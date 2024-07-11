Bangkok, July 11th, 2024 - True Corporation Plc has implemented aggressive measures to support the government in addressing cybersecurity threats, utilizing AI and Data Analytics technology It analyzes and processes SIM registration data to identify and mitigate risks of misuse. This proactive approach aims to filter and prevent up to 500,000 risky SIMs annually from being used for illicit activities. It also tightened sales regulations, requiring immediate SIM registration, and imposed penalties on non-compliant distributors, resulting in the cancellation of over 500 partnerships.

Mr Chakkrit Urairat, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, True Corporation said that amid the diverse and impactful expansion of cybersecurity threats affecting the Thai population, the company has been proactive. True has actively supported every government initiative against online fraud.

Utilize AI technology and data analytics to screen SIM cards for cybersecurity protection

This time, True Corporation has elevated its proactive measures to a critical priority within the company. By leveraging both human and technological resources to prevent and mitigate the misuse of SIM cards and numbers as tools for cybercrime that could directly impact the country's economy. These proactive measures include stringent sales regulations requiring immediate SIM registration. Additionally, True has implemented efficient AI and Data Analytics technologies to scrutinize and process registrations of SIM cards posing risks for misuse. They have successfully halted the distribution of such SIM cards in the market, potentially reducing the number of SIMs used unlawfully by up to 500,000 per year. Furthermore, they utilize AI and Data Analytics to analyze usage behaviors of SIM cards and numbers, tailoring service packages that are less conducive to exploitation by cybercriminals.

Enhance strict regulations to control partners who violate rules

In addition, True Corporation has strengthened measures to collaborate with sub-dealers by clearly defining practices for SIM inspection and registration. If violations are identified, the company takes immediate action starting with warnings, reducing sales incentives, and ultimately terminating partnerships. Recently, they have already terminated over 500 partnerships. These measures are designed to prevent the misuse of SIM cards and ensure the personal data security of both True and dtac customers. Furthermore, True works closely with government officials; upon discovering groups attempting to fraudulently purchase SIM cards from stores within malls, they promptly notify the police for immediate action.

Confident in the proactive measures to reduce cybersecurity risks and increase the number of quality customers

True Corporation is confident that these proactive measures will enhance the efficiency of SIM registration, prevent misuse of SIM cards and numbers for unlawful purposes, and reduce cybersecurity threats currently faced by the public. This initiative aims to lighten the workload for all sectors in safeguarding against and combating cybercrimes. Moreover, it is expected to positively impact the growth of quality customers and contribute to the advancement of the digital economy.

