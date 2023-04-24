Advanced search
    TBI   US89785X1019

TRUEBLUE, INC.

(TBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
17.28 USD   -0.97%
04:31pTrueblue : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pTRUEBLUE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:11pTrueblue, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transcript : TrueBlue, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2023

04/24/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Greetings, and welcome to the TrueBlue First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host,...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 025 M - -
Net income 2023 18,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 554 M 554 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart TRUEBLUE, INC.
Duration : Period :
TrueBlue, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUEBLUE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,28 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven C. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taryn R. Owen President & Chief Operating Officer
Derrek L. Gafford Treasurer & Vice President
Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi Chairman
Jeffrey S. Dirks Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUEBLUE, INC.-10.88%559
RANDSTAD N.V.-10.78%10 191
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-0.72%7 776
ADECCO GROUP AG-0.43%5 677
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.67%4 568
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-10.36%3 788
