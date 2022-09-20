TruFin : 2022 Interim Financial Report

Oxygen's early payment revenues continued to grow, reflecting the strength of its local authority client base. By August, record numbers of clients' suppliers had joined Oxygen's early payment programmes, driving an

Gross interest income and fee income at Vertus Capital Limited ("Vertus") increased 43% to £0.9m (H1 2021: £0.6m), as a result of the increase in new facilities, overall loan book and rising interest rates

Gross interest income and fee income at Satago Financial Solutions Limited ("Satago") increased by 120% to £0.6m (H1 2021: £0.3m) as Satago focused on

Gross revenue at Oxygen Finance Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries) ("Oxygen") increased by 36% to £2.5m (H1 2021: £1.8m), driven by growth across all revenue streams from new and existing clients

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

The release of Playstack's 2022 console line-up garnered over 1 million views on YouTube and similar video streaming platforms - reinforcing the strength of the IP identified and championed by the Playstack team. One PC game launch has been rescheduled, from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023, but allowing Playstack to release the game on multiple formats simultaneously.

Vertus expects to originate a significant portion of pipeline deals, backlogged by regulatory delays, in September and October. The company's loan book is forecast to grow by 50% in 2022, to £24m (from £16m as at 31 December 2021), with new loan facilities up 80%. Despite investments in technology and new product development, Vertus is forecast to achieve full-year profit in 2022.

James van den Bergh, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"We have had an encouraging first half to 2022, with broad-based growth across the Group reflecting the strong competitive position of each of our companies. Despite inflationary pressures on staff costs and the rising rate environment we remain excited about the value creation opportunities ahead of us.

It is important to remember that our strategic goal remains unchanged: to invest at the early stage of a company's life cycle, guiding the company towards sustainable growth, profitability and ultimately an exit. And with this in mind it is very satisfying to report that Oxygen and Vertus are both expected to be profitable and cash flow positive on a full-year basis during 2022.

It was exceptionally pleasing to welcome Lloyds Bank as shareholders into Satago and to report the signing of the five-year commercial agreement between Satago and Lloyds Banking Group. The new digitised proposition for Lloyds Bank will benefit thousands of Single Invoice Finance and Whole of Book Invoice Factoring customers

- which will be especially valuable to these clients as we enter increasingly uncertain economic times.

We see significant further potential in Satago and, as announced on 9 June, the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Sage Group plc ("Sage") and Lloyds Bank illustrates this, with further partnerships in the pipeline.

The actions we have taken over the last two years leave TruFin very well positioned; with meaningful progress across all the subsidiaries, we look to the future with confidence."

