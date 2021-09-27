TrueBlue : Earns Top International Information Security Certification

Staffing company's commitment to being a leader in protecting and securing data recognized with ISO 27001 certification

TACOMA, Wash.-Sept. 27, 2021-As a part of TrueBlue's ongoing dedication to providing its customers and associates the highest standards of data and privacy protection, the staffing leader has earned one of the world's top information security certifications. The ISO 27001 certification is a globally recognized security certification which demonstrates TrueBlue's commitment and investment in processes, technologies and systems to protect and secure data.

"This accreditation is extremely important in the staffing and recruitment industry, where keeping our business customers' and workers' information safe and confidential is paramount," said Karen Holmes, vice president of information and technology and chief information security officer at TrueBlue. "Having the highest standards of data protection and privacy and investing in this crucial area is increasingly important. Earning this certification shows that TrueBlue is truly a leader in protecting the data of those we do business with."

The ISO 27001 certification is recognized globally and awarded after a rigorous auditing procedure to companies that show the highest data and privacy protection levels. The certification ensures companies that have earned it exhibit the most stringent standards for holding, managing and protecting sensitive data.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

Media Contact

David Irwin

dirwin@trueblue.com

630-453-1120