TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) will release fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue’s website: www.trueblue.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company's website for a period of six months following the call.

