, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan
- Honorary Doctorate Degree in Mass Communications, Ramkamhaeng University
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Financial Management, Boston University, USA
Expertise
- Integrated Telecom Services GICS 50101020 / Information & Communication Technology
- Financial / Accounting and Auditing
- Economics
- Capital Market
- Sustainability and Corporate Governance
- Marketing
- Business Management
- Leadership
- Risk and Crisis Management
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
Training
- Information security workshop including annual Information Security policy risk picture (2023), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Director Accreditation Program (DAP 92/2011), Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD)
- Metaverse (2022), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Cyber Security Law (2021), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- 3D Heatmap Project (2021), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Digital Media and Content (2020), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Cloud-Solutionsthat Support the Society with the Possibility of Distance Learning, Distance Working, and Distance Medical Consultation (2020), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Introduction to Internet of Things Products (2019), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Digital Business for Organizational Development (2019), True Corporation Public Company Limited
Major Experience
The Company and its Subsidiaries (in the past 5 years)
Mar 2023 - Present
Chair of the Board and
Chair of the Risk, Cybersecurity and Finance Committee,
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Present
Director and Chief Executive Officer, True Visions Group Company Limited
Director, Satellite Service Company Limited
Director, Panther Entertainment Company Limited
Director, Cineplex Company Limited
Present
Director, True Media Solutions Company Limited
Director, K.I.N. (Thailand) Company Limited
Director, True Internet Technology (Shanghai) Company Limited
April 2015 - Present
Director, True Incube Company Limited
2014 - Present
Director, TRUE4U Station Company Limited
Mar 2010- Aug 2023
Director, True Move H Universal Communication Company Limited
Jun 2019 - Feb 2023
Chairman of the Board, True Corporation Public Company Limited
Feb 2017 - Feb 2023
Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee,
True Corporation Public Company Limited
2007 - May 2022
Director, True Music Company Limited
1993 - May 2018
Director, Telecom Holding Company Limited
1999 - Feb 2017
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Positions held in Other Organizations in the Last Year
Other Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Mar 2022 - Present
Independent Director, Member of the Governance and Nomination Committee,
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
Oct 2021 - Present
Chairman of the Executive Committee,
CP Axtra Public Company Limited (formerly : Siam Makro Public Company Limited)
Feb 2020 - Present
Chairman of the Board of Directors,
CP Axtra Public Company Limited (formerly : Siam Makro Public Company Limited)
2019 - Present
Vice Chairman and Member of Remuneration and Nomination Committee,
CP All Public Company Limited
2019 - Present
Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee,
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
Non - Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Present
Chief Sustainability Officer,
Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited
Oct 2021 - Present
Senior Vice Chairman,
Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited
Feb 2021 - Present
Chairman,
Lotus's Stores (Thailand) Company Limited
2017 - Present
Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board,
Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited
2016 - Present
Director, Pracharath Rak Samakkee Social Enterprise (Thailand) Company Limited
Present
Independent Director, SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited
Director, CPF Global Food Solution Public Company Limited
Director, CPPC Public Company Limited
Director, Asia Freewill Company Limited
Present
Director, Freewill Solutions Company Limited
Director, Asia Era One Company Limited
Director, Magnolia International Corporation Company Limited
Director, C.P. Retail Development Company Limited
Director, CP Future City Development Corporation Limited
Director, CP Fresh Company Limited
Director, CP Research & Development Center Company Limited
Director, CP Social Impact Company Limited
