  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TrueCar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRUE   US89785L1070

TRUECAR, INC.

(TRUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29:56 2023-01-26 pm EST
2.950 USD   -0.34%
12:53pTruecar : Announces New TrueCar+ Dealer Enhancements Ahead of NADA
PU
01/04GM reclaims U.S. auto sales crown from Toyota
RE
01/04U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

TrueCar : Announces New TrueCar+ Dealer Enhancements Ahead of NADA

01/26/2023 | 12:53pm EST
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 - TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient, and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, announced several new features for TrueCar+ dealers. For TrueCar dealers interested in joining TrueCar+, the company has introduced a frictionless self-service functionality that allows those dealers to sign up for the online car buying platform at their own pace. TrueCar+ dealers also have the ability to manage their protection products directly in the Dealer Portal, enabling smoother ongoing maintenance. And to highlight TrueCar's belief in price transparency, a third capability allows TrueCar+ dealers to use list pricing, ensuring their latest price updates are reflected directly on TrueCar.

"These TrueCar+ updates demonstrate our focus on simplifying the process for dealers to sign up and maintain the platform using their most up-to-date practices," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO of TrueCar. "Our goal is to deliver an optimal omnichannel experience for both dealers and consumers who use our platform."

TrueCar also announced a universal delivery option for all TrueCar dealers aligned with certain package offerings. These dealers will now be able to arrange delivery for any vehicle sold on their lots, to any consumer regardless of source (TrueCar or otherwise).

"We found that dealers really appreciated our delivery program, so we decided to expand the service to enable them to offer delivery to any customer. We've also enhanced the service to allow dealers to track all deliveries scheduled from one place in the Dealer Portal," added Darrow.

TrueCar continues to develop and evolve its TrueCar+ offering, currently available in six states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

TrueCar will be demonstrating all these products and more at NADA, booth #4377.

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media email: pr@truecar.com

TrueCar Contact:
Sara Morgan
Senior Public Relations Manager
smorgan@truecar.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

TrueCar Inc. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
