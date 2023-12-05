TrueContext Corporation, formerly ProntoForms Corporation, is engaged in field intelligence. The Companyâs productâs field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use its product across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health and safety with quantifiable business impacts. Its capabilities include Low-Code App Platform, Multi-Language, Integrations, Professional Services, White Label, and Field Service Management. Low-Code App Platform provides real-time field intelligence. The Multi-Language Workflow feature enables a single workflow to be translated into various languages, without having to re-create additional workflows. It serves various industries, such as industrial equipment, medical equipment, and oil and gas.

Sector Software