Transcript : TrueBlue, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2023

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Boats
Education
Smart City
Luxury
The Vegan Market
Let's all cycle!
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Luxury
Ageing Population
Europe's family businesses
Let's all cycle!
Gold and Silver
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
TrueBlue, Inc.
News
Summary
TBI
US89785X1019
TRUEBLUE, INC.
(TBI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
17.28
USD
-0.97%
04:31p
Trueblue : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15p
TRUEBLUE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:11p
Trueblue, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : TrueBlue, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2023
04/24/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Greetings, and welcome to the TrueBlue First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about TRUEBLUE, INC.
04:31p
Trueblue : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15p
TRUEBLUE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04:11p
Trueblue, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
04:08p
Earnings Flash (TBI) TRUEBLUE Reports Q1 Revenue $465.3M, vs. Street Est of $465.3M
MT
04:06p
TrueBlue Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/20
PeopleScout Named a Leader in All Categories in NelsonHall's 2023 NEAT Vendor Evaluatio..
PR
04/17
Staff Management | SMX Celebrates 35th Anniversary
PR
04/10
TrueBlue to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/10
TrueBlue Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
PR
04/10
TrueBlue Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRUEBLUE, INC.
2022
BMO Capital Adjusts TrueBlue's Price Target to $21 from $18, Keeps Market Perform Ratin..
MT
2022
Baird Adjusts TrueBlue's Price Target to $28 From $36, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
2022
BMO Capital Downgrades TrueBlue to Market Perform From Outperform; Price Target is $20
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
2 025 M
-
-
Net income 2023
18,3 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
139 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
30,6x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
554 M
554 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,25x
Nbr of Employees
6 500
Free-Float
98,8%
More Financials
Chart TRUEBLUE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUEBLUE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
17,28 $
Average target price
22,00 $
Spread / Average Target
27,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven C. Cooper
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taryn R. Owen
President & Chief Operating Officer
Derrek L. Gafford
Treasurer & Vice President
Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi
Chairman
Jeffrey S. Dirks
Chief Information & Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TRUEBLUE, INC.
-10.88%
559
RANDSTAD N.V.
-10.78%
10 191
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
-0.72%
7 776
ADECCO GROUP AG
-0.43%
5 677
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-4.67%
4 568
MANPOWERGROUP INC.
-10.36%
3 788
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
Slave