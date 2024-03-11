True : Appendix 3 Information of the Head of the Internal Audit and Head of Compliance Units
Head of Internal Audit, True Corporation Public Company Limited
Vice President - Internal Audit of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
First Vice President - Internal Audit of B. Grimm Power Public Company Limited Vice President - Internal Audit of B. Grimm Power Public Company Limited
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)
Head of Internal Audit (as of 31 December 2023)
Ms. Warunya ChenpitayatonHead of Internal Audit
Age 42 years
Education
Bachelor's degree of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University Master of Science in Finance - International program, Chulalongkorn University Training
Knowledge 2023 and beyond, Bangkok Technology Workflows by ServiceNow
Grapa Telco Risk Hunters 2023
Empowering Innovation - A Generative AI with Microsoft & PwC 2023
Governance System for Fraud Detection by RIC 2023
Transform Analytics with Tableau AI Innovations 2023
Cybersecurity Motivation Seminar for Thailand by NCSA 2023
Data Governance from Theory to Action by PwC 2023
Code of Ethic for Certified Public Accountant (TFAC) 2023
Data Visualization & Storytelling with Tableau 2023
IIAT Annual Conference 2023 - Internal Audit in a Quick and ever-changing world
Telecoms World Asia 2023
Data Anaytics Bootcamp 2023
Major Experience
Mar 2023 - Present
2022 - Feb 2023
2020 - 2022
2017 - 2020
Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division (as of 31 December 2023)
Mrs. Oranuj Sookananchai
Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division
Age 59 years
Education
Master of Business Administration, Management, Kasetsart University
Master of Science, Computer Sciences, Western Michigan University
Bachelor of Science, Statistics and Computer, Thammasat University
Mini in Master of Telecommunication Management, Mahidol University
Modern Manager Program, Chulalongkorn University
Training
Ethical Leadership Program (ELP), Year 2023
held by Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC)
Leader as Coach Program, Year 2023
held by True Corporation Public Company Limited
Thailand Quality Award: TQA Assessor training, Year 2021 held by Thailand Productivity Institute
Leadership Development Program Year 2020 held by True Corporation Public Company Limited
Major Experience
Mar 2023 - Present
Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division,
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Apr 2021 - Feb 2023
Chief Quality Assurance Officer,
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Mar 2014 - Mar 2021
Group Director - Retail Shop Management,
True Corporation Public Company Limited
May 2012 - Mar 2014
Director- Customer Management,
True Corporation Public Company Limited
Duties and Responsibilities of the Head of Compliance & Monitoring
The Board of Directors appointed Mrs. Oranuj Sookananchai as a Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division since 1 March 2023. Responsible for ensuring that the company's operations comply with applicable laws, regulations, and policies. The Head of Compliance & Monitoring Division has the following primary responsibilities:
Establish compliance policies and procedures that are aligned with applicable laws, regulations, and policies such as Code of Conduct, Anti-Corruption Policy, Business Partner Management, Culture of Integrity, etc.
Monitor and ensure that employees comply with compliance policies and procedures.
Develop and implement compliance training program for employees.
Audit and evaluate compliance performance.
Report compliance performance to the Board of Directors, Corporate Governance Committee and Audit Committee.
