Equities TBI US89785X1019
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-07-24 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.29 USD
|+1.11%
|-0.38%
|-6.59%
|Jul. 24
|Earnings Flash (TBI) TRUEBLUE Reports Q2 Revenue $475.6M, vs. Street Est of $496.1M
|MT
|Jul. 24
|Earnings Flash (TBI) TRUEBLUE Reports Q2 EPS $0.17, vs. Street Est of $0.22
|MT
Transcript : TrueBlue, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 24, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Greetings, and welcome to the TrueBlue Second Quarter 2023 Earning...
Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc. is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers general, industrial and skilled trade staffing throughout the United States of America (U.S.), Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company serves a range of industries that include construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy. The PeopleScout segment offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), talent advisory services and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a variety of industries, primarily in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. It tailors its services based on individual client needs, including sourcing, screening, hiring and onboarding, to improve the candidate experience and regulatory compliance. The PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
SectorEmployment Services
Calendar
2023-10-29 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for TrueBlue, Inc.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
18.29USD
Average target price
22.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.28%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Employment Services
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.59%
|546 M $
|-6.37%
|538 M $
|-18.13%
|580 M $
|-13.40%
|599 M $
|-11.34%
|455 M $
|-0.40%
|452 M $
|+29.23%
|689 M $
|-2.94%
|705 M $
|-28.99%
|381 M $
|-21.85%
|371 M $