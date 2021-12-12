TrueBlue : Staff Management | SMX and SIMOS Solutions Win Silver in Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

CHICAGO - Dec. 10, 2021 - Staffing industry leaders Staff Management | SMX and SIMOS Solutions won a Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology silver award for Best Advance in Time and Labor Management in the Workforce Management category. The TrueBlue companies won for their Stafftrack® hiring and workforce management solution and the Stafftrack mobile app, using innovative technology to reduce the complexity of workforce management.

Between Stafftrack's proprietary hiring and workforce management tool that brings in the right people at the right time and its associate mobile app that allows workers to manage their work, provide feedback and stay engaged, the firms are working hard to ensure that products continue to be produced, people have access to jobs and the supply chain keeps moving.

"Finding new ways to connect people and work and ensure they have what they need to succeed in their work is essential," said Carl Schweihs, president and COO of TrueBlue's PeopleManagement division, which oversees Staff Management | SMX and SIMOS. "Our Staff Management | SMX and SIMOS teams have worked hard to develop an associate mobile app that reflects what workers need, when they need it. Thanks to the app, we've been able to improve engagement and reduce turnover. Congratulations to the teams on this well-deserved award."

Brandon Hall Group is a preeminent research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 20 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations. The full list of Excellence in Technology winners can be found at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

About Staff Management | SMX

Staff Management | SMX is a leading, light-industrial staffing partner, specializing in managing the contingent workforce at manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution facilities. Its proven onsite staffing solution and individualized recruitment and placement services provide value to a diverse range of clients. Whether you need a dedicated onsite team to run your staffing program or are looking to partner with a seasoned recruiter to fill your semiskilled or high-skill positions, Staff Management | SMX has you covered. Learn more at staffmanagement.com and meetstafftrack.com.

About SIMOS Solutions

SIMOS Insourcing Solutions emphasizes recruiting, operational expertise and industry-leading engineering support to solve dynamic workforce challenges. Its core of certified engineers and experienced on-site workforce leadership provides insight and expertise to help optimize processes and provide scalable workforces, budget certainty and increased efficiencies in distribution, fulfillment, reverse logistics and light manufacturing. SIMOS is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people with work. Learn more at simossolutions.com and meetstafftrack.com.

Brad Perkins

PeopleManagement Communications Manager

[email protected]

312-375-5480