True welcomed a visiting delegation from the Mahitala Dhibesra Institute and the Foundation for Good Governance on Medical , showcasing highlights of integrated digital technology to enhance the capabilities of modern medicine with limitless boundaries

Bangkok July 5th, 2024 - The Mahitala Dhibesra Institue and the Medical Governance Foundation, represented by Air Marshal Dr. Ittaporn Kanacharoen, Secretary of The Medical Council of Thailand and Director of Mahitala Dhibesra institute, (5th from left, standing) brought a delegation of participants from the "Medical Governance Certificate for Senior Executives" special course and the "Medical Leadership Certificate" first cohort to visit and observe digital technology and innovations. These innovations play a crucial role in enhancing access to medical services for Thai people, alleviating the workload of medical personnel, and elevating the country's public health standards.

Mr. Natwut Amornvivat, Chairman of the Board of True Corporation Public Company Limited, (5th from right, standing) and Mr. Ekaraj Panjavinin, Chief Digital Officer of True Corporation Public Company Limited, (4th from left, standing) along with the management team, welcomed the delegation and shared knowledge and experiences in implementing digital technology and True's comprehensive ecosystem. They supported public health initiatives by showcasing Telemedicine, Generative AI, Internet of Things (IoT) connected smart devices, and Medical Robots supported by cloud and data center infrastructure. These technologies are crucial in advancing all aspects of the medical industry, improving patient care efficiency, and promoting medical research and development. These efforts help enhance the quality of life for Thai people, making it more convenient, safer, and better.

Additionally, the delegation toured True Digital Park, the largest tech and startup hub in ASEAN, renowned for its comprehensive ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs. It serves as a knowledge hub that attracts tech talent from around the world, fostering an environment conducive to innovation. They also visited the True IDC Experience Center, which offers insights into the operations of data centers and cloud technologies, providing opportunities for consultation and knowledge exchange with expert teams. Lastly, they explored the True & ZTE Innovation Center, which delivers limitless capabilities, including high-performance computing, extensive 5G wireless optical networks, AI technology, smart factories, and various 5G applications, all located at True Digital Park.