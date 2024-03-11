True Corporation Public Company Limited
Annual Report 2023 (Form 56-1 One Report)
Appendix 4 Operating Assets and Overview of Allocation of Income, Taxes and Business Activities by Tax Jurisdiction
1. The Company and Subsidiaries' Major Assets
1.1 Property, plant and equipment
As at 31 December 2023, the Group have property, buildings and equipments used in business operations divided into 9 types.
Property, plant and equipment according to the consolidated financial statements amounting Baht 222,628 million or 29.89% of total assets. The details are as follows:
Net Book Value as at
List of assets
31 December 2023
Nature of holding
Commitment
(Baht Million)
1.
Land and land improvement
2,389
Ownership
Nil
2.
Building and improvement
2,474
Ownership
Nil
3.
Wireless network equipment
110,253
Ownership
Nil
4.
Multimedia network equipment
55,469
Ownership
Nil
5.
Power supply and computers
1,424
Ownership
Nil
6.
Pay - TV
918
Ownership
Nil
7. Furniture, fixtures and equipment
1,349
Ownership
Nil
8.
Vehicles
6
Ownership
Nil
9.
Work in progress
48,346
Ownership
Nil
Total
222,628
1.2 Right-of-use assets
As at 31 December 2023, the Group have right-of-use assets used in business operations divided into 4 types.
Right-of-use assets according to the consolidated financial statements amounting Baht
99,578 million or 13.37% of total assets. The details are as follows:
Net Book Value as at
List of assets
31 December 2023
(Baht Million)
1.
Properties
4,389
2.
Network equipment
93,700
3.
Lease transponder
174
4.
Vehicles
1,316
Total
99,578
1.3 Intangible assets
As at 31 December 2023, the Group have intangible assets used in business operations divided into 6 types.
Intangible assets according to the consolidated financial statement amounting Baht
142,850 million or 18.44% of total assets. The details are as follows:
Net Book Value as at
List of assets
31 December 2022
(Baht Million)
1.
Cost of Computer Software
17,962
2.
Trademark, Right and Licence
112,604
3.
Film and Program right
1,792
4.
Customer relationships
5,571
5.
Branding
2,229
6.
Work in progress
2,692
Total
142,850
Trademark, Right and license mainly consisting of
Spectrum License
As at 31 December 2023, the net book value of spectrum licence according to the consolidated financial statement amounting to Baht 107,988 million.
Rights
As at 31 December 2023, the net book value of rights according to the consolidated financial statement amounting to Baht 4,616 million, which right consist of trademark, etc.
2. Policy for Investment in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies
The Company has an investment policy to directly invest in subsidiaries and associated companies as a major shareholder or invest through a subsidiary owned more than 90% of the total issued shares and/or have controlling power in those invested entities. In case conditions, competition in the market does not allow the Company to do so or the business operation need support from business partner, the Company will invest in the form of associated company. In this regard, the Board of Directors has mechanisms to supervise the business operation of subsidiaries and associated companies in order to preserve the interests in the investments as disclosed in "Report on Key Operating Results on Corporate Governance" under the topic of "Monitoring of the Operation of the Company's Subsidiaries and Affiliates".
Overview of allocation of income, taxes and business activities by tax jurisdiction
For the period from 1 March 2023 (Date of amalgamation) to 31 December 2023
Currency: Baht Million
Tax Jurisdiction
Revenues
Profit (Loss) Before
Income Tax Paid
Income Tax
Income Tax
(on cash basis)
Accrued - Current Year
Number of Employees *
Thailand
168,529
(12,551)
1,922
852
9,074
Foreign entities
545
(177)
4
-
267
* Number of full-time employees for True Corporation Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023
