True Corporation Public Company Limited

Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

Appendix 4 Operating Assets and Overview of Allocation of Income, Taxes and Business Activities by Tax Jurisdiction

1. The Company and Subsidiaries' Major Assets

1.1 Property, plant and equipment

As at 31 December 2023, the Group have property, buildings and equipments used in business operations divided into 9 types.

Property, plant and equipment according to the consolidated financial statements amounting Baht 222,628 million or 29.89% of total assets. The details are as follows:

Net Book Value as at

List of assets

31 December 2023

Nature of holding

Commitment

(Baht Million)

1.

Land and land improvement

2,389

Ownership

Nil

2.

Building and improvement

2,474

Ownership

Nil

3.

Wireless network equipment

110,253

Ownership

Nil

4.

Multimedia network equipment

55,469

Ownership

Nil

5.

Power supply and computers

1,424

Ownership

Nil

6.

Pay - TV

918

Ownership

Nil

7. Furniture, fixtures and equipment

1,349

Ownership

Nil

8.

Vehicles

6

Ownership

Nil

9.

Work in progress

48,346

Ownership

Nil

Total

222,628

1.2 Right-of-use assets

As at 31 December 2023, the Group have right-of-use assets used in business operations divided into 4 types.

Right-of-use assets according to the consolidated financial statements amounting Baht

99,578 million or 13.37% of total assets. The details are as follows:

Net Book Value as at

List of assets

31 December 2023

(Baht Million)

1.

Properties

4,389

2.

Network equipment

93,700

3.

Lease transponder

174

4.

Vehicles

1,316

Total

99,578

Appendix 4

Operating Assets and

Page 1

Overview of Allocation of Income, Taxes and Business Activities by Tax Jurisdiction

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

1.3 Intangible assets

As at 31 December 2023, the Group have intangible assets used in business operations divided into 6 types.

Intangible assets according to the consolidated financial statement amounting Baht

142,850 million or 18.44% of total assets. The details are as follows:

Net Book Value as at

List of assets

31 December 2022

(Baht Million)

1.

Cost of Computer Software

17,962

2.

Trademark, Right and Licence

112,604

3.

Film and Program right

1,792

4.

Customer relationships

5,571

5.

Branding

2,229

6.

Work in progress

2,692

Total

142,850

Trademark, Right and license mainly consisting of

Spectrum License

As at 31 December 2023, the net book value of spectrum licence according to the consolidated financial statement amounting to Baht 107,988 million.

Rights

As at 31 December 2023, the net book value of rights according to the consolidated financial statement amounting to Baht 4,616 million, which right consist of trademark, etc.

2. Policy for Investment in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

The Company has an investment policy to directly invest in subsidiaries and associated companies as a major shareholder or invest through a subsidiary owned more than 90% of the total issued shares and/or have controlling power in those invested entities. In case conditions, competition in the market does not allow the Company to do so or the business operation need support from business partner, the Company will invest in the form of associated company. In this regard, the Board of Directors has mechanisms to supervise the business operation of subsidiaries and associated companies in order to preserve the interests in the investments as disclosed in "Report on Key Operating Results on Corporate Governance" under the topic of "Monitoring of the Operation of the Company's Subsidiaries and Affiliates".

Appendix 4

Operating Assets and

Page 2

Overview of Allocation of Income, Taxes and Business Activities by Tax Jurisdiction

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

Overview of allocation of income, taxes and business activities by tax jurisdiction

For the period from 1 March 2023 (Date of amalgamation) to 31 December 2023

Currency: Baht Million

Tax Jurisdiction

Revenues

Profit (Loss) Before

Income Tax Paid

Income Tax

Income Tax

(on cash basis)

Accrued - Current Year

Number of Employees *

Thailand

168,529

(12,551)

1,922

852

9,074

Foreign entities

545

(177)

4

-

267

* Number of full-time employees for True Corporation Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023

Appendix 4

Operating Assets and

Page 3

Overview of Allocation of Income, Taxes and Business Activities by Tax Jurisdiction

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 04:54:02 UTC.