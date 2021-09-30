Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. True Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRUE   TH0375010Z06

TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TRUE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

True Public : Notification of the investment in ZAPGROUP INC.

09/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(-Translation-)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 028/2564

30th September 2021

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Notification of the investment in ZAPGROUP INC.

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify that True Digital Group Company Limited ("True Digital Group"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company's Group, has invested in ZAPGROUP INC. ("ZAP"), a company in the Republic of the Philippines which engaged in privilege and online-to-offline platforms, in the proportion of 70.00% of ZAP's total issued shares for a consideration of USD 4,781,961.11 or approximately Baht 162,793,736.656 (calculated from the Bank of Thailand's exchange rate as at 29th September 2021, 1 USD = 34.0433 Baht). The objective of this investment is to strengthen the Company's digital offerings and to gain potential future return on investment.

Consequently, ZAP become the Company's new subsidiary. After this investment, ZAP's shareholder structure is as follows;

Shareholders

Shareholding Percentage

1.

True Digital Group Company Limited

70.00%

2.

Dustin Clifford C. Cheng

9.15%

3.

Terence Y. Lok

9.15%

4.

Angelique Auhra Chua Uy

9.15%

5.

Jan Vincent E Liwanag

2.13%

6.

Jose Alfonso Manrique

0.42%

This transaction is not regarded as a connected transaction and the transaction size is not considered as a major acquisition of assets according to the regulations of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. In this regard, the highest transaction size is 0.026 percent according to the total value of consideration criteria based on the latest reviewed consolidated financial statements of the Company Group as of 30th June 2021. Moreover, when aggregating the size of such transaction with the size of the asset acquisition transactions which occurred during a period of the past six months, the total transaction size is equivalent to 0.107 percent according to the total value of consideration criteria.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Ms. Yupa Leewongcharoen

Group Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:22aTRUE PUBLIC : Notification of the investment in ZAPGROUP INC.
PU
09/27TRUE PUBLIC : Proposal for Agenda Item and Director Nominee in advance for the Annual Gene..
PU
09/17NOTIFICATION OF THE RESOLUTION OF TH : the Appointment of the Audit Committee
PU
09/17True Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/16True Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
08/11True Corporation Public Company Limited agreed to acquire a 19% stake in EGG Digital Co..
CI
07/19TRUE : Change of Director
PU
07/19True Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
06/18TRUE : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
06/04Thai food delivery startup Line Man Wongnai seeks new investment, eyes IPO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 141 B 4 168 M 4 168 M
Net income 2021 -1 038 M -30,7 M -30,7 M
Net Debt 2021 240 B 7 080 M 7 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 -113x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 133 B 3 929 M 3 941 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
True Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4,00 THB
Average target price 3,52 THB
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suphachai Chearavanont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anat Mekpaiboonvatana Co-President
Sarit Jinnasith Co-President
William Harris Group Chief Financial Officer
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.28%3 929
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.81%225 140
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.97%134 775
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.33%123 627
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%100 799
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.26%96 632