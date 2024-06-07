Bangkok, June 7th, 2024 - Starting today, dtac customers can join True customers in experiencing an exclusive digital service on the newly revampedwww.true.th! True Corporation is committed to enhancing the digital experience, making life more convenient for both True and dtac customers. With the new and improvedwww.true.th, users can seamlessly conduct all their transactions online in one place. Whether paying bills for True or dtac accounts, family, or friends, subscribing to additional services, changing plans, purchasing extra packages, activating new numbers, or selecting auspicious numbers from renowned astrologers, everything can be done easily. Additionally, customers can shop for smartphones, cutting-edge gadgets, and lifestyle packages including movies, games, and content from TrueID and other leading partners at the best prices. This integration also combines special privileges from both True and dtac offering comprehensive lifestyle discounts from top brands. Customers will benefit from MARI, the intelligent AI assistant, available 24/7 to help with inquiries, recommend mobile devices, check balances, pay bills, report issues, and track various statuses. The newwww.true.th has been available since June 6, 2024, and customers can use their existing membership information to access the new site immediately.

Nititum Kovitgoolkri, Head of Product & Services Division Services at True Corporation Public Company Limited, emphasized that True Group, as a leading telecommunications and technology company, is committed to leveraging advanced technology to enhance service capabilities and elevate customer experience to a world-class level. By increasing efficiency and providing seamless service quality across all channels, True aims to develop a digital platform that allows True and dtac customers to conduct online transactions more conveniently and swiftly, akin to visiting a physical shop.

With the concept of providing limitless access to the digital lifestyle world, the newly revamped www.true.th website addresses all user needs and supports all devices, including computers, tablets, and smartphones, with top-notch security systems. The platform offers a wide range of digital services and personalized lifestyle benefits, such as paying bills for oneself, family, and friends, subscribing to additional services, changing plans, purchasing extra packages, activating new numbers, or selecting auspicious numbers from renowned astrologers.

Moreover, the accessibility of products and services has been enhanced through AI technology, which recommends suitable products and services for each customer. The platform also serves as a shopping hub for True and dtac products and services, offering lifestyle packages tailored to various preferences, such as gaming, senior, youth, and movie-watching packages, along with comprehensive content packages from TrueID and leading partners. Customers can also purchase smartphones, tablets, and cutting-edge gadgets with attractive promotions.

Additionally, True and dtac customers can enjoy exclusive benefits and discounts from various top brands, enhancing their shopping and lifestyle experiences. In this digital and AI era, True has further developed its intelligent assistant to provide more comprehensive services, offering accurate information and product recommendations. Customers can easily access one-stop services, such as purchasing products, reporting repairs, and receiving after-sales support online, 24/7.

Additionally, this year True and dtac plan to offer various forms of digital convenience to their users.

True and dtac customers can now enjoy an advanced, seamless, and more convenient digital experience today at www.true.th.

