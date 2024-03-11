Overview of Allocation of Income, Taxes and Business Activities by Tax Jurisdiction

99,578 million or 13.37% of total assets. The details are as follows:

Right-of-use assets according to the consolidated financial statements amounting Baht

As at 31 December 2023, the Group have right-of-use assets used in business operations divided into 4 types.

Property, plant and equipment according to the consolidated financial statements amounting Baht 222,628 million or 29.89% of total assets. The details are as follows:

As at 31 December 2023, the Group have property, buildings and equipments used in business operations divided into 9 types.

Appendix 4 Operating Assets and Overview of Allocation of Income, Taxes and Business Activities by Tax Jurisdiction

True Corporation Public Company Limited Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)

1.3 Intangible assets

As at 31 December 2023, the Group have intangible assets used in business operations divided into 6 types.

Intangible assets according to the consolidated financial statement amounting Baht

142,850 million or 18.44% of total assets. The details are as follows:

Net Book Value as at List of assets 31 December 2022 (Baht Million) 1. Cost of Computer Software 17,962 2. Trademark, Right and Licence 112,604 3. Film and Program right 1,792 4. Customer relationships 5,571 5. Branding 2,229 6. Work in progress 2,692 Total 142,850

Trademark, Right and license mainly consisting of

Spectrum License

As at 31 December 2023, the net book value of spectrum licence according to the consolidated financial statement amounting to Baht 107,988 million.

Rights

As at 31 December 2023, the net book value of rights according to the consolidated financial statement amounting to Baht 4,616 million, which right consist of trademark, etc.

2. Policy for Investment in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

The Company has an investment policy to directly invest in subsidiaries and associated companies as a major shareholder or invest through a subsidiary owned more than 90% of the total issued shares and/or have controlling power in those invested entities. In case conditions, competition in the market does not allow the Company to do so or the business operation need support from business partner, the Company will invest in the form of associated company. In this regard, the Board of Directors has mechanisms to supervise the business operation of subsidiaries and associated companies in order to preserve the interests in the investments as disclosed in "Report on Key Operating Results on Corporate Governance" under the topic of "Monitoring of the Operation of the Company's Subsidiaries and Affiliates".