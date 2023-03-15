TruFin PLC - London-based financial technology holding company for niche lenders and early payment providers - Posts revenue of GBP16.1 million for 2022, up 23% from GBP13.1 million in 2021, driven by significant revenue growth from subsidiaries. Net revenue jumps to GBP11.0 million from GBP6.9 million in 2021. Loss before tax narrows to GBP8.0 million from GBP8.4 million. Cash amounts to GBP10.3 million at year-end. Looking ahead, says revenue in January is not less than GBP980,000, up 26% year-on-year.
Current stock price: 69.00 pence each
12-month change: down 16%
By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter
