INTERIM REPORT
January-June 2024
The interim report refers to the group for which Truecaller AB (publ) (559278-2774) is the parent company, called Truecaller in the report.
Truecaller Interim Report 2024
April-June 2024 (Q2)
Comparative figures refer to April-June 2023
- Net sales decreased by 12 percent to SEK 455.9m (518.4).
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 164.7m (238.5), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 36.1 (46.0) percent. Excluding the costs of incentive programs, EBITDA would have been SEK 176.9m (249.7), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 38.8 (48.2) percent.
- Profit after tax amounted to SEK 123.0m (205.9).
- Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.35 (0.57) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.35 (0.57).
- The average number of active users (MAU) increased by 41.8 million to 397.4 million (355.6).
- Net sales decreased by 19 percent in India, increased by 11 percent in the Middle East and Africa and increased by 22 percent in the rest of the world.
January-June 2024
Comparative figures refer to January-June 2023
- Net sales decreased by 2 percent to SEK 883.1m (905.5).
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 315.7m (388.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 35.7 (42.9) percent. Excluding the costs of incentive programs, EBITDA would have been SEK 339.2m (410.8), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 38.4 (45.4) percent.
- Profit after tax amounted to SEK 256.1m (315.1).
- Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.74 (0.86) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.74 (0.86).
- The average number of active users (MAU) increased by 40.4 million to 390.4 million (350.0).
- Net Sales decreased by 8 percent in India, increased by 10 percent in the Middle East and Africa and increased by 23 percent in the rest of the world.
FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Group, SEKm (unless otherwise stated)
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Dec
Net sales
455.9
518.4
883.1
905.5
1,728.9
Gross profit
343.7
395.3
666.5
686.3
1,307.7
Gross margin (%)
75.4%
76.3%
75.5%
75.8%
75.6%
EBITDA
164.7
238.5
315.7
388.6
702.9
EBITDA margin (%)
36.1%
46.0%
35.7%
42.9%
40.7%
EBIT (operating profit)
151.5
227.8
289.6
367.6
657.7
EBIT margin (%)
33.2%
43.9%
32.8%
40.6%
38.0%
Profit or loss after net financial income or expense
164.6
260.0
338.1
407.1
712.3
Basic earnings per share (SEK)
0.35
0.57
0.74
0.86
1.49
Diluted earnings per share (SEK)
0.35
0.57
0.74
0.86
1.49
Equity
1,302.1
1,827.1
1,302.1
1,827.1
1,743.7
Total assets
1,699.2
2,221.8
1,699.2
2,221.8
2,160.3
Equity to assets ratio (%)
76.6%
82.2%
76.6%
82.2%
80.7%
Employees at the end of the period
415
400
415
400
419
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
Significant events during the quarter
- Highest quarterly user growth since 2018 and 400 million users surpassed. During the quarter, the average number of monthly active users (MAU) increased to 396.8 million, an increase of 41.2 million users compared to the second quarter of 2023. The number of average daily active users (DAU) increased to 324.6 million, an increase of 40.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, MAU increased by approximately 14 million and DAU by approximately 11 million which was the highest quarterly user growth since at least 2018.
- Strong growth in selected growth markets. During the quarter, the annualized user growth in Colombia and Nigeria was just under 40 percent. In the USA, where the strategy is focused on attracting more paying users, subscription revenues increased by more than 65 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Advertising revenues affected negatively by Indian Premier League-related (IPL) effects. As communicated in the interim report for the first quarter, advertising revenues related to IPL decreased in 2024 compared to 2023, mainly due to changed tax rules for "skilled gaming companies" in India. Total advertising revenues related to IPL in 2024 are estimated at SEK 60 million, evenly distributed between the first and second quarters, compared to SEK 120 million in 2023, of which SEK 115 million was in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding advertising revenues related to IPL, advertising revenues decreased marginally compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Accelerated revenue growth from Truecaller's business offering. Overall, revenues for Truecaller for Business increased by 38 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023 and by approximately 16 percent compared to the previous quarter. Growth was driven by verified business calls and business messaging where volumes increased compared to the previous year. For verified business calls, revenues were driven by a continued strong inflow of new customers, development of existing customer relationships, and the new price levels introduced during the second half of the quarter. The effects of the new price levels will gradually increase revenues per customer over a 12-monthperiod.
- Accelerated subscription revenue growth. The number of paying users increased by 18 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, which is a higher growth rate than the total number of users. Subscription revenues increased by 29 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023 and by 10 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Revenue per paying user reached a new record level, with particularly strong growth noted on iOS and in markets such as the USA, Latin America, and India. On iOS, the conversion to paying users is more than five times higher than for Android, and more than 40% of total subscription revenues come from iOS users, who make up about 7 percent of the total user base. During the quarter, the price plans for the paid offering were simplified, and new features such as AI Call Scanner and fraud insurance were launched.
- Apple will enable 3rd party developers to support Live Caller ID. Previously Caller ID could be provided on iPhones only using offline lists, resulting in fewer calls getting identified on iOS. Now with the Live Lookup, Truecaller will be able to deliver a much more reliable experience on iOS, meaning more calls will be identified, making this aspect on par with Android. This will allow Truecaller to grow in a huge market with another geographical footprint and a much higher conversion to the premium offering. The exact time plan is not known but the expectation is that Truecaller will be able to deliver this service at the end of the year or beginning of next year.
Other significant events.
- During the second quarter, Truecaller's general meeting was held, Truecaller's first dividend after the listing was paid, 28.6 million repurchased shares were canceled, and Truecaller initiated a new buyback program. Read more about this on page 16.
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
SECOND QUARTER 2024
Accelerated growth of users and recurring revenues
During the second quarter, user growth was the highest in absolute number since 2018 as we added 14 million monthly active users and surpassed 400 million users globally. The conversion to paying subscribers continued to increase.
Our strategy to diversify our revenue remained successful. The growth in revenues both from subscriptions and our business offerings were in absolute numbers at an all time-high and the growth for recurring revenues was 33 percent compared to Q2 last year and 13 percent compared to Q1.
During the quarter Apple announced that they will open up their ecosystem for 3rd party developers which means that Truecaller's live caller ID will be as good on the iPhone as on Android. This will become a huge opportunity for us to grow in a large market that we so far have not been able to reach in the same way and could be the biggest product improvement for Truecaller on iPhone since Truecaller was founded 15 years ago.
Net sales decreased by 12 percent compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023, amounting to SEK 456 million (518).This is however the third highest quarterly net sales ever but this time we had a tough comparison quarter. Our recurring revenues, subscription, and business revenues, increased by a total of 33 percent and compared to the first quarter, the increase was 13 percent. Our advertising revenue decreased by 22 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. Excluding effects related to the Indian Premier League in cricket (IPL), we estimate that advertising revenue would have decreased only marginally, by about three percent and that total net sales would have increased by about five percent.
EBITDA amounted to SEK 165 million (239) and the EBITDA margin was 36.1 percent (46.0). The decrease in EBITDA compared to the previous year is a result of the IPL effect and increased growth investments in selected regions
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
During the quarter, Apple took a significant step by announcing that they will open up their ecosystem to allow third-party providers to offer caller identification on the iPhone in a much better way than before. This is something we have been discussing with Apple for several years and now it's bearing fruit. This means that our caller identification will be as good on iPhone as on Android. We believe these capabilities to be fully available by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Today, iPhone users make up just under 7 percent of the total user base, but they generate about 40 percent of our subscription revenue. Conversion to premium users is more than five times higher on iOS than on Android, and the revenue for a paying iOS user is currently just over 80 percent higher compared to an Android user.
We continue to increase the number of users in all reported regions, and the targeted growth initiatives we are doing continue to show good results. The annualized user growth in Colombia and Nigeria is about 40 percent, and in the USA, revenue from paying users has grown by more than 65 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. As we continue to see good returns from the investments, we intend to continue investing in growth this year at about the same level as we have done during the first two quarters.
We are taking positive steps toward offering more engaging ad formats, such as video ads, which will broaden our advertising business. The number of daily engaged users is increasing, and our tests with video ads show positive results for future scaling. Broadening to new formats allows us to reach different types of advertisers and generate significantly higher revenue per ad impression.
Revenue from paying subscribers increased by 29 percent to SEK 64.4 million (50.1), and the number of paying users increased by 18 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenue growth accelerated during the second quarter, with an increase of 10 percent compared to the previous quarter. Development on iOS remains strong. At the end of the quarter, we introduced insurance coverage for premium users in India. This means that we now protect users before a call comes in, during the call, and if a fraudster still succeeds, there is now insurance coverage for the affected user. We see great potential in the offering where users through our family subscription can also protect their families. A paying Truecaller user today generates more than 30 times the revenue of a user using the free version, and we see good opportunities to continue adding more stable premium revenue going forward.
Truecaller for Business (TfB) continues to grow rapidly. Revenue for TfB increased by 38 percent to SEK 57.7 million (41.8), and like subscriptions, growth accelerated during the second quarter and was 17 percent compared to the previous quarter. Growth is driven by both verified business calls and the business messaging service. With more advanced services and a more comprehensive offering, we revised prices at the end of the second quarter, and we expect to see a positive effect on average revenue per customer over the coming year.
Our financial strength remains intact with approximately SEK 1.1 billion in cash and interest-bearing assets. During the quarter, we made our first dividend payment of approximately SEK 600 million to our shareholders. We also canceled 7.5% of outstanding shares from share buybacks, initiated our new buyback program, and continued to make significant investments in growth markets.
During the quarter, Apple took a significant step, which could become the biggest improvement for Truecaller on iPhone since Truecaller was founded 15 years
ago
We are executing according to plan at a high pace, and our strategy to grow our recurring revenues and increase our geographical footprint continues to yield good results. In short, I am proud and satisfied with the development during the quarter. With the rapid technological development that makes people more vulnerable to phone fraud, the need for Truecaller continues to increase globally, and we are growing faster than ever.
Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
Truecallerataglance
Quarterlyreview,financialdata
FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Group, SEKm (unless otherwise stated)
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Dec
Net sales
455.9
518.4
883.1
905.5
1,728.9
Gross profit
343.7
395.3
666.5
686.3
1,307.7
Gross margin (%)
75.4%
76.3%
75.5%
75.8%
75.6%
EBITDA
164.7
238.5
315.7
388.6
702.9
EBITDA margin (%)
36.1%
46.0%
35.7%
42.9%
40.7%
EBIT (operating profit)
151.5
227.8
289.6
367.6
657.7
EBIT margin (%)
33.2%
43.9%
32.8%
40.6%
38.0%
Profit or loss after net financial income or expense
164.6
260.0
338.1
407.1
712.3
Basic earnings per share (SEK)
0.35
0.57
0.74
0.86
1.49
Diluted earnings per share (SEK)
0.35
0.57
0.74
0.86
1.49
Equity
1,302.1
1,827.1
1,302.1
1,827.1
1,743.7
Total assets
1,699.2
2,221.8
1,699.2
2,221.8
2,160.3
Equity to assets ratio (%)
76.6%
82.2%
76.6%
82.2%
80.7%
Employees at the end of the period
415
400
415
400
419
OPERATIONAL KEY FIGURES
April-June 2024
Monthly Active Users (MAU), quarterly average (millions) Daily Active Users (DAU), quarterly average (millions) Cost per mille impressions (CPM) for ad sales (SEK)
Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) for premium subscriptions (SEK)
April-June 2023
Middle East &
Rest of the
Total
India
Africa
world
397,4
282.1
80.9
34.4
324.9
241.8
61.0
22.1
0.69
0.58
1.40
2.60
9.38
6.02
8.99
15.94
Total
India
Middle East &
Rest of the
Africa
world
Monthly Active Users (MAU), quarterly average (millions)
355.6
255.4
72.5
27.7
Daily Active Users (DAU), quarterly average (millions)
289.3
216.3
54.8
18.2
Cost per mille impressions (CPM) for ad sales (SEK)
1.28
1.21
1.38
3.02
Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) for premium
8.60
5.18
10.74
13.82
subscriptions (SEK)
January-June 2024
Monthly Active Users (MAU), quarterly average (millions)
Middle East &
Rest of the
Total
India
Africa
world
390.4
277.4
79.5
33.5
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
Daily Active Users (DAU), quarterly average (millions) Cost per mille impressions (CPM) for ad sales (SEK)
Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) for premium subscriptions (SEK)
278.0
208.8
52.3
16.9
0.70
0.60
1,32
2,60
9.21
5.88
9.05
15.53
January-June 2023
Monthly Active Users (MAU), quarterly average (millions) Daily Active Users (DAU), quarterly average (millions) Cost per mille impressions (CPM) for ad sales (SEK)
Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) for premium subscriptions (SEK)
Middle East &
Rest of the
Total
India
Africa
world
350.0
252.3
71.2
26.5
283.7
212.6
53.6
17.5
1.11
1.03
1.37
3.07
8.47
4.98
10.84
13.59
January-December 2023
Monthly Active Users (MAU). quarterly average (millions) Daily Active Users (DAU). quarterly average (millions) Cost per mille impressions (CPM) for ad sales (SEK)
Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) for premium subscriptions (SEK)
Middle East &
Rest of the
Total
India
Africa
world
360.6
259.0
73.3
28.9
292.6
218.6
55.2
18.7
1.00
0.89
1.38
3.35
8.63
5.28
10.27
14.02
Users, millions
400
368
374
383
397
356
344
325
350
314
278
289
298
305
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Q124
Q224
MSEK
600
518
500
387
399
425
427
456
400
300
200
100
0
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Q124
Q224
Net sales
Monthly Active Users (MAU), avg
Daily Active Users (DAU), avg
450
80%
395
400
323
323
344
78%
350
291
298
300
76%
250
MSEK
200
74%
150
100
72%
50
0
70%
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Q124
Q224
300
250
200 MSEK150 100
50
0
50%
239
45%
40%
35%
168
165
30%
150
146
151
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Q123 Q223 Q323 Q423 Q124 Q224
Gross profit
Gross margin
EBITDA
EBITDA-margin
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
Financialperformance
Second quarter 2024 (April-June)
Revenues
Total revenues during the second quarter decreased by 12 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to SEK 457.9 (519.1) million. Other income amounted to SEK 2.0 (0.7) million.
Net sales amounted to SEK 455.9 (518.4) million during the second quarter, a decrease by 12 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The estimate is that net sales increased with approximately 4 percent excluding the lower advertising revenues in connection to the Indian Premier League in cricket (IPL) that is described below Currency effects had a negative effect on revenues during the quarter, see Currency exposure below.
Net sales distributed by region
Net sales in India decreased by 19 percent to SEK 333.6 (412.9), but increased by 11 percent to SEK 59.5 (53.7) million in the Africa and the Middle East and by 22 percent in the rest of the world to SEK 62.8 (51.9) million. Weaker currencies in some of Truecaller's largest markets in the Middle East and Africa region had a negative impact on net sales.
India 73.2%
Africa and Middle East
13.1%
RoW 13.8%
Net sales distributed by service
Ad revenues decreased by 22 percent to SEK 332.3 (425.2) million. Revenues from the Indian Cricket Season (IPL) decreased significantly compared to the same period 2023. In 2024, IPL-related revenues amounted to approximately SEK 60 million, of which SEK 30 million came during the second quarter. In 2023, the corresponding revenue was SEK 120 million, of which approximately SEK 115 million came in the second quarter. The decrease in IPL revenues was primarily due to changed tax rules for so-called "skilled gaming companies" in India, such as "fantasy cricket" games. Excluding revenues related to IPL, advertising revenues decreased slightly compared to the second quarter of 2023.
In addition to the impact from IPL a lower demand in the wake of weak global macroeconomic development and a larger supply in the Indian market resulted in lower average pricing for Truecallers ads products (CPM) which decreased by approximately 46 percent. Truecaller continues to maximize revenue per user instead of CPM or fill rates.
The number of impressions increased by 43 percent compared to the same period last year. Truecaller continues to enhance its ability to display ads more efficiently for users by improving the quality of ad requests and rendering capabilities (render rate). A contributing factor to number of impressions has also been increased engagement with the Truecaller-app from the user base.
Revenue from premium subscriptions increased by 29 percent to SEK 64.3 (50.1) million. The conversion rate to becoming a paid subscriber continued to improve. Truecaller has also added more advanced features to the premium offering in the past year, which has had a positive impact on both revenue per user and the growth of paying users. The growth has been particularly strong among iOS users. The revenue growth compared to the previous quarter was 10 per cent.
Revenue from Truecaller for Business (TfB) increased by 38 percent to SEK 57.7 (41.8) million. The number of connected customers continues to show good growth both in India and in other markets, and in total Truecaller for Business now has active customers in 37 countries. In collaboration with the CPAAS company Tanla, Truecaller also sends B2C messages to Truecaller's users. The volumess of business messages have gradually increased and have also contributed to income growth. New price plans that was started to be rolled out during the second quarter had a positive impact. The revenue growth compared to the previous quarter was 16 per cent.
Other income in net sales amounted to SEK 1.6 (1.4) million.
Gross profit
The gross profit decreased by 13 percent to SEK 343.7 (395.3) million compared to the same period last year. The gross margin amounted to 75.4 (76.3) percent. The gross margin is mainly determined by fees to partners such as Google and Apple, and by costs for verification of new users and for servers used for the company's services.
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
Operating profit
EBITDA amounted to SEK 164.7 (238.5) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 36.1 (46.0) percent.
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 151.5 (227.8) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 33.2 (43.9) percent.
Staff costs during the quarter increased to SEK 101.3 (92.5) million. Salary costs increased primarily as a result of the annual salary adjustment that takes effect at the beginning of the second quarter of the year, as well as increased costs for incentive programs. The group's long-term incentive program entailed a salary cost for the period of SEK 10.2 (10.4) million with a corresponding increase in equity and social security contributions of SEK 2.1 (0.8) million reported as a provision in the balance sheet. Salary costs are valued at fair value and amortized over the term of the program. The social security contributions are affected by the share price at the end of each accounting period and may therefore amount to significantly higher amounts in the future and create volatility in the income statement.
Excluding costs for incentive programs, the EBITDA margin during the quarter would have increased by 2.7 (2.2) percentage points and been 38.8 (48.2) percent. See more info in note 5.
Other external costs increased to SEK 79.7 (65.0) million compared to the same period last year. The increase in costs is mainly due to increased growth investments in several growth regions, i e increased investments in user acquisition through digital marketing and increased expenses for agreements with phone manufacturers where the Truecaller app comes pre-installed.
Profit and earnings per share for the period
Profit before tax amounted to SEK 164.6 (260.0) million. Profit after tax for the period was SEK 123.0 (205.9) million. Net financial income amounted to SEK 13.1 (32.2) million.
The total tax amounted to SEK 41.6 (54.1) million which corresponds to an effective tax rate of 25.3 (20.8) percent for the Group.
Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.35 (0.57) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.35 (0.57).
Cash flow and financial position
Net cash from operating activities amounted to SEK 184.2 (205.5) million of which SEK 10.6 (2.2) million was attributable to changes in working capital and SEK -28.5 (- 45.5) million was attributable to income tax paid. Net cash from investing activities amounted to SEK 397.7 (-45.8) million and included a sale of short-term interest rate funds of SEK 400.0 (-) million and investment in non-current financial assets of SEK - (-32.8) million. Net cash used in financing activities was SEK -660.5(-149.0) million and included dividend paid to shareholders amounting to SEK -
- (-)million and purchase of treasury shares of SEK - 62,6 (-140.7) million. Net cash flow for the period was SEK -
- (10.7) million.
Truecaller had cash and cash equivalents of SEK 512.6 (714.6) million at the end of the quarter and SEK 564.7 (918.6) million invested in short-term interest rate funds. The equity to assets ratio was 76.6 (82.2) percent.
Truecaller have a revolving credit facility of SEK 500.0 (500.0) million. SEK 0.0 (0.0) million had been utilized as of the reporting date. Consolidated total assets amounted to SEK 1,699.2 (2,221.8) million at 30 June 2024. The carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities are estimated to coincide with fair value in all material respects.
Trade receivables for the Group amounted to SEK 97.5 (76.0) million and claims on advertising networks and platform owners was SEK 106.9 (98.5) million. The increase in trade receivables is attributable mainly to the increase in direct sales in the advertising business and growth in Truecaller for Business. Payment terms for the company's customers are normally 30-60 days. Recognized but unrealized customer credit losses in the balance sheet amounted to SEK 7.5 (3.9) million as of 30 June 2024. The claims on advertising networks and platform owners is mainly linked to outstanding claims against Google and Meta.
Investments
During the second quarter of 2024, SEK 1,9 (0.5) million were capitalized as internally developed intangible assets.
Currency exposure
The majority of Truecaller's revenues are denominated in Swedish kronor (SEK) via partners including Google and Apple. Accordingly, there is little direct currency exposure. In turn, these partners bill users of Truecaller's services partly in local currency, which causes an indirect currency exposure for Truecaller. Truecaller does not, however, have complete information concerning currency exposure or how currency effects are managed by partners and thus cannot at present accurately quantify indirect currency exposure. A depreciation of SEK against currencies including USD and INR, however, has a positive impact on the company's sales and profit, although it also increases the company's costs. The largest currency exposures are against INR and USD. The company estimates that exchange rate changes had a negative impact on sales during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. The company's estimate is that exchange rates also had a negative effect on the EBITDA margin.
