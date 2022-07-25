Log in
Equities
United States
Nyse
TrueBlue, Inc.
News
Summary
TBI
US89785X1019
TRUEBLUE, INC.
(TBI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
19.16
USD
+1.38%
04:25p
TrueBlue Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:24p
TRUEBLUE
: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18p
TRUEBLUE
: REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : TrueBlue, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
07/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TrueBlue Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Derrek Gafford, Executive Vice President and Chief...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TRUEBLUE, INC.
05/26
BMO Capital Downgrades TrueBlue to Market Perform From Outperform; Price Target is $20
MT
2021
Baird Adjusts TrueBlue's Price Target to $35 From $31, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
2021
TRUEBLUE
: BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target for TrueBlue to $38 From $32, Maintains Outper..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
2 375 M
-
-
Net income 2022
59,2 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
18,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
635 M
635 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,26x
EV / Sales 2023
0,23x
Nbr of Employees
6 400
Free-Float
97,7%
Chart TRUEBLUE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUEBLUE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
19,16 $
Average target price
29,33 $
Spread / Average Target
53,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Steven C. Cooper
Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derrek L. Gafford
Treasurer & Vice President
Jeffrey S. Dirks
Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi
Lead Independent Director
Colleen Birdnow Brown
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TRUEBLUE, INC.
-31.70%
626
RANDSTAD N.V.
-16.12%
9 412
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
-30.91%
8 380
ADECCO GROUP AG
-28.05%
6 060
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-16.53%
4 722
MANPOWERGROUP INC.
-22.22%
3 992
