True : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting, the Date fixed for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, issuance and offering of debentures, and Dividend Payment

Ref: TRUE-SEC 007/2564

25th February 2021

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject:Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting, the Date fixed for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders and Dividend Payment

1. Details of issuance and offering of debentures

2. Agenda of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 2/2564 held on 25th February 2021 has passed the following important resolutions:

1. Proposed to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "shareholders' meeting") for approval of the appropriation of the Company's net profit for the Year 2020 as a legal reserve according to the law in the amount of Baht 306,826,617.07 which is equal to 5 percent of the net profit for the year 2020 and the dividend payment from the Company's net profit for the Year 2020 at the rate of Baht 0.07 per share, totaling Baht 2,334,093,671.07 of dividend. The date on which the shareholders who are entitled to receive the dividend are determined (Record Date for determination of the dividend receipt) is 15th March 2021, and the dividend shall be paid on 28th May 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders' meeting.

2. Proposed to the shareholders' meeting for approval of the issuance and offering of debentures, details are as appeared in the Enclosure No.1.

3. Determined the date of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders to be 28th April 2021 at 2.00 p.m., at the Auditorium Room on the 21st Floor, True Tower, located at No.18 Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok. Details of the agenda are as appeared in the Enclosure No.2. The date on which the shareholders who are entitled to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders are determined (Record Date) is 15th March 2021.

4. Authorized Mr. Natwut Amornvivat, President (Co); or Mr. Manat Manavutiveth,

President (Co); or Dr. Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, President (Co); or Mrs. Rangsinee Sujaritsunchai, Company Secretary, to have the power under the limitation of law to perform any acts relating to the convening and organizing of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the Year 2021 including to amend or add the date, time, venue and agenda of the said shareholders meeting.

Enclosure No. 1

Details of issuance and offering of debentures

In the Year 2021, to enable the Company to issue new debentures to fund the Company's normal operations and to finance the investment or business expansion as well as to refinance existing debt or to use as working capital, the Company would like to propose to raise funds by issuing and offering debentures with the offering amount (at par value) by not exceeding an additional Baht 30,000 million (or its equivalent amount in any other currency), and when calculated with the aggregated amount of all outstanding debentures at par value issued by the Company at any time, the total offering amount shall not exceed Baht 180,000 million (or its equivalent amount in any other currency). In this regard, the Board of Directors Meeting of True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") No.2/2564 held on 25th February 2021 has concurred with the Finance Committee's recommendation and passed the resolutions to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the Year 2021 for approval of the issuance and offering of debentures as per following details:

Type:

Any and all types or categories of debentures, including without limitation, name-registered debentures or bearer debentures, secured or unsecured debentures and subordinated or unsubordinated debentures, with or without debentureholders' representative, as appropriate, subject to market conditions or any other factors at the time of each issuance and offering of the debentures.

Amount:

The additional principal amount of the debentures (at par value) proposed for approval this time shall not exceed Baht 30,000 million (or its equivalent amount in any other currency). The offering amount for approval is an additional amount to the previous offering amount of not exceeding Baht 150,000 million (or its equivalent amount in any other currency) which have been approved by the Company's previous shareholders meetings; and when calculated with the aggregated amount of all outstanding debentures issued by the Company (at par value), at any given time, shall in aggregate not exceed Baht 180,000 million (or its equivalent amount in any other currency.) In this respect, the principal amount of the debentures redeemed and purchased by the Company in any case shall be counted towards the available principal amount of the debentures that can be issued and offered by the Company (Revolving Principal Basis).

In the event that the Company issues debentures to refinance the existing debentures (issuance of new debentures to repay or replace existing debentures), the principal amount of the existing debentures to be redeemed on the issue and offering date of the new debentures issued to refinance such existing debentures shall not be counted as part of the total principal amount of the existing debentures which have not beenredeemed in the calculation of the available principal amount of the debentures that can be issued and offered by the Company.

Purpose:

To be utilized for any or collective of the following objectives: funding normal operations, financing the investment, business expansion, refinancing existing debt, using as working capital of the Company and its subsidiaries or other purposes as the Board of Directors of the Company deemed appropriate.

Currency:

Baht and any other currencies

Interest:

To be determined, subject to market conditions at the time of each issuance and offering of the debentures

Tenure:

Except for perpetual debentures, the debentures to be issued by the Company shall have tenure of not exceeding 20 years from their respective issue dates. In the case of the perpetual debentures, the tenure and maturity date of the debentures shall be determined in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Capital Market Supervisory Board, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Office of the SEC") and other relevant authorities.

Early Redemption:

The Company may or may not have the right to redeem prior to their respective maturity dates, and the debentureholders may or may not have the right to require the Company to redeem, the debentures prior to their respective maturity dates, depending on the terms and conditions of the relevant debentures.

Offering:

The debentures may wholly or partially be offered, in Thailand or any foreign market, by way of public offering or through private placement, and may be offered to high net-worth investors or institutional investors or any person(s) and investor(s) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992), as amended, and relevant rules and regulations of the Capital Market Supervisory Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and any other related governmental agencies, as well as other relevant regulations which are in force at the time of each of issuance and offering of the debentures. The debentures may be issued and offered in single or multiple offerings and in one or several tranches, and may be issued and offered in substitution of the then outstanding debentures, depending on the funding requirement of the Company and at its sole discretion.

In this regard, the Board of Directors or the authorized directors of the Company or the person(s) entrusted by the Board of Directors or the authorized directors shall be authorized to have the power to take any actions necessary for, and relevant to, the issuance and offering of the debentures in compliance with the relevant laws and rules, including but not limited to, determining and amending arrangements, details and other terms and conditions of the