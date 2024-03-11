True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

Appendix 1 Information of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting and Company Secretary

1. Information of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting and Company Secretary

1.1 Details of Directors, Executive Officers, Controlling Parties, the Person Taking the Highest Responsibility in Finance and Accounting, the Person Supervising Accounting of the Company and Company Secretary (as of 31 December 2023)

Directors Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont Chair of the Board and Chair of the Risk, Cybersecurity and Finance Committee (Non-Executive Director / Authorized Director) Age 56 Years

Date of Appointment

1 March 2023

Date of appointment at TRUE before the amalgamation : 11 February 1993)

The Years of Directorship

10 Months

The total years of directorship, Since TRUE before the amalgamation - 31 December 2023 : 30 years 10 months)

Securities holding in True (as of 31 December 2023) Ordinary share Debenture - Individual : 9,538,937 shares (0.03%) - Individual : - None - - Spouse and Minor Child : 17,084 shares (<0.01%) - Spouse and Minor Child : - None - Debenture holding in True's subsidiaries (as of 31 December 2023) TUC DTN - Individual : - None - - Individual : - None - - Spouse and Minor Child : - None - - Spouse and Minor Child : - None -

Familial relationship between director and executive - None -