Director, CPH Telco Company Limited
Director, C.P. Merchandising Company Limited
Director, CP Seeding Social Impact Company Limited
Director, CP.CSE Company Limited
Director, Ross Breeders Siam Company Limited
Director, Arbor Acres Thailand Company Limited
Director, Alter Vim Company Limited
Director, Altervim Power EV Company Limited
Director, Ascend Money Company Limited
Director, Ascend Group Company Limited
Director, Ascend Bit Company Limited
Director, Ascend AI Company Limited
Director, True Properties Company Limited
Director, Pantavanij Company Limited
Director, All Now Management Company Limited
Director, All Now Logistics Company Limited
Feb 2021 - Oct 2021
Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee,
C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited
Other Affiliations
Present
Honorary President of the Telecommunications Association of Thailand under
the Royal Patronage (TCT)
Chairman, Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT)
Director, Princess Sirivannavari Cultivated Arts Foundation
2019 - Present
Honorary Advisor of the E-Learning Association of Thailand
Oct 2019 - Present
Chairman of the Digital Council of Thailand
Aug 2018 - Present
Member of the Public Engagement Committee, Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation
2017 - Present
Advisor, The Thai Chamber of Commerce
Advisor, The University Council of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce
2010
- Present
Director and Advisor of Master of Science Program and Doctor of Philosophy
Program in Technopreneurship and Innovation Management (TIP),
Chulalongkorn University
Director of Ramathibodi Foundation
2006
- Present
Chairman of the Sub Committee for Fund Raising Thai Red Cross Eye Bank
Member of the Thai Red Cross Eye Bank Committee
Mar 2022 - Aug 2022
Director, The Thai Red Cross Society
2017
- 2020
Director of the Telecommunications Association of Thailand under the Royal
Patronage (TCT)
Jul 2017 - 2019
President, The Thai Federation of ICT Technology Association (TFIT)
Mr. Petter-Boerre Furberg
Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and
Chair of the Executive Committee
(Non-Executive Director / Authorized Director)
Age 56 Years
Date of Appointment
5 October 2023
The Years of Directorship
3 Months
Securities holding in True (as of 31 December 2023)
Ordinary share
Debenture
-
Individual
:
- None -
-
Individual : - None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
Debenture holding in True's subsidiaries (as of 31 December 2023)
TUC
DTN
-
Individual
:
- None -
-
Individual : - None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
Familial relationship between director and executive - None -
Education
- Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), Norway AFA / CEFA, Certified European Financial Analyst
-
Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), Norway
Siviløkonom (four years graduate level degree in Economics and Business Administration)
- Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management, USA MBA Exchange Student, Marketing & Finance
-
University of Bergen (UiB), Norway
One semester study of Russian language
Expertise
- Financial / Accounting and Auditing
- Economics
- Capital Market
- Marketing
- Business Management
- Leadership
Training
- IMD, High Performing Boards, Executive director training
- INSEAD, Leading from the Chair, Executive director training
Major Experience
The Company and its Subsidiaries (in the past 5 years)
Oct 2023 - Present Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Executive Committee, True Corporation Public Company Limited
Positions held in Other Organizations in the Last Year
Other Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand
- None -
Non - Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand
April 2023 - Present
Director of the Board of Directors, DnB ASA, Norway
Oct 2023 - Present
Executive Vice President and Head of Telenor Asia, Singapore
Sep 2022 - Oct 2023
Executive Vice President and Head of Telenor Nordics, Norway
Apr 2019 - Aug 2022
Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Norway & Executive Vice President Member
of Group Management team, Telenor Group, Oslo, Norway
Mar 2017 - Mar 2019
Executive Vice President Head of Emerging Asia
Nov 2016 - May 2017
Chief Executive Officer (interim) Grameenphone Ltd, Bangladesh
Aug 2016 - Oct 2016
Senior Vice President, Telenor Digital Services
Jul 2013 - Jul 2016
Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Myanmar
May 2012 - Jun 2013
Chief Financial Officer,
Total Access Communication PLC.
Jun 2010 - Jan 2013
Chief Marketing Officer,
Total Access Communication PLC.
Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak
Independent Director,
Member of the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee, and Chair of the Corporate
Governance and Sustainability Committee
Age 65 Years
Date of Appointment
1 March 2023
Date of appointment at TRUE before the amalgamation : 17 September 2021)
The Years of Directorship
10 Months
The total years of directorship, Since TRUE before the amalgamation - 31 December 2023 : 2 years 3.5 months)
Securities holding in True (as of 31 December 2023)
Ordinary share
Debenture
-
Individual
:
- None -
-
Individual : - None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
Debenture holding in True's subsidiaries (as of 31 December 2023)
TUC
DTN
-
Individual
:
- None -
-
Individual : - None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
-
Spouse and Minor Child
:
- None -
Familial relationship between director and executive - None -
Education
- Honorary Doctorate Degree, Radboud University, Netherlands
- Doctor of the Science of Laws (J.S.D.), Stanford University, USA
- Master of Laws (LL.M.), Harvard University, USA
- Barrister-at-Law,Institute of Legal Education Thai Bar Association
- Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Trade and Economic Law, Cornell University, USA
- Bachelor of Laws (Honors), Chulalongkorn University
Expertise
- Law
- Financial / Accounting and Auditing
- Capital Market
- Sustainability and Corporate Governance
- Business Management
- Leadership
- Risk and Crisis Management
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
Training
- Information security workshop including annual Information Security policy risk picture (2023), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Advanced Audit Committee Program (AACP 28/2015), Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD)
- Director Accreditation Program (DAP 112/2014), Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD)
- Metaverse (2022), True Corporation Public Company Limited
- Cyber Security Law (2021), True Corporation Public Company Limited
Major Experience
The Company and its Subsidiaries (in the past 5 years)
Mar 2023 - Present Independent Director,
Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, True Corporation Public Company Limited
Sep 2021 - Feb 2023 Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee, True Corporation Public Company Limited
Positions held in Other Organizations in the Last Year
Other Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Aug 2022 - Present
Member of the Audit Committee,
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
Nov 2021 - Present
Member of the Corporate Governance and Sustainable Development Committee,
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
Oct 2021 - Present
Independent Director, CP ALL Public Company Limited
Sep 2021 - Present
Independent Director, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
Present
Independent Director, Member of the Nomination, Remuneration and
Corporate Governance Committee, Dusit Thani Public Company Limited
Director, Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee
and Member of the Compliance Committee,
Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited
2014 - June 2021
Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee,
PTT Public Company Limited
Non - Listed Companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand
- None -
Other Affiliations
Feb 2023 - Present
Member of the Board of Committee, The Thai Bar under the Royal Patronage
Aug 2022 - Present
Governor, The Stock Exchange of Thailand
2021 - Present
Advisor, Thailand Institute of Justice (Public Organization) (TIJ)
Member of Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) Council
2019
- Present
Deputy Chairman, the Legal Committee, Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Center
Chancellor, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang
2018
- Present
Committee, Ramathibodi Foundation under the Royal Patronage
of His Majesty, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn
2017
- Present
Member of the Executive Committee and Vice Chairman,
Friends in Need (of "PA") Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross
2016
- Present
Professor of Law, Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University
2014
- Present
Chairman, The Council of Bangkok University
2012
- Present
Board of Director, Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital
2011
- Present
Executive Director and Chairman (Thailand Branch),
ASIA Crime Prevention Foundation (ACPF)
2010
- Present
Executive Director, Bajrakitiyabha Fund for Legal Education
2018
- 2022
Director, Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute and
Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital
2015
- 2021
Executive Director, Thailand Institute of Justice (Public Organization) (TIJ)
2014
- 2021
Director, consider improvement on the Code of Criminal Procedure,
Office of the Council of State
2008
- 2021
Member of the Board of Committee, The Thai Bar under the Royal Patronage
2018
- 2020
Vice Chairman, The Council of Mahidol University
2014 - 2020
Director of the Civil Service Sub-commission on Human Resource Management
System Development, Office of the Civil Service Commission
2009
- 2020
Director, The Council of Mahidol University
