Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TrueBlue, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBI   US89785X1019

TRUEBLUE, INC.

(TBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
19.16 USD   +1.38%
04:25pTrueBlue Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:24pTRUEBLUE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pTRUEBLUE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : TrueBlue, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022

07/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TrueBlue Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Derrek Gafford, Executive Vice President and Chief...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about TRUEBLUE, INC.
04:25pTrueBlue Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:24pTRUEBLUE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pTRUEBLUE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:16pTRUEBLUE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04:15pTRUEBLUE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
04:08pTrueBlue Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:07pEarnings Flash (TBI) TRUEBLUE Posts Q2 Revenue $569.3M
MT
04:07pEarnings Flash (TBI) TRUEBLUE Posts Q2 EPS $0.82
MT
07/19SKILLED TRADES LABOR SCARCITY : Workforce Aging as Fewer Recruits Enter Trades
PR
07/14TRUEBLUE, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRUEBLUE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 375 M - -
Net income 2022 59,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 18,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 635 M 635 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TRUEBLUE, INC.
Duration : Period :
TrueBlue, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUEBLUE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,16 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven C. Cooper Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derrek L. Gafford Treasurer & Vice President
Jeffrey S. Dirks Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi Lead Independent Director
Colleen Birdnow Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUEBLUE, INC.-31.70%626
RANDSTAD N.V.-16.12%9 412
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-30.91%8 380
ADECCO GROUP AG-28.05%6 060
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.53%4 722
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-22.22%3 992