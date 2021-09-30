True Public : Notification of the investment in ZAPGROUP INC.

(-Translation-)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 028/2564

30th September 2021

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Notification of the investment in ZAPGROUP INC.

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify that True Digital Group Company Limited ("True Digital Group"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company's Group, has invested in ZAPGROUP INC. ("ZAP"), a company in the Republic of the Philippines which engaged in privilege and online-to-offline platforms, in the proportion of 70.00% of ZAP's total issued shares for a consideration of USD 4,781,961.11 or approximately Baht 162,793,736.656 (calculated from the Bank of Thailand's exchange rate as at 29th September 2021, 1 USD = 34.0433 Baht). The objective of this investment is to strengthen the Company's digital offerings and to gain potential future return on investment.

Consequently, ZAP become the Company's new subsidiary. After this investment, ZAP's shareholder structure is as follows;

Shareholders Shareholding Percentage 1. True Digital Group Company Limited 70.00% 2. Dustin Clifford C. Cheng 9.15% 3. Terence Y. Lok 9.15% 4. Angelique Auhra Chua Uy 9.15% 5. Jan Vincent E Liwanag 2.13% 6. Jose Alfonso Manrique 0.42%

This transaction is not regarded as a connected transaction and the transaction size is not considered as a major acquisition of assets according to the regulations of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. In this regard, the highest transaction size is 0.026 percent according to the total value of consideration criteria based on the latest reviewed consolidated financial statements of the Company Group as of 30th June 2021. Moreover, when aggregating the size of such transaction with the size of the asset acquisition transactions which occurred during a period of the past six months, the total transaction size is equivalent to 0.107 percent according to the total value of consideration criteria.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Ms. Yupa Leewongcharoen

Group Chief Financial Officer