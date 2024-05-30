PAYPAL SHARES RISE 2.4% AFTER MIZUHO UPGRADES STOCK, RAISES PT
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|37.32 SEK
|-0.59%
|+0.16%
|+7.26%
|03:33pm
|PAYPAL SHARES RISE 2.4% AFTER MIZUHO UPGRADES STOCK, RAISES PT…
|RE
|May. 29
|Truecaller Launches AI Cloned Voice Detection
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.48%
|1.22B
|+12.52%
|3,190B
|+12.10%
|88.9B
|+6.65%
|79.38B
|-15.20%
|54.13B
|+31.75%
|46.69B
|+24.33%
|46.63B
|-31.65%
|43.15B
|+65.91%
|39.1B
|-1.12%
|27.37B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- TRUE B Stock
- News Truecaller AB
- Paypal Shares Rise 2.4% After Mizuho Upgrades Stock, Raises Pt…