PeopleReady : Teams up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan's (RLL) Takuma Sato for Indy 500

Staffing leader driving home mission of connecting people and work

With race day just around the corner for the first Indianapolis 500 without fans in the stands, PeopleReady is driving home its mission of connecting people and work with the millions of race fans viewing the event remotely from across the U.S. and around the globe. The staffing leader is the partner of one of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s (RLL) star drivers, Takuma Sato (#30), who won the Indianapolis 500 in 2017. RLL is a premier racing team co-owned by Indy car racing legend Bobby Rahal, TV icon David Letterman and entrepreneur Michael Lanigan.

“PeopleReady is excited to make our debut at one of the largest and most talked-about sporting events of the year,” said Taryn Owen, President of PeopleReady. “We’re proud to be part of an experience that is safely bringing millions of people together to have fun during a difficult time when many have experienced job loss. By taking our brand center stage with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, we can engage race fans and their family members and let them know PeopleReady is here to help them find job opportunities in their communities.”

“As much of the nation, and so many race fans, face job losses and economic challenges, we’re excited to be partnering with PeopleReady, a leading company in helping people find the work they need during these crucial times,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL. “PeopleReady has a long history of supporting businesses, workers and communities. We’re proud to have such a mission-driven company as a part of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team and partner of Takuma Sato.”

PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to connect to job opportunities: via app (JobStack), online (www.peopleready.com/welcome), and in person (at all 600+ PeopleReady branches across the nation) with social distancing measures in place.

The Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 23, with live coverage beginning at 1pm ET on NBC.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE:TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform, PeopleReady serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 300,000 people to work each year, operating more than 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Hilliard, Ohio and Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2020, the team will compete in their 29th year of open wheel competition and attempt to add to their 28 wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice – their 32 poles, 102 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. Since 2014, BMW Team RLL has competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and has brought their total to 21 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 79 podium finishes as well as a second place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017.

