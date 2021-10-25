Log in
    TBI   US89785X1019

TRUEBLUE, INC.

(TBI)
TrueBlue : Appoints Sonita Lontoh to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

10/25/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
TrueBlue Appoints Sonita Lontoh to Board of Directors

TACOMA, Wash.-Oct. 25, 2021-TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is pleased to announce that Sonita Lontoh has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. She is expected to be named to the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance committee and the Innovation and Technology committee.

Ms. Lontoh is an accomplished leader with unique insight and foresight at the intersection of innovation, digital transformation, and customer experience. Over her more than two decades as a global technology marketing executive, Ms. Lontoh has led and advised on innovative, customer-centric programs that have delivered positive impacts to businesses, consumers, and society. Ms. Lontoh currently serves as Global Head of Marketing, Personalization and 3D Printing at HP Inc., a global technology company, and as an independent director of Sunrun Inc., one of the largest residential solar-and-battery-as-a-service companies in the United States. Ms. Lontoh previously served as Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Digital Grid NA, at Siemens AG, a global leader in automation and digitalization solutions, and as the Director of Marketing of Trilliant, a global provider of IoT solutions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lontoh served at PG&E, one of the largest energy providers in the United States, and was an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley.

"We are delighted to welcome Sonita to TrueBlue's Board," said TrueBlue Chairman Steven Cooper. "Sonita's deep expertise in digital transformation, customer experience and global marketing bring valuable perspective to our digital and growth strategies as we continue to execute on our mission to connect people and work."

Ms. Lontoh currently serves on the Jacobs Institute of Design Innovation advisory board at the University of California Berkeley and is also a member of the U.S. National Association of Corporate Directors and the Women Corporate Directors Foundation. She was a mentor for the U.S. State Department's TechWomen program and has been inducted into the U.S. Asian American Hall of Fame and the U.S. Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame.

Ms. Lontoh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California Berkeley, a Master of Engineering in Logistics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and an M.B.A. with a focus on strategy and marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.


About TrueBlue
TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

Media Contact
David Irwin
dirwin@trueblue.com
630-453-1120

Disclaimer

TrueBlue Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 127 M - -
Net income 2021 56,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 94,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 139 M 1 139 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TRUEBLUE, INC.
Duration : Period :
TrueBlue, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUEBLUE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,07 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Patrick Beharelle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derrek L. Gafford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. Cooper Executive Chairman
Jeffrey S. Dirks Chief Information & Technology Officer
Bonnie W. Soodik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUEBLUE, INC.71.59%1 139
RANDSTAD N.V.18.44%13 493
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.80.27%12 413
ADECCO GROUP AG-19.54%9 021
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.58.03%5 863
MANPOWERGROUP INC.12.84%5 519