Parent company
Parent company income for the quarter amounted to SEK
- (2.6) million which refers to billing of subsidiaries for services rendered. The profit before tax amounted to SEK -
- (401.6) million where the majority of the results are attributable to dividends from subsidiaries. The profit after tax amounted to SEK 404.6 (401.2) million. Cash and cash equivalents on 30 June 2024 amounted to SEK 20.6 (41.2) million. In excess to the cash and cash equivalents the parent company has SEK 260.3 (410.4) million invested in
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
short-term interest rate funds. No investments have taken place in intangible or tangible assets. At the end of the period, 2 (2) people were employed in the parent company.
January-June 2024
Revenues
Total revenues for the period January-June decreased by 2 percent compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to SEK 889.0 (907.2) million. Other income, in addition to net sales amounted to SEK 5.8 (1.7) million.
Net sales during the period January-June decreased by 2 percent compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to SEK 883.1 (905 5) million. All revenue streams contributed to the growth. Currency effects had a negative effect on revenues during the period, see Currency exposure below.
Net sales distributed by region
Net sales in India decreased by 8 percent to SEK 650.3 (705.1), but increased with 10 percent to SEK 113.1 (102.8) million in the Africa and the Middle East and by 23 percent in the rest of the world to SEK 119.7 (97.6) million. Weaker currencies in some of Truecaller's largest markets in the Middle East and Africa region had a negative impact on net sales.
factor to number of impressions has also been increased engagement with the Truecaller-app from the user base.
Revenue from premium subscriptions increased by 27 percent to SEK 122.7 (96.6) million. The conversion rate to becoming a paid subscriber continued to improve. Truecaller has also added more advanced features to the premium offering in the past year, which has had a positive impact on both revenue per user and the growth of paying users. The growth has been particularly strong among iOS users.
Revenue from Truecaller for Business (TfB) increased by 41 percent to SEK 107.2 (76.1) million. The number of connected customers continues to show good growth both in India and in other markets, and in total Truecaller for Business now has active customers in 37 countries. In collaboration with CPAAS company Tanla, Truecaller also sends B2C messages to Truecaller's users. The volumes of business messages have gradually increased and have also contributed to income growth.
Other income in net sales amounted to SEK 3.2 (3.7) million.
Gross profit
The gross profit decreased by 3 percent to SEK 666.5 (686.3) million compared to the same period last year. The gross margin amounted to 75.5 (75.8) percent. The gross margin is mainly determined by fees to partners such as Google and Apple, and by costs for verification of new users and for servers used for the company's services.
India 73.6%
Africa and Middle East
12.8%
RoW 13.6%
Net sales distributed by service
Ad revenues decreased by 11 percent to SEK 650.0 (729.1) million. The decrease in revenues is primarily due to lower advertising revenues related to the Indian cricket season (IPL), see page 9 for more information. Excluding this, advertising revenues decreased marginally.
A lower demand in the wake of weak global macroeconomic development and a larger supply in the Indian market resulted in lower average pricing for Truecallers ads products (CPM) which decreased by approximately 37 percent. Truecaller continues to maximize revenue per user instead of CPM or fill rates.
The number of impressions increased by 37 percent compared to the same period last year. Truecaller continues to enhance its ability to display ads more efficiently for users by improving the quality of ad requests and rendering capabilities (render rate). A contributing
Operating profit
EBITDA amounted to SEK 315.7 (388.6) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 35.7 (42.9) percent.
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 289.6 (367.6) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 32.8 (40.6) percent.
Staff costs during the period increased to SEK 196.2 (177.3) million. Salary costs increased primarily as a result of the annual salary adjustment that takes effect at the beginning of the second quarter of the year, as well as a slight increase in the number of employees. The group's long- term incentive program entailed a salary cost for the period of SEK 20.7 (21.0) million with a corresponding increase in equity and social security contributions of SEK 2.8 (1.2) million reported as a provision in the balance sheet. Salary costs are valued at fair value and amortized over the term of the program. The social security contributions are affected by the share price at the end of each accounting period and may therefore amount to significantly higher amounts in the future and create volatility in the income statement.
Excluding costs for incentive programs, the EBITDA margin during the period would have increased by 2.7 (2.5) percentage points and been 38.4 (45.4) percent. See more info in note 5.
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2024 TRUECALLER AB
