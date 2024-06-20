Bangkok, 20 June 2024 - TrueBusiness, a leading comprehensive communications and digital solutions provider, continuously initiates new as-a-service solution models to propel digital transformation and increase competitive advantages for businesses, launching Thailand's first "Private Wi-Fi as a Service", a corporate grade private Wi-Fi solution on a monthly subscription basis. This solution is not only reducing businesses' CAPEX in Wi-Fi infrastructure, but also allow flexibility and scalability with capability to connect more endpoints and IoT devices within the network. The solution features end-to-end services covering Wi-Fi network design, installation, managed service and maintenance, and after-sale services, provided by professional consultants and specialists. Leveraging the partnership with HPE Aruba Networking, the global edge-to-cloud company under Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the solution provides a global standard enterprise-grade Wi-Fi network through the latest Wi-Fi 7 access points empowered by comprehensive AI-ready edge and Machine Learning technology. This enables enterprises to centralize network configuration and management, compute and analyze network usage data, and automatically optimize bandwidth and Wi-Fi spectrum to maximize overall network while saving energy. Private Wi-Fi as a Service solution can be applied in various business sectors such as industrial, financial, retail, and public and hospitality business. It is now available in 2 options which are an On-the-Shelf Wi-Fi, a simple and quick Wi-Fi solution suits for SMEs, and a Project-based Wi-Fi, a customized Wi-Fi service for large enterprises.

First time in Thailand, a-service enterprise-grade private Wi-Fi network infrastructure solution

Mr. Pichit Thunyodom, Chief Business Officer, True Corporation Plc. revealed that the hybrid workstyle and rapid changing of consumer behavior in the digital era are the key driving force for businesses to upgrade their network infrastructure both in workplace and customer service areas. Leveraging Wi-Fi network capability in enabling mobility and streamlining and facilitating online accessibility in the workplace and customer service areas, the network infrastructure replacement is not only enhancing the new workstyle, but also supporting customers' digital lifestyle, as well as providing robust connectivity for a broad range of IoT and digital devices. With the understanding of next generation businesses' requirements, TrueBusiness launches the "Private Wi-Fi as a Service", Thailand's first corporate grade private Wi-Fi solution available on a monthly basis. The new subscription model enables businesses to simply, conveniently and fast overlay Wi-Fi network infrastructure throughout the workplace and customer service areas, with quick service activation. This also reduces businesses' CAPEX in wireless network infrastructure installation, hardware, equipment upgrading and maintenance cost, as well as allows flexibility and scalability, and uplift capabilities to thrive and capture new business opportunities.

Collaborating with a global partner, Delivering End-to-End services with professional consultants

TrueBusiness combines expertise in providing network solutions for enterprises and its professional consultants and specialists with a deep understanding of corporate customers' needs to develop Private Wi-Fi as a Service. The solution highlights end-to-end services including network plan, design and installation, providing hardware and equipment, managed services and maintenance, and after-sale services. In collaboration with HPE Aruba, the leader in enterprise wireless network, TrueBusiness brings the best services with a global standard Wi-Fi network and the latest cutting-edge technology to corporate customers. Apart from Wi-Fi 6, the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology is provided to deliver the fastest wireless speed and uninterrupted connectivity with efficiency comparable to LAN, supporting businesses' requirements of high-speed and stable connection as well as digital and IoT devices integration. Private Wi-Fi as a Service serves the needs of enterprises looking for enterprise-grade private Wi-Fi, eliminating complexion of LAN cabling while increasing convenience and flexibility in working or providing customer service. Moreover, it enables enterprises to streamline Wi-Fi infrastructure to maximize network performance and increase flexibility to manage their network easily, conveniently and quickly.

Leveraging AI and ML for smart network and access points (APs) management

Mr. Prakun Laohakittikul, Country Director, Thailand, of HPE Aruba Networking, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company said "Collaborating with TrueBusiness, HPE Aruba, the leader in enterprise wireless network and a Leader in Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for 18 consecutive years, brings a global standard and expertise in enterprise internet network to uplift businesses experience with Private Wi-Fi as a Service solution. Besides connectivity via embedded the latest Wi-Fi standard high-capacity access points, enterprise customers can upgrade their wireless network management using a cloud-based platform to centralize configuration with a real-time control and visualization from one dashboard, maximizing benefits derived from network usage data analytics. A Machine Learning (ML) and AI-powered wireless solution increases network efficiency and security while reducing energy consumption. The key components are Aruba Airmatch, distributing channels to mitigate co-channel interference and automatically adjusting channel widths to maximize system capacity and overall network efficiency, Aruba ClientMatch, providing band steering to ensure suitable band distribution of each client, AP reassignment to provide best connectivity and performance, and load balancing to balance clients across APs on different channels, based upon the client load on the APs, and Aruba Green APutilizing AI and automatic system to dynamically enables, disables, or reduces functionality of an allocated AP for energy saving, reducing operating expenses and enhancing environmental sustainability."

Private Wi-Fi as a Service serves the needs of businesses of all sizes in various industries

Private Wi-Fi as a Service serves the needs of businesses in a variety sector such as industrial, financial, retail, education institution, and hospitality business. The solution is available in two options; 1) On-the-Shelf Wi-Fi, offering standard package of location survey, installation, suitable for SMEs to deploy wireless network infrastructure fast and easily, and 2) Project-based Wi-Fi, a customized Wi-Fi service for large enterprises looking for comprehensive wireless infrastructure with digital and IoT protocol support.

Enterprises interested in Private Wi-Fi as a Service can search for more details at https://truebusiness.truecorp.co.th or simply contact TrueBusiness call center at 1239.

