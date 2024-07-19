During the quarter, Apple took a significant step by announcing that they will open up their ecosystem to allow third-party providers to offer caller identification on the iPhone in a much better way than before. This is something we have been discussing with Apple for several years and now it's bearing fruit. This means that our caller identification will be as good on iPhone as on Android. We believe these capabilities to be fully available by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Today, iPhone users make up just under 7 percent of the total user base, but they generate about 40 percent of our subscription revenue. Conversion to premium users is more than five times higher on iOS than on Android, and the revenue for a paying iOS user is currently just over 80 percent higher compared to an Android user.

We continue to increase the number of users in all reported regions, and the targeted growth initiatives we are doing continue to show good results. The annualized user growth in Colombia and Nigeria is about 40 percent, and in the USA, revenue from paying users has grown by more than 65 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. As we continue to see good returns from the investments, we intend to continue investing in growth this year at about the same level as we have done during the first two quarters.

We are taking positive steps toward offering more engaging ad formats, such as video ads, which will broaden our advertising business. The number of daily engaged users is increasing, and our tests with video ads show positive results for future scaling. Broadening to new formats allows us to reach different types of advertisers and generate significantly higher revenue per ad impression.

Revenue from paying subscribers increased by 29 percent to SEK 64.4 million (50.1), and the number of paying users increased by 18 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenue growth accelerated during the second quarter, with an increase of 10 percent compared to the previous quarter. Development on iOS remains strong. At the end of the quarter, we introduced insurance coverage for premium users in India. This means that we now protect users before a call comes in, during the call, and if a fraudster still succeeds, there is now insurance coverage for the affected user. We see great potential in the offering where users through our family subscription can also protect their families. A paying Truecaller user today generates more than 30 times the revenue of a user using the free version, and we see good opportunities to continue adding more stable premium revenue going forward.