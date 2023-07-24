TrueBlue, Inc. is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers general, industrial and skilled trade staffing throughout the United States of America (U.S.), Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company serves a range of industries that include construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy. The PeopleScout segment offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), talent advisory services and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a variety of industries, primarily in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. It tailors its services based on individual client needs, including sourcing, screening, hiring and onboarding, to improve the candidate experience and regulatory compliance. The PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

Sector Employment Services