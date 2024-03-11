Head of Internal Audit, True Corporation Public Company Limited
Vice President - Internal Audit of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
First Vice President - Internal Audit of B. Grimm Power Public Company Limited Vice President - Internal Audit of B. Grimm Power Public Company Limited

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

Appendix 3 Information of the Head of Internal Audit and Head of Compliance Units

Head of Internal Audit (as of 31 December 2023)

Ms. Warunya ChenpitayatonHead of Internal Audit

Age 42 years

Education

Bachelor's degree of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University Master of Science in Finance - International program, Chulalongkorn University Training

  • Knowledge 2023 and beyond, Bangkok Technology Workflows by ServiceNow
  • Grapa Telco Risk Hunters 2023
  • Empowering Innovation - A Generative AI with Microsoft & PwC 2023
  • Governance System for Fraud Detection by RIC 2023
  • Transform Analytics with Tableau AI Innovations 2023
  • Cybersecurity Motivation Seminar for Thailand by NCSA 2023
  • Data Governance from Theory to Action by PwC 2023
  • Code of Ethic for Certified Public Accountant (TFAC) 2023
  • Data Visualization & Storytelling with Tableau 2023
  • IIAT Annual Conference 2023 - Internal Audit in a Quick and ever-changing world
  • Telecoms World Asia 2023
  • Data Anaytics Bootcamp 2023

Major Experience

Mar 2023 - Present

2022 - Feb 2023

2020 - 2022

2017 - 2020

Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division (as of 31 December 2023)

Mrs. Oranuj Sookananchai

Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division

Age 59 years

Education

Master of Business Administration, Management, Kasetsart University

Master of Science, Computer Sciences, Western Michigan University

Bachelor of Science, Statistics and Computer, Thammasat University

Mini in Master of Telecommunication Management, Mahidol University

Modern Manager Program, Chulalongkorn University

Training

  • Ethical Leadership Program (ELP), Year 2023
    held by Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC)
  • Leader as Coach Program, Year 2023
    held by True Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Thailand Quality Award: TQA Assessor training, Year 2021 held by Thailand Productivity Institute
  • Leadership Development Program Year 2020 held by True Corporation Public Company Limited

Major Experience

Mar 2023 - Present

Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division,

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Apr 2021 - Feb 2023

Chief Quality Assurance Officer,

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Mar 2014 - Mar 2021

Group Director - Retail Shop Management,

True Corporation Public Company Limited

May 2012 - Mar 2014

Director- Customer Management,

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Duties and Responsibilities of the Head of Compliance & Monitoring

The Board of Directors appointed Mrs. Oranuj Sookananchai as a Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division since 1 March 2023. Responsible for ensuring that the company's operations comply with applicable laws, regulations, and policies. The Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division has the following primary responsibilities:

  • Establish compliance policies and procedures that are aligned with applicable laws, regulations, and policies such as Code of Conduct, Anti-Corruption Policy, Business Partner Management, Culture of Integrity, etc.
  • Monitor and ensure that employees comply with compliance policies and procedures.
  • Develop and implement compliance training program for employees.
  • Audit and evaluate compliance performance.
  • Report compliance performance to the Board of Directors, Corporate Governance Committee and Audit Committee.

