Bangkok, July 17th, 2024 - Thai football fans rejoice once again after TrueVisions secured the exclusive rights to live broadcast the Premier League, the world's number one football league, exclusively via its platform. Affirming TrueVisions as the "King of Sports," the leader in global sports content, it offers live coverage of all 380 matches of the new 2024/25 Premier League season in HD clarity with dual-language audio and Thai commentary by top Thai sports voices. Fans can enjoy every match live, cheering seamlessly across platforms, be it on TV with TrueVisions' satellite dish and cable network or on smart TV, smartphones and tablets via the new TrueVisions NOW app and TrueID app. Additionally, fans can experience live atmosphere, pre and post-match analysis, and highlights via various live broadcast channels, with the option to watch replays anytime, anywhere, with special features like TIME SHIFT to rewind favorite moments during live broadcasts. Don't miss the excitement of the new Premier League season starting August 17th exclusively on TrueVisions.

Mr. Ongard Prapakamol, Head of TrueVisions and Media, True Corporation Plc, said that "with football fever at its peak among Thai fans following the thrilling Euro 2024 tournament, TrueVisions reaffirms its commitment as the true 'King of Sports' by providing Thai football fans with a full and exhilarating experience of the world-class football league. By investing in the rights to broadcast the top-tier Premier League, we aim to satisfy Thai fans' passion with full access to all 380 matches across multiple platforms, including True Premier Football channels and True Sports channels, free for TrueVisions Platinum members and bundled with various family packages. Starting from just 499 Baht per month, fans can also opt for the special season-long package 'EPL SEASON PASS' for 4,500 Baht, ensuring continuous convenience in watching Premier League football anytime, anywhere via the TrueVisions NOW app on smart TV, smart devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV, starting from 599 Baht per month including TrueVisions Now POP package for 119 Baht per month."

TrueVisions aims to bring continuous joy to Thai sports fans by ensuring secure access to international sports broadcasts, thereby preventing risks associated with unauthorized websites or apps that may compromise user data. By emphasizing the importance of licensed content consumption, TrueVisions not only supports ongoing investments in content rights but also enhances Thailand's global image.

TrueVisions Satellite and Cable Systems

EPL Add-on package: Free viewing throughout the season for TrueVisions Platinum members, priced at 499 Baht for GOLD, SUPER FAMILY, SPORT FAMILY, SMART FAMILY, HAPPY FAMILY packages, valid until May 25th, 2025 available for subscription from July 17th, 2024.

"EPL Season Pass" package: Season-long subscription priced at 4,500 Baht for TrueVisions Platinum members, available for GOLD, SUPER FAMILY, SPORT FAMILY, SMART FAMILY, HAPPY FAMILY packages, valid until May 25th, 2025 available for subscription from July 17th to September 30th, 2024.

TrueVisions NOW app (new version)

Mr. Ongard further emphasized TrueVisions' commitment to bringing happiness to Thai sports fans by investing in content rights. This ensures that Thai viewers can watch live international sports broadcasts simultaneously with fans worldwide. The cost of these content rights is significant, and without private sector investment in Thailand, viewers might resort to risky, unauthorized websites or apps that could compromise their data security through unwanted advertisements or cyber attacks. This could lead to financial theft or further online scams. Therefore, it's crucial for everyone to prioritize licensed content viewing to protect consumers from cyber threats, sustain business investment in content rights, and uphold Thailand's international image positively.

EPL POP package: Priced at 599 Baht (normally 799 Baht), valid until May 25th, 2025 available for subscription from July 17th, 2024.

"EPL Season Pass POP" package: Priced at 5,490 Baht, valid until May 25th, 2025. Available for subscription from July 17th to August 31st, 2024.

TrueVisions Now App on TrueID

EPL LITE Package priced at 599 Baht (originally 799 Baht). Season ends on May 25th, 2025. Available for subscription from July 17, 2024 onwards.

EPL Season Pass Lite Package priced at 5,490 Baht. Season ends on May 25th, 2025. Available for subscription from July 17th to August 31st, 2024.

Cheer joyfully for the new 2024/25 Premier League season anytime, anywhere! Simply download the TrueVisions Now (New Version) app by searching "TrueVisions NOW" on the App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), and TV STORE including Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV. Alternatively, click https://truevisions-now.onelink.me/RQwi/zrw142fi. For more information about the new 2024/25 Premier League, click http://truevisions.co.th