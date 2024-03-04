TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced sale of PeopleReady’s Canadian Staffing Business to Vertical Staffing Resources. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. TrueBlue will continue to serve Canada through its Staff Management | SMX and PeopleScout brands.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304989818/en/