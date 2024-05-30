PAYPAL SHARES RISE 2.4% AFTER MIZUHO UPGRADES STOCK, RAISES PT

Truecaller AB is a Sweden-based software company, which offers a global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. The Company enables safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Its platform offers multiple products for customers, businesses and app developers. Users can enjoy the platform's communicational options, such as calling and messaging, which through verified identities deliver a safe and secure way for people to identify calls and messages and block spam. Users can access the application for free via an ad-supported service (Basic Access) or pay a subscription fee for an ad-free service (Premium) with additional features.

Sector Software