TruFin plc is engaged in the provision of niche lending, early payment services and game publishing. The Companyâs segments include Short term finance, Payment services, Publishing, and Other. Short term finance segment is engaged in the provision of distribution finance products and invoice discounting. Payment services segment is engaged in the provision of early payment programme services. Publishing segment is engaged in publishing of video games. Its businesses include Oxygen Finance, Playstack, and Satago. Oxygen is a provider of early payment programmes and a specialist in payments control and market insights in the United Kingdom. Oxygen enables public and private organizations trade more effectively through progressive payment practices. Playstack is a games publisher that employs a diverse team of people globally. Satagoâs technology provides a working capital solution built to help Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage their cashflow in one simple integration.