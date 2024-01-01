Boosting nationwide mobile signal for an improved New Year experience

January 1, 2024 - True Corporation has revealed fascinating insights into travel behaviors during the New Year period, utilizing their Mobility Data. This data includes details about how people moved around and used their mobile devices during the exciting period leading up to New Year 2024. Covering both True and dtac brands, the analysis highlights the top 10 provinces favored by Thai and foreign tourists, along with the most popular social media applications used. Notably, TrueID experienced a 20% increase. during the countdown to the Year of the Dragon on New Year's Eve.

During the New Year's Eve festival of 2024, True Corporation enhanced 5G and 4G signals at countdown event locations across Thailand. This was done to ensure maximum efficiency for True and dtac customers. Additionally, True Corporation deployed network engineer teams to various provincial event venues. The team at the AI Operation Center monitored network usage in real-time, 24 hours a day, coordinating with field teams at event sites, such as the Cell on Wheels (COW) teams, to adjust plans and ensure the highest efficiency of 5G and 4G throughout Thailand during the festival period.

Mr. Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer of True Corporation Plc, said, "This year marks the first time True and dtac have synergized their strengths for the maximum benefit of our customers, in both network quality and privileges. This coincides with the festive season, a time when Thai people resume traveling towards the year's end, along with an increase in foreign tourists and a higher number of immigrants. True team has ensured the readiness of our strong and fast nationwide internet signal to accommodate True and dtac customers during the year-end celebrations. During this period, we have utilized mobility data to analyze overall service quality, focusing on objectives and activities related to telecommunications for public benefit. This approach provides us with accurate information to rapidly develop our 5G, 4G, and WiFi networks, which also includes TrueOnline, our high-speed broadband home internet services. This efficiency is a result of the combined strengths of True and dtac, leading to over 9.4 million 5G users and indicating that our 5G network is the most preferred among Thais."

The statistics of 'TrueMove H' mobile phone usage during the New Year 2024 festivities are as follows:

Top 10 Thai Tourist Destinations: The top 10 most popular provinces among Thais, including tourists and those returning to their hometowns, based on Mobility Data from December 2023, are: 1. Buriram, 2. Nakhon Ratchasima, 3. Sisaket, 4. Surin, 5. Ubon Ratchathani, 6. Phetchabun, 7. Chaiyaphum, 8. Roi Et, 9. Nakhon Sawan, 10. Kalasin.

Thai People's Rising Star Province: The most popular province for Thai people to travel through during the New Year period, with the highest growth rate, is Chai Nat Province, which saw an increase of about 30%. Top 10 Foreign Tourist Destinations: Based on Mobility Data from December 2023, the top 10 most popular provinces among foreign tourists, including international travelers, are: 1. Chiang Rai, 2. Phuket, 3. Surat Thani, 4. Krabi, 5. Chonburi, 6. Phang Nga, 7. Rayong, 8. Songkhla, 9. Phetchaburi, 10. Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Foreign Tourist's Rising Star Province : Chiang Rai, with a 400% increase in popularity, is the fastest-growing destination among Thais in the Year of the Dragon. Most Popular Apps during the New Year Countdown : 1. Facebook, 2. Google, 3. YouTube, 4. LINE, 5. KBank, 6. Instagram, 7.TikTok, 8. ITunes, 9. AppleMap, 10. X (Twitter). Peak Hour: Mobile phone usage peaks between 21:00 and 22:00 on December 31st, 2023.

The statistics of 'dtac' mobile phone usage during the New Year 2024 festivities are as follows:

Top 10 Thai Tourist Destinations: The top 10 most popular provinces among Thais, including tourists and those returning to their hometowns, based on Mobility Data from December 2023, are: 1. Nakhon Ratchasima, 2. Chonburi, 3. Chiang Mai, 4. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, 5. Phetchaburi, 6. Kanchanaburi, 7. Phetchabun, 8. Khon Kaen, 9. Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10. Ubon Ratchathani.

Thai People's Rising Star Province: Loei, with a 35% increase in popularity, stands out as the fastest-growing destination among Thais for the Year of the Dragon. Top 10 Foreign Tourist Destinations: Based on Mobility Data from December 2023, the top 10 most popular provinces among foreign tourists, including international travelers, are:1. Phuket, 2. Songkhla, 3. Tak, 4. Chonburi, 5. Surat Thani, 6. Krabi, 7. Satun, 8. Chiang Mai, 9. Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10. Phang Nga.

Foreign Tourist's Rising Star Province : Satun, with a 70% increase in popularity, is the fastest-growing destination among Thais in the Year of the Dragon. Most Popular Apps during the New Year Countdown : 1. Facebook, 2. YouTube, 3. Instagram, 4. LINE, 5. Google Maps, 6. WhatsApp, 7. TikTok, 8. X (Twitter), 9. Lazada 10. Shopee . Peak Hour: Mobile phone usage peaks between 21:00 and 22:00 on December 31st, 2023.

Moreover, based on the mobile usage data of TrueMove H and dtac customers, it has been observed that the TrueID application experienced the most significant growth, approximately 20%, during the New Year period.

To express gratitude and bring joy to Thai customers during the festive season of New Year 2024, True Corporation has prepared gifts for customers as part of the 'True5G Happiness Express, Fast Strong Signals Nationwide' campaign. TrueMove H and dtac customers can participate in the AR activity called 'Happiness Express: Capture the Happiness in the Sky to Win Free Gifts Nationwide.' Simply use the dtac app or TrueID and activate the camera to capture the sky. When you spot the duo-presenters 'Nine-Baifern,' tap to win gifts, including free dining and shopping vouchers from leading stores nationwide. This promotion is available from today until January 31st, 2024.