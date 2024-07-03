Bangkok, July 3rd , 2024 - True Corporation Plc announces a collaboration with Siam Piwat and Conexus to deliver an exceptional travel experience for international tourists. Customers who purchase TrueMove H Tourist SIM or activate TrueMove H roaming signal can apply for the ONESIAM TOURIST CARD, receiving discounts of over 20,000 Baht when shopping at Siam Piwat shopping centers from now until the end of 67. Additionally, Thai tourists who are ONESIAM SuperApp members and fulfill certain conditions can receive a free GO Travel Asia & Australia SIM (6GB for 10 days) until 29 July 67. These services are available at all 5 Siam Piwat shopping centers: Siam Discovery, Siam Center, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

Mr.Tanaphon Manavutiveth, Chief Marketing Officer, True Corporation Plc, said that , "to deliver a world-class experience to customers across all digital lifestyles, particularly in the booming digital travel trend, True Corporation is collaborating with leading global partners through Conexus, such as Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd., from Taiwan, KT Corporation from South Korea, and other partners including China Mobile International (Thailand), provider of CMLink, and Siam Piwat shopping centers. This partnership aims to provide exclusive privileges beyond expectations. For international tourists purchasing TrueMove H Tourist SIM or activating TrueMove H roaming signal and applying for the ONESIAM TOURIST CARD, they will receive special discounts at all 5 Siam Piwat shopping centers: Siam Discovery, Siam Center, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, totaling over 20,000 Baht. Additionally, Thai tourists who are ONESIAM SuperApp members and meet certain conditions will receive a free GO Travel Asia & Australia SIM (6GB for 10 days), along with numerous other exclusive benefits. This reaffirms TrueMove H as Thailand's top-ranked best network, compatible with over 700 networks worldwide."

Mr.Panthep Nilasinthop, Chief Customer Officer, Siam Piwat Co.,Ltd. stated, "This collaboration with True and leading global partners marks a significant enhancement of our business capabilities towards shared success. It aims to deliver experiences that exceed expectations for tourists visiting Thailand, aligning with our strategy of 'Co-create & Collaboration to Win,' which is at the core of expanding our Global Ecosystem. Siam Piwat, as a leader in global destination development, is committed to continuously offering innovative experiences. The ONESIAM SuperApp will facilitate seamless connectivity to our services, enabling customers to access all our shopping centers and exclusive privileges. This reinforces our position as 'Top of Mind,' capturing the hearts of both Thai and global customers. Additionally, we aim to promote tourism to make Thailand a must-visit destination globally."

Exclusive privileges for customers using TrueMove H Tourist SIM or activating TrueMove H roaming signal:

Receive discounts totaling over 20,000 Baht when applying for the ONESIAM TOURIST CARD at Information Counters in all 4 Siam Piwat shopping centers.

Enjoy up to 30% discount at over 200 participating brands at Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

Access free Tourist Lounge service for 2 hours at Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM.

Get an instant 5% discount on True Coffee's ancient menu when purchasing TrueMove H Tourist SIM at TrueShop and dtac Shop, specifically at Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM.

Receive a free 500 Baht discount voucher from ICONCRAFT at ICONSIAM with a minimum purchase of 3,000

Receive a free A4-size photo and frame valued at 450 Baht when taking a family photo in Thai traditional costume package at SOOKSIAM, ICONSIAM.

*Conditions for SHOP Your Journey, an exciting shopping campaign leading to Hong Kong with prizes worth over 2.1 million Baht:

Accumulate spending of 1,000,000 Baht or more per day to qualify for:

Cathay Pacific e-Cash Voucher valued at 10,000 Baht

Times Square e-Voucher, Hong Kong valued at HK$1,000

Receive True GO Travel Asia and Australia SIM (6GB for 10 days) valued at 399 Baht

Top 10 spenders accumulating a minimum of 2,000,000 Baht throughout the campaign will receive:

Cathay Pacific e-Cash Voucher valued at 20,000 Baht

Times Square Gift Card, Hong Kong valued at HK$2,000

True GO Travel Asia and Australia SIM (6GB for 10 days) valued at 399 Baht

About Conexus Mobile Alliance:

The Conexus Mobile Alliance was established in April 2006 through the collaboration of leading mobile service providers in Asia. Its primary mission is to develop and promote international telecommunications and business communications to ensure efficiency and convenience for the customers of its member companies. Currently, Conexus has a customer base of over 371 million people. Conexus aims to develop its members' businesses, including Voice, Video, and Data Roaming services, through the members' 4G and 5G networks.

At present, there are nine leading telecommunications service provider members in the Asia region, including:

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd., Taiwan

Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Indonesia

KT Corporation, South Korea

NTT Docomo, Inc., Japan

Smart Communications, Inc., Philippines

StarHub Limited, Singapore

VNPT International, Vietnam

True Corporation Public Company Limited, Thailand

For more details, visit https://www.true.th/international/roaming.

About China Mobile International:

China Mobile International (CMI), a subsidiary of China Mobile, is the largest telecommunications provider in China in terms of network and user base. China Mobile wholly owns CMI, which was established in December 2010 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to develop services to meet the continuously growing demands of the global telecommunications market. Currently, CMI operates in 22 countries across all regions of the world and owns more than 40 terrestrial and submarine cable systems worldwide. It has over 39 terabytes of international bandwidth and 164 points of presence (POPs). From its beginnings in Hong Kong, CMI has significantly expanded its global internet data center operations to create a robust network for cloud-based data center services. With strong support from China Mobile, CMI is a highly trusted business partner for providing comprehensive international telecommunications services, including diverse solutions for international business customers, telecommunications operators, and general mobile users.

#TruemoveH #TrueDtacTouristSIM #ThailandTouristSIM #TrueDtacGOTravel #TrueDtacGOTravelGOได้มากกว่า #TrueMoveHXCMLink

#SiamPiwat #ONESIAMSuperApp #ONESIAMTOURIST